Glens Falls Area Youth Center - Giving Back program

The Glens Falls Area Youth Center is a non-profit organization that serves disadvantaged youth (5th to 12th graders) in Warren, Washington and Saratoga Counties through a wide variety of educational, recreational and life-skills programs—including after school snacks and dinner each day— completely free of charge.

Our doors first opened back in 1968. Since that time we have successfully served over 100,000 children; we have served over 750,000 meals and tutored over 31,000 students,

The children who are members of the center are a diverse assortment of cultures, races, ethnicity, belief systems and personalities. They are also at-risk; many of them are ostracized, bullied, and not expected to achieve much of anything. The majority of our members come from low income families; 90 percent fall below the poverty line.

At the Youth Center they are welcomed, wanted and —most importantly—they are loved. Everyone deserves to feel that way.

Our Health and Wellness Program, which helps kids become healthier physically, mentally and emotionally, fuses together a blend of recreation, life skills and enlightenment. Many of our members are managing issues that can prevent them from thriving, like anxiety, depression, struggles with anger management, and food insecurity. Through the Health and Wellness Program, we help children learn how to deal with their emotions by utilizing proper coping skills, provide food security, focus on self-care (including goal setting, healthy habits, exercise, and personal hygiene), unleash their imaginations through art and instill the importance of empathy and compassion.

Our Focusing on the Future: Mind, Body and Spirit Education Program helps children grow and thrive physically, mentally and emotionally. It is based around the philosophy of Springfield College, Alma matter of our beloved former Executive Director Matt Congdon, where the goal is to educate the whole person. At the Youth Center we believe that education is the key to future success. Many of our members are the first in their family to graduate from high school or attend college. We have always provided tutoring each day as well as assistance for those that are starting the process of applying to college. We are always working hard to make our educational program more robust and appealing to our members.

We want to bridge the gap between ambition and opportunity to break the generational cycle of poverty.

Children are a vital component to the future of our community. One day these young men and women could be working at Glens Falls Hospital, aiding you when you're at your most vulnerable; driving economic development by starting their own businesses; or educating the next generation as a teacher. It is of the utmost importance that we invest in them because when our children thrive, so will our community.

The youth center provides youngsters with faith that there are people who believe in them and their dreams, hope for a brighter future and—most importantly— the love that most of them have never been given. I am optimistic that you will feel the same way.

If you’d like to donate to help our cause, please visit our website: gfyouthcenter.org

You can also mail a check to:

Glens Falls Area Youth Center

PO Box 469

Glens Falls, NY 12801

