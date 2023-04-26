Gene Mulligan is a highly skilled and compassionate Vascular Access RN who, according to his co-workers, has made a significant impact on patient outcomes in Glens Falls Hospital. He was born in the United States and served as an aeromedical specialist in the Air Force before pursuing a career in nursing. Gene is currently 58 years old, married. He is a proud grandfather of three and great-grandfather of one.

Gene started his nursing education at the age of 38, graduating after three years while working full-time as a certified nurse aid. He attended the SUNY Adirondack nursing program, where he learned the essential skills that set him apart as an outstanding nurse. After completing his education, Gene worked in a nursing/rehab facility for nine years, first as an aid for four years, then as a nurse for five years. He also spent seven years as a medical-surgical nurse and is currently in his fifth year as a vascular access nurse at Glens Falls Hospital.

Gene's passion for nursing is rooted in his love for taking care of people, inspired by his mother and other medical professionals he worked with in the Air Force. His favorite part of nursing is seeing his patients, who come in with serious issues, receive the care they need and get back to doing the things they love as soon as possible. Gene also enjoys training other nurses to provide the same level of care that he delivers.

As a vascular access nurse, Gene plays a crucial role in ensuring that patients receive the lifesaving medications, antibiotics, and blood transfusions they need. He became a certified vascular access nurse in 2021, reflecting his commitment to advancing his skills and providing the best possible care for his patients. Although vascular access nurses may spend a shorter time with patients, their service is invaluable, and patient outcomes depend on their expertise.

Gene's colleagues describe him as an extraordinary person and clinician who effectively demonstrates the true meaning of patient, co-worker, and staff advocate. He is highly skilled, extremely knowledgeable, and a compassionate team player who mentors and coaches others in achieving their professional goals. Gene is always available to teach and answer questions without passing judgment, making him a positive role model for all nurses.

Gene Mulligan is a remarkable Vascular Access RN who has made a significant impact on patient outcomes in Glens Falls Hospital. His dedication to advancing his skills, providing compassionate care, and mentoring others is a testament to his passion for nursing. Gene's colleagues and patients are fortunate to have him as part of their healthcare team.