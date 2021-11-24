Adirondack Health Institute (AHI) - Giving Back program

Adirondack Health InstituteCreating a Healthier Adirondack Region Together

Who we are

Adirondack Health Institute (AHI) is an independent, non-profit organization that supports and works with hospitals, physician practices, behavioral health providers, community-based organizations, patients, and others in our region. Our main goal is to transform health care and improve population health. Last year we worked with nearly 200 committee members from more than 120 organizations representing a broad range of health, community, and business sectors.

We believe that by working collaboratively with our community partners, we can ultimately help improve access and affordability ultimately transform our health care delivery in the Adirondack region.

Resources for the community, providers, and organizations

AHI offers various free educational and assistance programs to assist the community, providers, and organizations it serves. These programs range from help with insurance, care management services, community assessment and prevention, referral networks, and more!

Some educational and assistance programs we offer:

Health Home Care Management

Our care management service connects community and social support with health care and provides better medical and behavioral healthcare organizations.

To learn more, visit https://ahihealth.org/community-member-resources/.

Enrollment Assistance Services and Education (EASE)

Our EASE program assists individuals, families, and small business owners throughout the State enrolling in health insurance coverage through the NY State of Health Marketplace. We don’t charge, and we’re not an insurance company. We help you look at available insurance plans and find out if you’re eligible for financial assistance.

To learn more, visit https://ahihealth.org/community-member-resources-2/.

Community Health Access to Addiction and Mental Healthcare Project (CHAMP)

The CHAMP program is designed to help individuals and their families get access to needed substance use disorder and mental health treatment services and get the most from their health insurance benefits.

ADK Wellness Connections

A free, centralized, coordinated referral network supports connections to health care and behavioral health services, food resources, housing, transportation, education, employment, health insurance, and other social supports that impact overall health.

To learn more, visit https://www.adkwellnessconnections.org/

Clear the Air in the Southern Adirondacks (CASA)

CASA works to advance tobacco-free initiatives in Saratoga, Warren, and Washington counties through education and mobilization to enhance the health of local communities by implementing and supporting tobacco-free parks, beaches, playgrounds, and housing. Reality Check, a component of CASA, is a youth-led, adult-supported program that provides opportunities for teens.

To learn more, visit https://ahihealth.org/casa

Regional Healthy Food Guide

AHI has developed a regional healthy food guide to assist the public in understanding that a healthy body starts with a healthy diet. This food guide contains training presentations and resources for youth, adults, families, and organizations.

To learn more, visit https://ahihealth.org/arhn-food-guide/

LGBTQ+ Resources

At AHI, we want to foster a safe and welcoming community for all. We have worked and developed various resources for supporting the LGBTQ+ community. We have free training presentations and resources for youth, adults, families, and organizations to utilize.

To learn more, visit https://ahihealth.org/resources-for-supporting-lgbtq/

Resources for Partners and Organizations

AHI offers various resources not just for the public but also for providers and organizations.

Some additional resources we offer partners and organizations

Telemedicine

AHI supports telehealth and telemedicine throughout our nine-county North Country region by serving as a resource, helping partners to assess their needs and readiness, connecting organizations to specialists, providing insight on equipment and vendors, helping navigate through regulatory and reimbursement questions, organizing educational opportunities, and sharing grant information.

To learn more, visit https://ahihealth.org/what-we-do/telemedicine/.

Community Assessment and Prevention

The Adirondack Rural Health Network (ARHN) is the longest-running program of AHI, originating in 1992. It provides a forum for public health leaders, community health centers, hospitals, behavioral health organizations, emergency medical services, and other community-based organizations to assess regional population health needs and develop collaborative responses to priorities.

If you are a partner organization or community organization and would like to know more, please contact us at https://ahihealth.org/who-we-are/contact-us/.

To learn more about AHI or any of our services, visit us at www.ahihealth.org or find us on Facebook at facebook.com/ahihealth!

