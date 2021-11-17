Double H Ranch - Give Back Program

At a time of year for gratitude and reflection, we take pride in all that the Double H Ranch has been able to accomplish over the past twelve months. After a successful continuation of virtual and alternative programs early in the year, we were able to safely welcome campers, volunteers, and staff back for our traditional on-site summer program at reduced capacity.

Our 2021 Summer Camp Program was a continuation of Double H’s 29 years as a respite from the loneliness and social isolation often associated with living with a serious illness. We were able to implement the necessary facility modifications and enhanced safety procedures that allowed us to host nearly 300 campers throughout the season while still providing the highest quality of care for those we serve. We are more confident than ever in the power of camp to bring people together. Our staff, volunteers, and campers embraced the endless possibilities and the unexpected magic that camp can bring to our lives. They embraced the joy of connecting with old friends and new, caring for one another, being a role model, and choosing kindness.

We are excitedly gearing up to welcome campers and volunteers back for the Adaptive Winter Sports Program in January. With the temperatures beginning to drop, our snowmaking team is hard at work preparing the ski hill and our volunteer ski instructors will begin their training. Soon, our campers will be learning new skills and feeling the wind on their face as they race down Robb Run and Gwen’s Fun Run.

We want to express our deepest gratitude to our community partners and supporters for ensuring a bright future for our organization. The needs of our children and their families are greater than ever, and we have an obligation to do everything within our abilities and resources to stay connected and grow stronger together.

The support of our community is what makes our programs a possibility and will always be free of charge for our campers and their families thanks to the generosity of people like you. Scan the QR Code or visit doublehranch.org/match to make a contribution by December 31 to have your donation matched by a generous donor!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0