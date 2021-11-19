Southern Adirondack Independent Living (SAIL) - Giving Back program

“SAIL Helps People Live More Independently”
The Coronavirus pandemic has brought new challenges to all of us in the community, and SAIL has been here to help since the beginning. We will continue to be here until it’s behind us, offering whatever is needed to keep people safe and comforted. SAIL has taken the opportunity during the pandemic, to re-assess the needs of the community. In turn, we have relocated our Ballston Spa office to 20 Prospect Street in Ballston Spa to accommodate a larger space and the growing needs of the Saratoga County region. SAIL also purchased an accessible van to allow for transportation of individuals with disabilities that are currently using wheelchairs. This would include assisting these people in getting the COVID-19 and flu vaccines.
SAIL is an organization like no other in this area – we promote independence, equality and dignity for all people, whether or not they have a disability, in all aspects of personal and community life.
Following are among the services SAIL offers:
- information about and referral to various government-funded services;
- waiver services for nursing home diversion or traumatic brain injury;
- health insurance and benefit entitlement counseling;
- individual and systems advocacy;
- medical devices and equipment to loan at no cost;
- independent living skills; peer counseling;
- adaptive computer technology classes;
- architectural barrier consultation;
- disability awareness training; and voter registration.
If you, or a member of your family, has a disability and needs assistance during this challenging time, please reach out to us. SAIL IS HERE TO HELP.
DONATE TO SAIL TODAY!
If you would like to help SAIL help others in our community, please make a donation today.
Your contribution will make a difference to those who need it most.
Please mail or drop off your donation to: SAIL, 71 Glenwood Avenue, Queensbury, NY 12804.
Or make your donation through PayPal on our website at www.SAILhelps.org
Learn more about SAIL by contacting our:
Queensbury Office: 518-792-3537 or Ballston Spa Office: 518-584-8202 or find us at www.SAILhelps.org or on our Facebook Page