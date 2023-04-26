Carol Byron, BSN, RN, has dedicated 34 years of her life to nursing. Her hard work and passion have made her an invaluable asset to the healthcare industry.

Born and raised in Pennsylvania, Carol pursued nursing school after being discouraged by a guidance counselor from pursuing her dream of becoming a veterinarian. However, Carol has no regrets about her decision and has flourished in her career as a nurse.

After completing nursing school in Pennsylvania, Carol moved to upstate New York in her twenties and has been residing in Washington County for the last 26 years. With a background in Emergency Medicine, Carol made a change to care coordination about 10 years ago to achieve a better work-life balance. She loves the connection she makes with people as a nurse, and the trust patients place in her as a helper, allowing them to share private information.

Carol has seen nursing evolve over the years, with fewer resources for vulnerable patients and challenges to keep patients connected to healthcare for better outcomes. However, Carol is inspired every day by the dedicated nurses she works with on the embedded care manager team at Glens Falls Hospital, who work tirelessly to provide the best care for their patients.

As a nurse, Carol has made a significant impact on her patients' lives, with her extensive knowledge, attention to detail, and compassion. Her colleagues recognize her as an exceptional mentor who has trained RN CMs and student nurses. Patients of the Glens Falls Hospital system praise Carol for her assistance and compassion, remembering her as a remarkable caregiver who goes above and beyond to help patients and their families.

Carol's dedication to nursing has made her an outstanding RN Care Manager who not only helps patients in the office but also in their community. With her years of experience and expertise, Carol has become an invaluable asset to her coworkers and the patients she serves.