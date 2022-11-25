Catholic Charities - Giving Back program

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany
Caring Beyond Belief
About Catholic Charities
Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany was established in 1917 to offer help and hope to people in need in our communities. Over a century later, we continue to live our mission of “Caring Beyond Belief,” responding to all persons regardless of race, creed, or lifestyle.
Catholic Charities is one the region’s largest, private social services organizations, serving 14 counties, including Saratoga, Warren and Washington Counties, across some 10,000 square miles. Last year, an estimated 100,000 people turned to our doors for assistance.
Our Services
We offer a wide range of services, from addressing basic needs such as food, clothing, and shelter; to more specialized needs such as mental health counseling. Our areas of support include:
- Adolescent Pregnancy and Parenting
- Affordable and Emergency Housing Services
- Community Outreach
- Developmental Disabilities
- Disaster Relief Services
- Domestic Violence
- Emergency Financial Assistance
- Help for Those with Chronic Diseases and Conditions
- Immigration
- Mentoring
- Older Adults and Caregivers
- Service Coordination and Case Management
- Referrals and Other Supports
Need Help? If you or someone you know is in need of support, help is available. Contact us today.
SARATOGA COUNTY OFFICE
142 Regent St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Phone: 518-587-5000 | Fax: 518-587-3127
WARREN & WASHINGTON COUNTY OFFICE
35 Broad St., Glens Falls, NY 12801
Phone: 518-793-6212 | Fax: 518-793-9499
CATHOLIC CHARITIES OF THE DIOCESE OF ALBANY
40 N. Main Ave., Albany, NY 12203
Phone: (518) 453-6650
Visit www.ccrcda.org/get-help to learn more about Catholic Charities’ programs in your area.
Make a Donation
Through the generous support of donors and the community, Catholic Charities assists people who are vulnerable and living in poverty with housing, food, emergency assistance, disabilities services, senior services, and much more.
To make a donation to Catholic Charities, please visit www.ccrcda.org/donate.
Mission Statement
Catholic Charities, a ministry of the Catholic Diocese of Albany, is committed to active witness on behalf of the Scriptural values of mercy and justice.
Catholic Charities, recognizing human need at all stages of life, responds to all persons regardless of race, creed, or lifestyle, with special emphasis on the economically poor and the vulnerable.
Catholic Charities serves and empowers persons in need, advocates for a just society, calls forth and collaborates with women and men of good will in fulfillment of its mission.