Braman Foundation Charities - Giving Back program

We at the Braman Foundation of Charities would like to thank you, dearly, for all your support, kindness and well wishes. The Braman Foundation, located at 49 Glenwood Ave., Queensbury, serves your communities in various ways. At the Queensbury facility we focus our efforts on working with women. As you may, or may not, know we offer a Full-Time Curriculum of Recovery for the women that may have been struggling with addiction, depression, poverty, or domestic violence. We offer our services those help those who are in need and to serve the greater needs of the community in our region. We do this through the commandment of Christ: “To Love Thy Neighbor”!!! All of our services are provided by volunteers who you may know but are also your neighbors.