Adirondack Health Institute (AHI) - Giving Back program

ADIRONDACK HEALTH INSTITUTE Creating a Healthier Adirondack Region Together

Adirondack Health Institute (AHI) is an independent, non-profit organization that supports and works with hospitals, physician practices, behavioral health providers, community-based organizations, patients, and others in our region to transform health care and improve population health.

AHI is proud to provide the following resources for our community, providers, and organizations in our region.

Resources for the community, providers, and organizations

AHI offers various free educational and assistance programs to assist the community, providers, and organizations it serves. Some of our programs include:

Health Home Care Management: AHI’s care management service connects community and social supports with health care, and provides better organization of medical and behavioral care for its’ clients. To learn more, visit https://ahihealth. org/community-member-resources/.

Enrollment Assistance Services and Education (EASE): This program assists individuals, families, and small business owners throughout the State with enrolling in health insurance coverage through the NY State of Health Marketplace. To learn more, visit https://ahihealth.org/community-memberresources-2/.

Community Health Access to Addiction and Mental Healthcare Project (CHAMP): The CHAMP program helps individuals and their families get access to substance use disorder and mental health treatment services and get the most from their health insurance benefits.

ADK Wellness Connections: A free, centralized, coordinated referral network that supports connections to health care and behavioral health services, food resources, housing, transportation, education, and more. To learn more, visit https://www.adkwellnessconnections.org/.

Clear the Air in the Southern Adirondacks (CASA)/Reality Check: CASA works to advance tobacco-free initiatives in Saratoga, Warren, and Washington counties through education, youth empowerment, and community mobilization for tobacco-free policies for outdoor spaces and multi-unit housing. To learn more, visit https://ahihealth.org/casa.

Resources for Partners and Organizations

AHI offers various resources not just for the public but also for providers and organizations.

Rural Communities Opioid Response Program (RCORP): RCORP serves a seven-county region to increase collaboration for substance use disorder in prevention, treatment, and recovery. To learn more, visit https://ahihealth.org/rcorp/.

Telemedicine: AHI supports telehealth and telemedicine throughout our nine-county North Country region by serving as a resource, helping partners assess needs and readiness, connecting organizations to specialists, and more. AHI has also developed the North Country Digital Inclusion Coalition; a convening of regional stakeholders who work together to identify and address challenges around digital equity in the North Country. To learn more, visit https://ahihealth.org/what-we-do/telemedicine/.

Community Assessment and Prevention: The Adirondack Rural Health Network (ARHN) is the longest-running program of AHI, originating in 1992. It provides a forum to assess regional population health needs and develop collaborative responses to priorities.

ARHN is proud to present the 2022-2024 Executive Summary, a report of a comprehensive collection and analysis of data regarding the health issues and needs in a nine-county region of the North Country. To review the summary, visit https://ahihealth.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/2022-2024-Executive-Summary.pdf.

If you are a partner organization or community organization and would like to know more, please contact us at https:// ahihealth.org/whowe-are/contact-us/.

To learn more about AHI or any of our services, visit us at ahihealth.org or find us on Facebook at facebook.com/ahihealth.