Adirondack Foundation - Giving Back program

Adirondack Foundation: Here for You, Here for Good

As the community foundation serving the Adirondack region, Adirondack Foundation is many things to many people – a grantmaker, a thought leader, an advocate, a convener, a catalyst, a beacon of hope. Every day, we work to enhance the lives of people in the Adirondack region through philanthropy.

Since 1997, we have granted $60 million into our communities thanks to many people who care deeply about this region. Through scholarships, we help to train new nurses and teachers. Through our Adirondack Birth to Three Alliance program, we work with partners to ensure every child has the best possible start in life. Through grants and workshops, we strengthen nonprofits, schools and municipalities working to provide social safety nets, address food insecurity, overcome social isolation for seniors, build bright futures for teens, keep our air and water clean, and so much more.

We take a “whole community” approach to amplify all that is good. If this past year has taught us anything, it’s that philanthropy is critical to building resilience and setting the stage for meaningful change.

Recent highlights of our work include supporting the Adirondack Diversity Initiative’s efforts to make our region more diverse and welcoming, the Ti-Alliance’s program to help local high school students learn about career pathways in their own backyard, the Lake George World Language teacher’s efforts to engage fifth and sixth graders in multicultural learning, and a partnership with Hudson Headwaters Health Foundation’s and their Upstream Fund – for every example, we have hundreds more. It’s all made possible because of thousands of generous neighbors who partner with Adirondack Foundation to give back to local communities.

Adirondack Foundation is here for you, and here for good. We invite you to join us by making a gift today to help meet the region’s most pressing needs and invest in the most promising opportunities.

Cali Brooks

President & CEO

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0