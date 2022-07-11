Ask the Expert: O'Leary Overhead Doors

Did you know garage doors require regular maintenance? To ensure that your garage door lasts the experts at O’Leary Overhead Doors recommend the following maintenance.

Do you have an electric garage door opener?

In order to ensure that your electric opener continues to work properly, regularly clean and check the photo eyes. Photo eyes are located on the bottom left and right side of your garage door. For your garage door to close properly, your photo eyes must be aligned. Photo eyes can become misaligned if they are knocked by garbage cans or other items commonly stored in your garage. The photo eyes are located at the bottom of your garage door on either side of the opening. If you inspect the photo eyes, there may be a light flickering of flashing on the side of the photo eye that indicates they are out of alignment. To realign your photo eyes simply loosen the wing nut and adjust the sensor until the light on the side is a solid color.

Safety Check

Routinely check for safety by placing an object under the door such as a 2 x 4 piece of wood. Your garage door should go back up before hitting the object. If your door does not go back up before hitting the object, check your photo eyes. Make sure that they are cleaned and aligned. If your door continues to close even with its path is obstructed by an object, reach out to a professional for a service.

Routine Maintenance

Your garage door needs to be kept well lubricated, including the springs and rollers. The product to do this is with a dedicated garage door lubricant. For recommendations reach out to O’Leary Overhead Door, your local garage door experts. To properly lubricate the doors, make sure the door is closed and the motor is off. Then lubricate all the hinges, pivot points, and stems. If your rollers are metal lubricate those as well as the end bearing plates, pulleys, and torsion springs. Last you will want to lubricate the bottom of the rails. Open and close the door several times to work the grease in properly.

Be sure to have your garage door maintenance at least every other year. For maintenance questions or a free estimate for a new garage door, call O’Leary Overhead Door at 518-321-2736.