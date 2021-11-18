Moreau Community Center - Giving Back program

Founded in 1977, the Moreau Community Center located in South Glens Falls, has served as one of the major human services agencies in northern Saratoga and surrounding communities. Our mission is to meet the inter-generational needs of the community in a compassionate and inclusive environment. To that end, through in-house creation and inter-community collaboration, we strive to be the premier community location for food and hunger services, going beyond the initial need of satisfying hunger; to be a leader in providing quality, accessible, affordable, and as often as possible, free educational support and programming, as well as opportunities for social engagement, for families and individuals. Our programs and services include a vibrant pre-school, Summer Camp Moreau, “Kid’s Korner” on-site before and after school program, the “Bulldog Zone” after-school teen program, back-to-school and backpack programs, the “Summer Lunch Bunch” program, a lending library, resource referral and documentation completion assistance, “Dial-A-Bus” transportation, educational and social programs, a “Holiday Giving” program, an emergency food pantry, and a weekly food outreach program.
Looking to the future, thanks to the generosity of private and corporate donors, we are completing capital improvement projects that will uniquely position us as a valuable provider of technology education for workforce development and intergenerational programming. Our newly renovated kitchen will allow us to expand our services for food preparation and nutritional instruction, senior congregate meal support, special events, and facility rental.
The work we do is made possible through a small army of volunteers, all of whom play an integral part in the day-to-day functioning of the Center, as well as collaborations with the Town of Moreau and area organizations and businesses. We are always in need of and welcome new volunteers and supporters. Visitors are always welcome to stop by for a facility tour, to read The Post Star, and/or to have a cup of coffee with a friend.