Saratoga WarHorse - Giving Back program

Saratoga WarHorse Foundation is a Veteran-run 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving our Military Veterans and Service Members who are living with Post-Traumatic Stress (PTS) throughout the United States. Our program participants’ trauma is most often a result of combat experiences, Military Sexual Trauma (MST), and/or transitioning from military to civilian life. We help these Veterans to move past their trauma by partnering them with retired off-the-track Thoroughbred racehorses. We refer to our innovative approach to addressing PTS as the “Connection Process.”

The Saratoga WarHorse equine-assisted program operates in several states and available to Veterans and Service Members from all branches of the military at absolutely no costs to them. With your help, Saratoga WarHorse covers the entire expense of the program to include transportation from anywhere in the United States and U.S. territories as well as their lodging, meals, and program instruction.

In addition to helping our Veterans and Service Members, the “Connection Process” helps retired racehorses learn to trust and enjoy interactions with humans and other horses. Through this transformative process, the horses become more adoptable and able to transition into their forever homes.

Saratoga WarHorse has received numerous awards and accolades, recognizing its innovative approach for helping Veterans with PTS. The VFW, American Legion, and numerous military medical centers have endorsed the Saratoga WarHorse program and has been highlighted in numerous publications. A case study by Advances in Mind-Body Medicine (2013) stated:

The [Saratoga WarHorse] Connection Process creates an environment of mutual trust between man and horse. The benefits are profound: A sense of empowerment, decreased anxiety and depression, improved physical and social functioning… and increased resilience sustained over a 3-month period and beyond.

The vital services Saratoga WarHorse provides relies solely on charitable contributions to sustain its programming. Your contribution will help to support over 200 Veterans in need and dozens of retired off-the-track Thoroughbreds each year. This giving season, consider a gift to our Mission Fulfillment Fund and help support our Veterans triumph over trauma.

To learn more about giving to Saratoga WarHorse please visit our website at saratogawarhorse.org/donate.

For questions about Saratoga WarHorse programming please call (518) 886-8131 or email info@saratogawarhorse.org.

