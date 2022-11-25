The Wild Center - Giving Back program

Helping people fall in love with nature. It sounds unbelievably simple, but it’s actually the foundation upon which any effort to safeguard our environment— and our future—depends. Jacques Cousteau, the great undersea explorer and educator, said it best: “People protect what they love.”

We know how to spark that love and forge a deep connection. A visit to The Wild Center offers a thousand-and-one thrilling ways to experience the Adirondack environment up close, and to appreciate the delicate balance between humans and nature.

When you return home, you’ll see your own natural environment with fresh eyes and new wonder. And you will be moved to act. To do whatever it takes to protect what you’ve come to love.