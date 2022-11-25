Southern Adirondack REALTORS® - Giving Back program

Being a REALTOR® is much more than helping people buy or sell homes. It’s about being an active member of the communities in which they serve. From advocacy to education to service, members of the local REALTORS® association not only hold themselves to a higher professional standard but are also committed to ensuring their communities thrive.

The REALTOR® Code of Ethics preamble begins “under all is the land;” a reminder that everything REALTORS® do has far reaching impacts. The distinct difference between a real estate licensee and a REALTOR® is this higher standard of professionalism governed by the Code of Ethics. REALTORS® pledge an oath to uphold duties to their clients, customers, and the public.

Driven by their passion to serve and equipped with their in-depth knowledge of the local area, REALTORS® are uniquely positioned to build stronger communities. They leverage relationships and marshal resources that together can improve quality of life and quality of place.

Members of Southern Adirondack REALTORS® have been actively involved in building better communities for a long time. In service to other local organizations, they are connected toward a common goal. Whether through volunteering at Double H Ranch, building with Habitat for Humanity, keeping our streets clean through Adopt-a-Highway, collecting donations for the Open Door Mission, raising money for the Adirondack Vets House, or ensuring local families enjoy memorable holidays through Adopt-a-Family, REALTORS® strive to set the standard for what it means to be a good neighbor.

In 2022, Southern Adirondack REALTORS® donated $4,400 to the Adirondack Vets House, a Glens Falls non-profit longer-term facility for homeless veterans. Adirondack Vets House Executive Director Jeff Varmette highlighted the successes of what community support can do for veterans in the area. “The money goes towards essentials such as food, rent, and clothing to ensure the residents can build a strong foundation in their journey toward employment and obtain permanent housing,” said Varmette, who was the special guest speaker at SAR’s Holiday Gala where the funds were raised through a silent auction. “Our program has gone through many good changes over the past several years and we appreciate the support of Southern Adirondack REALTORS® as we help local veterans secure jobs, find permanent housing, and stay connected with the resources they need.”

As advocates for their community, REALTORS® are also civic minded and participate in public policy discussions. Promoting balanced growth, a strong local economy, and homeownership and access to housing for all, REALTORS® are invested in the local area’s future success. As the “Voice of Real Estate,” they uphold Fair Housing principles and foster diversity, equity, and inclusion in not only the real estate industry, but also within the community.

Every year, Southern Adirondack REALTORS® engages with local elected officials to declare April as “Fair Housing Month,” observing the anniversary of the passage of the Fair Housing Act and designing events to educate about housing discrimination and segregation, and to recommit to expanding equal access to housing. With the encouragement of Southern Adirondack REALTORS®, formal Fair Housing proclamations and resolutions have been adopted by the City of Glens Falls and Warren County: “an inclusive community committed to fair housing and to prompting appropriate activities by private and public entities to provide and advocate for equal housing opportunities for all residents, and prospective residents.”

The Southern Adirondack REALTORS® Board of Directors also approved a $4,000 donation to the NYSAR Housing Opportunities Foundation this year. This statewide program was created to help families and individuals in overcoming obstacles to homeownership as well as promote safe, decent, and affordable housing for all. Funded by donations, the Foundation awards grants to first-time homebuyers to “defray ever-rising closing costs and down payment expenditures.”

These are only a few examples of how REALTORS® engage, advocate, and impact their local communities. Simply put, REALTORS® are good neighbors because it’s the right thing to do. That’s Who We R.