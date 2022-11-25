Catholic Charities - Giving Back program

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany

Caring Beyond Belief

About Catholic Charities

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany was established in 1917 to offer help and hope to people in need in our communities. Over a century later, we continue to live our mission of “Caring Beyond Belief,” responding to all persons regardless of race, creed, or lifestyle.

Catholic Charities is one the region’s largest, private social services organizations, serving 14 counties, including Saratoga, Warren and Washington Counties, across some 10,000 square miles. Last year, an estimated 100,000 people turned to our doors for assistance.

Our Services

We offer a wide range of services, from addressing basic needs such as food, clothing, and shelter; to more specialized needs such as mental health counseling. Our areas of support include:

Adolescent Pregnancy and Parenting

Affordable and Emergency Housing Services

Community Outreach

Developmental Disabilities

Disaster Relief Services

Domestic Violence

Emergency Financial Assistance

Help for Those with Chronic Diseases and Conditions

Immigration

Mentoring

Older Adults and Caregivers

Service Coordination and Case Management

Referrals and Other Supports

Need Help? If you or someone you know is in need of support, help is available. Contact us today.

SARATOGA COUNTY OFFICE

142 Regent St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Phone: 518-587-5000 | Fax: 518-587-3127

WARREN & WASHINGTON COUNTY OFFICE

35 Broad St., Glens Falls, NY 12801

Phone: 518-793-6212 | Fax: 518-793-9499

CATHOLIC CHARITIES OF THE DIOCESE OF ALBANY

40 N. Main Ave., Albany, NY 12203

Phone: (518) 453-6650

Visit www.ccrcda.org/get-help to learn more about Catholic Charities’ programs in your area.

Make a Donation

Through the generous support of donors and the community, Catholic Charities assists people who are vulnerable and living in poverty with housing, food, emergency assistance, disabilities services, senior services, and much more.

To make a donation to Catholic Charities, please visit www.ccrcda.org/donate.

Mission Statement

Catholic Charities, a ministry of the Catholic Diocese of Albany, is committed to active witness on behalf of the Scriptural values of mercy and justice.

Catholic Charities, recognizing human need at all stages of life, responds to all persons regardless of race, creed, or lifestyle, with special emphasis on the economically poor and the vulnerable.

Catholic Charities serves and empowers persons in need, advocates for a just society, calls forth and collaborates with women and men of good will in fulfillment of its mission.