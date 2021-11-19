Berkshire Farm - Giving Back program

Berkshire Farm Center & Services for Youth was founded in 1886 with a focus of healing and strengthening children in a family setting. Today, our mission continues: to strengthen children and families so they can live safely, independently, and productively within their home communities.

Many families across New York State are in crisis and need our help. When people are exposed to trauma during their childhood, they are more likely to experience negative physical health, mental health, and educational outcomes as an adult. They carry their trauma with them into adulthood and without intervention, can suffer from illness, early death, and poor quality of life.

Recognizing the physical and mental health risks associated with unresolved trauma, Berkshire has answered this call to action by establishing a trauma-informed model of treatment and care. This model extends across our 100 programs and services throughout New York State, meeting families where they need us most; in their homes and communities.

At Berkshire, our employees, who work in settings that often challenge the heart and the mind, know that what they do matters. Our work directly impacts the lives of thousands of children & families across New York State.

And, we couldn’t have the impact we make on the lives of children and families without the partnership of our statewide foster families. We currently have over 500 certified foster families across New York State.

Did you know that in New York State, more than 25,000 children are in the foster care system because they have suﬀered abuse, neglect, abandonment, and other issues that endanger their health and safety?

Families struggle with unresolved traumas and need support towards reuniﬁcation. Berkshire Farm Center meets a critical need for children and families by providing full-time foster care along with kinship and respite programs. The foster care team at Berkshire currently works with approximately 550 children helping to reunite them with their biological families and when reunification is not an option, our team works tirelessly to identify “Forever Families” for children eligible for adoption. In the past year alone, Berkshire Farm Center found Forever Families for 58 children.

Shana’s Story:

Prior to connecting with her Berkshire foster parents, what Shana experienced was tragic. ​Her years prior to entering foster care were filled with abuse, neglect, and drug use as means to escape the reality she faced every day. Walking miles to school in the dead of winter just to have food to eat as part of the free-lunch program, Shana started her journey as a survivor. With the support of a teacher, Shana opened up about what was happening at home and immediate action was taken. Shana was brought to Michelle & Allen’s home, a couple certified by Berkshire as a foster family. Here is where Shana learned to feel safe, cared for and most importantly – loved. Her grades improved, she received the treatment she needed to address her childhood trauma, and she began to heal. After 976 days in foster care, Shana was adopted by Michelle and Allen, finally finding her ‘Forever Family’.​

Shana’s story is both tragic and inspiring and unfortunately, not uncommon for thousands of children across New York State. Because of Berkshire’s amazing foster parents and our donors, we are able to provide the children and families we serve the support services and stability they need.

If right now is not the right time for you to foster, there are many other ways to support our mission: make a one-time gift or become a monthly donor, become an event sponsor, join our Holiday Angel program this holiday season by fulfilling the wish list of a child in care, or start your own fundraiser in support of Berkshire.

Whether you join our mission as a foster parent, donor, sponsor or friend, you are directly impacting and improving the lives of New York State’s children and families so they can live safely, independently and productively within their home communities.

Please consider joining our mission today. Learn more at Berkshirefarm.org/join-our-mission.

