The Dake Foundation for Children - Giving Back program

The Dake Foundation for Children was established in 2009 to help children with disabilities access opportunities for inclusion, independence, and fun that are unavailable through medical insurance and family budgets. Their mission is to provide these children with access to equipment and services that will provide more opportunities for participation within their families, communities, and with their peers.

Founder Gary Dake, President of Stewart’s Shops, realized that health insurance would fund “medical necessities” but would not approve recreational equipment or activities – essentially deeming fun and play to be “nonessential.” Dake strongly disagreed with that viewpoint and vowed to work to close that gap. Since then, the Dake Foundation has helped connect more than 350 children with adaptive bikes, tricycles, swings, strollers, and communication tools that allow them to have the fun, carefree experiences that every child deserves.

“The Dake Foundation’s mission and the families we serve have truly captured our hearts,” Board President Nancy Bambara (VP/COO of DZ Restaurants) said of herself and the Board of Directors. “We feel a great responsibility toward ensuring that this incredible mission continues, so that we may continue to serve these very deserving kids.”

The Foundation’s funding comes primarily from local private donors, corporate sponsors, and from their fundraising events held throughout the year. Executive Director Sarah Burns, who transitioned into the leadership role this past summer, notes a distinct difference between the way this organization is run and others she has worked with over the years. “We work hard to ensure that our overhead is minimal – we did away with a physical office location two years ago, we run almost completely virtually, and we have one of the most active and talented group of Board members and volunteers I have ever worked with.” Burns, a 15-year veteran of the nonprofit sector, continued: “It’s important from a donor’s perspective to know that the funds we raise go directly back to helping these kids. The average cost of an adaptive bike is $3,000-$5,000 – that is not manageable for most families, and we know that the leaner we operate, the more bikes we can purchase.”

The adaptive bikes that the Dake Foundation provides are customized to each child’s needs. A traditional bike is built for a child who has both legs, both arms, and symmetrical strength on each side of their body. Adaptive bikes and trikes allow for pedaling assistance, hand controls, harnesses, head and neck support, and more options to ensure that each child has a safe and enjoyable riding experience.

While the Dake Foundation is well-known as “the bike people,” they also frequently grant adaptive strollers, stationary play equipment, camp tuition, electronic devices and software for children who need assistance communicating – and they’re not done adding to that list. “We really do recognize that while an adaptive tricycle might be a game-changer for one child, everyone’s barriers and obstacles are different. We are committed to meeting these kids where they’re at – our focus is always on inclusion, independence, and fun,” said Burns.

Applicants must be under 21 years of age, live within an 80-mile radius of Saratoga Springs, and have a documented disability. As long as these requirements are met, the organization is open to proposals for how they can help foster fun and independence for a child in need. Applications will be reviewed by their Medical Advisory Panel, full of PTs, OTs, and other field professionals who volunteer their time and evaluate each request on a case by case basis.

Throughout the year, the Dake Foundation for Children hosts an annual gala called Child’s Play, a golf tournament, and plans to reinstate their stationary bike relay race this winter (after a few years on pause due to COVID). The Foundation is always looking to partner with organizations and individuals who are interested in sponsoring or volunteering at their events. The number of grant applicants each month continues to grow, and their goal each year is to say yes to as many as possible until the funds are exhausted. To support their mission or to learn more about the Dake Foundation for Children, please visit www.dakefoundation.org, and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.