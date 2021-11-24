High Peaks Hospice - Giving Back program

Hospice is a way of caring. It’s about living life to the fullest despite a terminal illness. Hospice cares for the whole person. Our goal is for you and your loved ones to experience the comfort, joy, support, peace, and moments that hospice provides

Our Mission – High Peaks Hospice provides end-of-life care that listens with respect, cares with compassion, supports with choice, and comforts with understanding – wherever you call home.

Our service area covers 5,400 square miles of the Adirondack Region, including all of Warren and Essex, as well as parts of Washington, Franklin, Hamilton, and St. Lawrence counties.

We have supported over 540 local families so far this year alone!

Most people know what they want at life’s end - to stay at home, surrounded by family and loved ones, free of pain with symptoms under control, support for family caregivers, and free of financial worries. High Peaks Hospice is a local non profit hospice organization that makes this possible.

When you have been diagnosed with a terminal illness and the options become limited, hospice gives you the choice of focusing on your quality of life.

Hospice is about support and compassion.

Hospice supports one’s desire to live out life in the comfort of their home, surrounded by the people and things that bring them comfort and joy. It’s what hospice was uniquely designed to do.

When you understand the hospice benefit, many choose to start receiving services earlier. Why spend the last months or weeks traveling to medical facilities or in and out of emergency hospitalizations when you can be at home with family — sharing memories, resolving conflicts, maybe crossing something off your bucket list. Hospice often allows for time and space to say “thank you,” “I love you,” “I forgive you” and “goodbye” or to just be present with those you love.

Hospice team members ask “What do you need? How can we help? What can we offer to help plan for the months and weeks ahead?”

Care typically is provided in a patient’s home, but may also be provided in a nursing home, assisted living facility or hospital. Specially trained registered nurses visit regularly to provide maximum comfort while guiding the family on how to best care for their loved one. LPNs support the RNs as well as assist with personal care, social workers help each family to clear every hurdle, a chaplain is available to offer spiritual care, and volunteers are available to provide respite or companionship.

The team works alongside the patient’s own primary care provider and/or inpatient facility.

Hospice is available 24/7 by phone for questions and emergent visits.

Hospice care continues even after a loved one has gone. We offer grief support to families receiving hospice care as well as anyone in the community.

Can I afford hospice?

Yes! Hospice care is a benefit covered by insurance, typically with no copays or deductibles.

Thanks to the generosity of private individuals as well as community support, no one is refused care due to inability to pay.

When does one become eligible?

Eligibility often begins when people with a qualifying life-limiting illness such as late-stage heart disease, renal failure, COPD, dementia, cancer, etc, receive a prognosis of six months. Care may be received for an unlimited period of time, depending on the course of the illness.

Some doctors don’t bring up hospice, so if you are considering hospice care we encourage you or a family member to start the conversation. If you call us first, we can help you have the conversation with your doctor. All calls are confidential.

Connect with us:

Hospice care has been shown to be most beneficial when families have a chance to receive the full range of skilled medical, emotional, and spiritual support services available to them.

The feedback we hear from families most often is, “We wish we had called hospice sooner.”

Call 518-891-0606 today to see what we can do for you now or in the future. Knowledge is power. It’s never too early to learn about hospice so that you can make an informed choice about the kind of end-of-life care that you or a loved one wishes to receive.

Do you wish to donate to a worthy cause or volunteer in a meaningful way? Call or visit www.highpeakshospice.org to learn more about how you can support the care we offer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0