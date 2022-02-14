Exceptional nurses to be honored in annual awards program

The Post-Star will honor extraordinary nurses in our area who go above and beyond to deliver compassionate care through the 2022 Nurses: Heart of Health Care awards.

The awards are sponsored by The Post-Star in collaboration with Glens Falls Hospital.

In unprecedented times and with the added strain of COVID-19 in the last two years, the awards celebrate nurses who put others first and have made a significant impact in their community and on their patients.

Honorees are selected by a local, credible panel of judges.

Nominations are open to the public from Feb. 15 through March 14.

Voting will be online March 17-24, where readers will vote for a story that inspires them.

This person selected by readers, along with nine other exceptional nurses, will be featured in a special section in The Post-Star and online in honor of National Nurses Week, on Sunday, May 8.

For more details, visit https://go.poststar.com/nurses2022.

The awards' title sponsors, Hudson Headwaters Health Network, Bare Bones Furniture & Mattress, and Vintage Village, helped to make this campaign possible.

