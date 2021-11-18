Open Door Mission - Giving Back program

No one knows where they will be a year from today. Many of our neighbors are a paycheck away from needing our services at Open Door Mission. For those experiencing homelessness or poverty, Open Door provides services that not only help them today, but give them hope for tomorrow.

The year 2021 required flexibility. Our primary focus was to meet the urgent circumstances and increased needs in our community while protecting our Residents, Guests, and Staff. This year marked 30 years of service to our community, a milestone we're excited to share; that’s 30 years of community collaboration, volunteer hours, charitable gifts, and of people caring about their community. Thanks to faithful donors and dedicated volunteers, we are no longer just a soup kitchen; we are a shelter, a food pantry, and a resource center for anyone fallen on hard times. We are a place of hope where people can find help and encouragement to move forward.

In May, we celebrated the opening of our teaching Kitchen and Dining Room on Warren Street. Our Kitchen served a total of 20,287 hot meals this year, almost 10,000 more than last year. The need for food has only increased as the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted families from all walks of life. We welcome anyone in need of emergency food during in our Food Pantry.

A recent guest in our dining room said, “They make you feel special. You walk in and they come over, introduce themselves to you and tell you about the place. They’re very warm people. That’s what kept me coming back. They were like a second family to me.”

Open Door Mission is home to the Code Blue Shelter of Warren and Washington Counties. We served 141 individuals last winter. That’s 1,807 nights in a warm, safe bed. We are only able to do this through kind-hearted Donors and Volunteers who know the need for a safe place to stay during our Adirondack winters.

This year we sheltered 75 individuals in our year-round Shelter Program. Our 52-Bed Men’s Shelter is currently under construction and is expected to be complete in 2022. With the increase in beds, we will be able to accept more people into our Life Path Program, a program designed to bridge the gap from poverty to self-sustaining and balanced lives. The program follows eight steps: Safe, Sober, Stable, Schooled, Skilled, Secure, Settled, and Serving. The classes and services offered follow Residents from their entry into the Mission through the point where they are housed and able to give back to the community. Our Program Director, Shelley, says, “We want to bring healing and life transformation to individuals.”

Open Door Mission cannot serve its purpose without the hard work of our dedicated Volunteers. The Mission has opportunities for individuals who wish to serve in many different capacities. Over the past couple of years, we have expanded as we opened our in-house Kitchen and Dining Room and Food Pantry. Each of these areas in the Mission depend on Volunteers who love to serve their community. One Volunteer told us, “I enjoy making a positive difference in our community!”

Our Kitchen serves meals with only a few staff and an army of volunteers! The Kitchen Staff works hard to empower Volunteers who spend time prepping, cooking, serving, and cleaning our Kitchen. The Food Pantry is another place our Volunteers humbly serve local families. Volunteers in the Food Pantry assist families in choosing the food they need for the week with great emphasis on an atmosphere that provides dignity to our Guests. Each area gives Volunteers an opportunity to explore their interests, serve others, and fulfill needs.

If you are looking for a way to bring change in someone's life, consider the Open Door

