SUNY Adirondack Foundation - Giving Back program

SUNY Adirondack’s mission as a learning-and-teaching-centered college is to enrich and transform lives and communities through accessible, lifelong educational opportunities. With student success at the heart of our work, all students who wish to pursue an education or training program can do so regardless of their age, background, goals or learning styles.

The SUNY Adirondack Foundation is committed to providing resources that have an immediate and beneficial impact on our students. To make this happen, we depend on the steadfast support of alumni, friends and community members like you.

SUNY Adirondack students go on to become our business leaders, our teachers, and our CPAs. They are chefs in our favorite restaurants and nurses in our healthcare facilities. Investing in SUNY Adirondack students today is ensuring the future of our local economy and community.

The SUNY Adirondack Fund provides direct support to students as well as programs that ensure every opportunity to earn a college degree.

It provides scholarships to deserving students with unmet financial need. With more than 80 percent of our students qualifying for financial aid, scholarships cover what aid does not.

It supports the Finish-In-2 incentive program that helps committed students earn their associate degree in two years.

It offers financial relief and emergency loans to students in dire need and can help with food insecurity, housing or medical care, among other necessities.

It pays for high school students with financial need to take courses through our High School Academy program.

This Giving Tuesday, we ask that you consider making a gift to the SUNY Adirondack Fund. Hundreds of students benefit from the SUNY Adirondack Fund each year and your collective generosity inspires them to succeed.Your gift — of any size — provides immediate financial relief, clearing a pathway to success.

We are successful when we partner as a community, for the community, so thank you in advance for investing in our students and in future of our community.

Our Mission Statement

The SUNY Adirondack Foundation is a 501(c)3 charitable organization established in 1983. The Foundation’s primary function is to provide financial support to the college and its students. Funds are raised and distributed as student scholarships, faculty/staff professional development grants and to support college-related special projects.

The Foundation builds its assets through annual giving, memorial gifts, special fundraising events, planned giving and bequests.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0