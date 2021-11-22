Howard Hanna - Giving Back program

At Howard Hanna, we are dedicated to giving back to the communities where we live and work. As part of that commitment, the company has proudly supported hundreds of educational, health, and humanitarian programs in all of our market areas.

Beginning in 1988, with a few office pot luck luncheon fundraisers (called “Chow Chows”), the mission was simply to assure that children are never denied the care they need, due to their current economic situation. Whether fundraising to help un- or underinsured families afford life-saving treatments for their children, fundraising for programs that support education for children with special needs, or fundraising for end-of-life care that insurance does not cover, Howard Hanna agents and employees have supported this mission by volunteering their time and resources to help give a better quality of life to those less fortunate.

In 2012, the Howard Hanna Children’s Free Care Fund (HHCFCF) was established as a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, with a board of directors who advise on the management of the Fund. HHCFCF is a Fund specifically created to support the free care funds of our children’s hospital partners and pediatric programs, through yearly fundraising campaigns in all Howard Hanna’s market areas. Howard Hanna Children's Free Care Fund receives donations, through fundraising and sponsorships, which go towards the support of local children's hospitals and regional pediatric free care programs helping to provide children with necessary and life-saving medical care, treatments and services.

Since the beginning of our free care fundraising, Howard Hanna agents and employees have come together to raise more than $18 million. We are now raising more than $1 million each year to continue building the Fund. As Howard Hanna continues to expand into new regions and states, we are beginning to fund raise for the free care funds at children’s hospitals in those areas as well.

Locally, your Howard Hanna offices in the Capital Region work with Albany Medical/ Albany Medical Center Foundation. All the funds raised in this region stay in the region to help families who are not insured, have exhausted their insurance benefits, or whose children need cutting edge treatments that are not covered by their insurance provider. Our agents are dedicated to making a positive impact across the communities they serve through and we look forward to growing our impact in the capital region.

As our world faces new and complex challenges, the need for the Howard Hanna Children’s Free Care Fund is more necessary than ever, while families everywhere are still experiencing financial hardships and illnesses. We are proud to continue our commitment to help children and families in need and partner with local and regional children’s hospitals and pediatric programs to carry on our mission of fundraising in support of free care.

You can find more information about the Howard Hanna Children’s Free Care Fund or make a donation at HowardHannaChildrensFreeCareFund.org.

To find a Howard Hanna Children’s Free Care Fund fundraiser near you, contact your local Howard Hanna Real Estate office. HowardHanna.com

If you would like to get involved with the Howard Hanna Children’s Free Care Fund and support our mission, contact Executive Director Amy Martin for details.

412-784-3713

