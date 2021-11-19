Catholic Charities - Giving Back program

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany
Caring Beyond Belief
About Catholic Charities
Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany was established in 1917 to offer help and hope to people in need in our communities. Over a century later, we continue to live our mission of “Caring Beyond Belief”, responding to all persons regardless of race, creed, or lifestyle.
Catholic Charities is one the region’s largest, private social services organizations, serving 14 counties around the Capital District across some 10,000 square miles. Last year, an estimated 100,000 people turned to our doors for assistance.
Our Services
We offer a wide range of services, from addressing basic needs such as food, clothing, and shelter; to more specialized needs such as mental health counseling. Our areas of support include:
- Adolescent Pregnancy and Parenting
- Affordable and Emergency Housing Services
- Child Development, Including Summer Camps and After School Programs
- Community Outreach
- Developmental Disabilities
- Disaster Relief Services
- Domestic Violence
- Emergency Financial Assistance
- Food Distributions, Pantries and Soup Kitchens
- Help for Those with Chronic Diseases and Conditions
- Immigration
- Mental Health Counseling
- Mentoring
- Older Adults and Caregivers
- Service Coordination and Case Management
- Referrals and Other Supports
If you or someone you know is in need of support, please contact us at 518-453-6650 or visit us online at www.ccrcda.org.
Make a Donation
Through the generous support of donors and the community, Catholic Charities assists people who are vulnerable and living in poverty with housing, food, emergency assistance, disabilities services, senior services, and much more.
To make a donation to Catholic Charities, please visit www.ccrcda.org/donate.
Mission Statement
Catholic Charities, a ministry of the Catholic Diocese of Albany, is committed to active witness on behalf of the Scriptural values of mercy and justice.
Catholic Charities, recognizing human need at all stages of life, responds to all persons regardless of race, creed, or lifestyle, with special emphasis on the economically poor and the vulnerable.
Catholic Charities serves and empowers persons in need, advocates for a just society, calls forth and collaborates with women and men of good will in fulfillment of its mission.