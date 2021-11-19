Hudson Headwaters Health Network - Giving Back program

Hudson Headwaters Mobile Health Offers Primary Care Beyond the Exam Room

Hudson Headwaters Health Network established a mobile health program in June 2021 to make primary care services even more accessible throughout the region. The first mobile health center (pictured) serves Warren and Washington counties. For current site location information, please visit hhhn.org/mobilehealth.

According to Hudson Headwaters CEO Dr. Tucker Slingerland, mobile health is the Network’s latest mission-driven initiative to expand access. “It is very fitting that during Hudson Headwaters’ 40th year, we’ve moved forward with this innovative care delivery model. The same high-quality care that communities have come to expect at our health centers is now on wheels.”

Hudson Headwaters Mobile Health visits are by appointment only. Appointment types include primary care visits for adults and children, with women’s health services, chronic disease management and preventive health screenings. Individuals must become a patient of Hudson Headwaters Health Network to make an appointment at Hudson Headwaters Mobile Health. Community members may establish as a patient and/or make appointments by calling 518-623-0871 or by visiting hhhn.org/mobilehealth.

The mobile health center is staffed by a family nurse practitioner, Christine Calistri, a registered nurse and a medical assistant.

“I’ve worked in various medical settings throughout my clinical career, and I find the mobile health center to be the best of all worlds,” said Mobile Health provider Christine Calistri, FNP. “Many of our patients report that they were unable to access care elsewhere. It is an honor to get to know them and their families and to provide primary care services as close to their homes as possible.”

The Hudson Headwaters Mobile Health Center is a highly customized, 40-foot RV-like vehicle converted into a primary care medical office. It offers two fully equipped examination rooms, a registration area, point-of-care testing areas, a lab draw station and bathroom. Take a virtual tour of the new Mobile Health Center at hhhn.org/mobilehealth.

Hudson Headwaters Mobile Health joins the more than 2,000 mobile health care units currently in service across the country, providing care to patients in medically underserved areas. Mobile health programs improve health outcomes by increasing access to life-saving medical services. According to mobilehealthmap.org, on average, mobile health clinics saved the US healthcare system $12 for every $1 invested in the mobile health sector.

The Hudson Headwaters Health Foundation is currently raising funds to support the mobile program’s initial three-year pilot phase. “Our mobile health supporters share Hudson Headwaters’ vision to pioneer a community-focused primary care health system through partnership,” said Jessica Rubin, VP, philanthropy and communications. “We appreciate their generous support to help get mobile moving.” Major project funders include The Charles R. Wood Foundation, Stewart’s/Dake Family, The Himoff Family and CDPHP.

About Hudson Headwaters Mobile Health

Mission: To drive access to affordable, high-quality primary care and select specialty services for medically underserved populations within the area.

Vision: To empower community health through an innovative, patient-centric mobile health care delivery model fueled by partnerships with local organizations.

Goals: Increase access to primary care services; Alleviate health disparities in vulnerable and rural populations; Reduce socioeconomic barriers to accessing health care.

Learn more at hhhn.org/mobilehealth.

About Hudson Headwaters Health Network

Hudson Headwaters is a nonprofit network of 21 community-based primary care health centers caring for nearly 100,000 patients from Saratoga County to the Canadian border; an area of roughly 7,500 square miles. A team of 900 providers, nurses and staff performs 500,000 patient visits annually. The network’s comprehensive services include primary care, urgent care, pediatrics, women’s health, behavioral health, dentistry and other specialties along with laboratory and imaging services. Learn more at hhhn.org.

