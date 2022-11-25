Moreau Community Center - Giving Back program

Founded in 1977, the Moreau Community Center located in South Glens Falls, has served as one of the major human services agencies in northern Saratoga and surrounding communities. Our mission is to meet the inter-generational needs of the community in a compassionate and inclusive environment. To that end, through in-house creation and inter-community collaboration, we strive to be the premier community location for food and hunger services, going beyond the initial need of satisfying hunger; to be a leader in providing quality, accessible, affordable, and as often as possible, free educational support and programming, as well as opportunities for social engagement for families and individuals. Our programs and services include a vibrant pre-school, summer Camp Moreau, “Kid’s Corner” on-site before and after school program, the “Bulldog Zone” after-school teen program, Skills4Life life & career assistance services, a thrift store, “Dial-A-Bus” transportation, free computer access services, educational and social programs, a “Holiday Giving” program, an emergency food pantry, and a weekly food outreach program.

Founded in September 2021 in collaboration with the Community Coalition for Family Wellness (CCFW), the Bulldog Zone after-school teen program was the brainchild of some South Glens Falls High School seniors who helped renovate a room at the Center to become the “Bulldog Zone” complete with sofas, bean bags, pillows, books, and games: a comfy safe place to socialize with friends. “This program is really making a difference in the South Glens Falls teen community. Each week teens have a choice of a variety of activities, or they can just hang-out with their friends. We’ve wanted a program like this for a long time and thrilled to have worked with the students and the Coalition to make it happen” says Donna Nichols, Executive Director of the Center. “The program has grown quickly by word of mouth so having the support of the community is important for sustainability.” The Bulldog Zone is open every Tuesday from 2-6pm to area teenagers, and adult volunteers are always welcome. Food is prepared weekly by student helpers and snacks are available. There is no charge or residency requirement to participate. “The Bulldog Zone is a safe, fun, and welcoming place for all teens,” says Nichols.

The work we do is made possible through a small army of volunteers, as well as collaborations with the Town of Moreau, area organizations, and businesses all of whom play an integral part in the day-to-day functioning of the Center. New volunteers and supporters are always welcome. Visitors are invited to stop by for a facility tour, to relax and read The Post Star, and/or to have a cup of coffee and a free sweet treat with a friend.