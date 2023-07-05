Concerts are taking over the lower Adirondacks this weekend with the Rock The Dock event in Lake George, Sembrich Summer Festival, and The Park Theater’s summer concert series.

Grab a lawn chair, blanket, pack a picnic, and enjoy an evening accompanied by music.

Rock The Dock

LAKE GEORGE — Rock the Dock will be returning to Lake George this weekend at The Lake George Steamboat Company.

The festival is for all ages and will feature live music on the pier, surrounded by the beautiful Adirondack mountains. Enjoy the sounds of several well-known jam bands from the dock or aboard the steamboats that surround the stage.

The lineup includes Eggy, Eastbound Jesus, Chestnut Grove, Neon Avenue, and more.

Local craft food and beer will be available as well as a merchandise tent of band memorabilia.

Tickets are $35 for adults and $10 for kids 15 and younger. Twenty-five percent of all ticket sales will be donated to the Lake George American Legion Post 374 and 50% of proceeds from sales of previous festivals' merchandise will be donated to the Krantz Cottage.

Sembrich Summer Festival

BOLTON LANDING — An eight-piece ensemble from the Adirondack Jazz Orchestra will bring the excitement of Dixieland, blues, bebop, funk and contemporary jazz to the Sembrich lakeshore on Friday.

The Adirondack Jazz Orchestra was founded in 2003 with the purpose of bringing together some of the Adirondack’s finest musicians in a big band setting. Members of the group consist of high school music educators, college professors, and college students all who share an interest in performing on a regular basis.

Tickets are $40 and the show begins at 7 p.m.

Summer Concert Series by The Park

GLENS FALLS — Hot Club of Saratoga will hit the stage at this week’s summer concert by The Park Theater.

Hot Club of Saratoga, the Capital Region’s premier gypsy swing ensemble, plays a repertoire that reflects the spirit and style originated by Django Reinhardt and Stephane Grappelli in The Quintet of the Hot Club of France. Most prominently developed in 1930s and 1940s Paris, this genre has been kept alive through a long line of gypsy jazz artists since that time.

Most of the tunes Hot Club of Saratoga plays were written or recorded by Django at some time in his musical life, hot swing music of the 1920s, '30s and '40s.

The concerts are held at the Crandall Park bandshell each Friday evening from 7 to 8:30 p.m. There will be a rotating cast of local food trucks located on site for each concert throughout the series, offering a variety of small plates and beverages that will be available for purchase each evening.

The rain location will be at the Park Theater at 14 Park St.

Corn! The Musical

SALEM — Honoring the legacy of writer Al Budde, this benefit concert performance brings together Jay Kerr, Corn's songwriter and former Fort Salem Theater owner, and Kyle West, Fort Salem Theater's newest owner along with members of the original Fort Salem Theater Corn! The Musical cast for a one-weekend special event.

Corn! The Musical tells the story of the modern family farm, and the struggles of when a patriarch dies and the new generation has set its sights on living life far from the land. Written by two Salem transplants as a tribute to the Washington County farmers, this show is a “call-to-farms” for all of America.

Showings will be Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and tickets start at $32.

West Mountain Market

QUEENSBURY — West Mountain is holding it’s first summer farmers market this year and will be open on Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Battle Hill Parade

FORT ANN — The Fort Ann Battle Hill Parade will kick off from Fort Ann Central School this Saturday at 9 a.m.

Line up will begin at 8:30 a.m. in the school parking lot and proceed to the park for a ceremony to honor the Revolutionary War dead.