High Peaks Hospice - Giving Back program

Hospice is about living life to the fullest.

Starting hospice doesn’t speed up a terminal illness. It’s just the MAIN focus is getting the most LIFE out of your days rather than the most DAYS out of your life. It can help reduce symptoms, and can offer you and the people who love you the support and resources to help make this journey a little easier for everyone.

Hospice’s goal is to give an experience that provides more comfort, more joy, more support, and more peace… creating the best quality of life possible, allowing for more precious moments at home with loved ones.

For most people this means staying at home, surrounded by their loved ones, pets, personal items, and memories that bring comfort and joy. Also important is being free of pain, having symptoms under control, and not worrying about the cost of care. High Peaks Hospice is a local non-profit organization that makes this possible - giving you the choice to focus on your quality of life.

Many choose to start receiving services earlier when they understand the benefits of hospice. Why spend your last months or weeks traveling to medical facilities or in and out of emergency hospitalizations when you can be at home with family — sharing memories, resolving conflicts, or even crossing something off your bucket list. Hospice often allows for time and space to say “thank you,” “I love you,” “I forgive you” and “goodbye” or to just be present with those you love.

Hospice team members ask “What do you need? How can we help? What can we offer to help plan for the months and weeks ahead?”

We are here to take the burdens off your shoulders. Hospice care has been shown to be most beneficial when families have a chance to receive the full range of skilled medical, emotional, and spiritual support services available to them. The feedback we hear from families most often is, “We wish we had called hospice sooner.” Doing soallows you to receive our full range of services from compassionate staff who are uniquely skilled to guide and travel with you on this journey.

Some doctors don’t bring up hospice, so if you are considering this type of care, we encourage you to call us first. We can help you have a conversation with your doctor. Remember, hospice care does not replace your doctor. We work alongside your doctor, offering specialized services and extra support.

Hospice care is a benefit covered by insurance, typically with no copays or deductibles.No one is refused care due to the inability to pay.For those without insurance, the generosity of private individuals as well as community support covers any expenses.

When does one become eligible? Eligibility begins when those with a qualifying life-limiting illness receive a prognosis of six months. We often care for those with illnesses such as late-stage heart disease, renal failure, COPD, dementia, cancer, or more, and we can help answer any questions you may have. Care may be received for an unlimited period of time, depending on the course of the illness.

Care typically is provided in a patient’s home, but may also be provided in a nursing home, assisted living facility or hospital. Specially trained registered nurses visit regularly to provide maximum comfort while guiding the family on how to best care for their loved one. LPNs support the RNs as well as assist with personal care, social workers help each family to clear every hurdle, a chaplain is available to offer spiritual care, and volunteers are available to provide respite or companionship.

Hospice care continues even after a loved one has gone. We offer grief support to families receiving hospice care as well as to anyone in the community.

There is a good chance that where you live, High Peaks Hospice can serve you. We cover 5,400 square miles of the Adirondack Region, including all of Warren and Essex, as well as parts of Washington, Franklin, Hamilton, and St. Lawrence counties.

Over the years, thousands of families have felt the love and benefitted from High Peaks Hospice being a part of their end of life journey.

It’s never too early to learn about hospice. It allows you to be informed of your choices as you plan ahead for the kind of end-of-life care that you wish to receive.

Call 518-891-0606 and speak to one of our team members to see what High Peaks Hospice can do for you now or in the future. All calls are confidential. Informational packets are also available that will educate you and your family members on hospice. Request yours today at highpeakshospice.org or by emailing admin@highpeakshospice.org.

High Peaks Hospice’s mission is to provide end-of-life care that listens with respect, cares with compassion, supports with choice, and comforts with understanding – wherever you call home.

High Peaks Hospice is thankful to our community, generous donors, and volunteers who support our mission.

If you wish to donate or volunteer to support the care we offer, please call 518-891-0606 or visit www.highpeakshospice.org.