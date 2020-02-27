Thursday
Music and Arts
Through the Eyes, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., NCA 2nd Floor Gallery, City Hall, 42 Ridge St., Glens Falls. Recent art works by Anthony Richichi at North Country Arts 2nd Floor Gallery located in City Hall, 42 Ridge St. Glens Falls. Admission is free, refreshments will be served.
Francisco Goya: The Caprichos Etchings and Aquatints, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Francisco Goya (1746–1828) used the privilege provided him as portraitist of the monarchy and aristocracy to create a series of etchings critiquing Spanish life at the end of the eighteenth century. With them, Goya took aim at what he saw as backward thinking: a church that hunted heretics, peasant superstitions, and the upper class's brutal treatment of the poor. Goya is considered the first Modern artists, for his innovative painting techniques and social commentary.General $12, Seniors (60+) $10. Free for Children. Free with ID for Students, Active Military & Family or Veterans. Hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm, Sunday, noon to 5 pm, Closed Mondays and National Holidays.
Show 2: In The Woods Somewhere, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., LARAC, 7 Lapham Place, Glens Falls. Show 2: In The Woods Somewhere is an exhibit for the public that is open from Feb. 21 to March 25 at LARAC, 7 Lapham Place, Glens Falls. Featured Artists are Joy Muller-McCoola, Peter Russom, Dennon Walantus, and Sean Walmsley. The Gallery and Shop Hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Saturday and we're open until 6 p.m. on Thursdays.
Special Tour, The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Join Hyde Collection staff for a special evening tour examining hidden and little-known facts about permanent collection and special exhibition artworks inspired by the theme of monsters and heroes. $15 for members; $20 for nonmembers. RSVP by contacting Sue at 518-792-1761, ext. 350, or frontofhouse@hydecollection.org.
For the Kids
Pre-School Story Time, 10:15-10:45 a.m., Hudson Falls Free Library , 220 Main Street, Hudson Falls . Pre-School Story Time is held every Thursday from 10:15-10:45 a.m. at the Hudson Falls Free Library, you can join us for interactive stories and songs for ages 3-5. Siblings are welcome. Drop in. No sign up required.
After School Arts and Crafts, 3:45-4:45 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main Street, Hudson Falls. After School Arts and Crafts to be held every Thursday at 3:45-4:45 p.m. Join us for various arts and crafts after school. Kids in 1st grade and up can stop by for a new art project each week! Drop in. No sign up required.
Tours for Tots - Thursdays, 10:30-11:30 a.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls. Tours for Tots is a morning program to be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, February 6, 13, and 27 for guardians and children ages 3 to 5. Explore the Museum's permanent collection or exhibitions with age-appropriate gallery and art-making activities introducing young children to big ideas in art. Different topics are explored each week by use of art materials, books, and play. Suggested donation.
Read to Chewy, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Children's Department of Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. Read to Chewy, a Pomeranian, who is one of the 5 new reading therapy dogs who visit the Children's Department of Crandall Public Library after school on week days. Chewy's first visit will be on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. FREE! Sign up at the Children's Desk or call us at 518-792-6508 ext 4.
Workshops
Volunteer Literacy Tutor Training, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Roseann Anzalone, 251 Glen Street, Glens Falls. Volunteer Literacy Tutor Training Did you know that one out of five adults in our region cannot read a map, fill out a job application or follow directions on a medicine bottle. In this course individuals will receive complete training from Literacy NY staff to begin tutoring an adult student in basic literacy, the English language or both. Classes will meet from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays from March 24 through April 28 at the SUNY Adirondack Queensbury campus.To obtain more information call 518-793-7414. To register call 518-743-2238.
A Gangster's Paradise: Saratoga Springs from Prohibition to Kefauver, 7-8:30 p.m., The Inn at Saratoga, 231 Broadway, Saratoga Springs. Greg Veitch reminisces of a time of bootleggers and shootouts, raids and gambling dens, murder and political payoffs in Saratoga Springs. His new book will be available for purchase and signing.
Friday
Music and Arts
Docent Tours, 1-3 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Join a Hyde docent for a tour of the Museum's permanent collection or exhibitions. Free with Museum admission. Call 518-792-1761, ext. 350, to confirm availability.
Lecture
Social
Comedy After Dark — Dave Hill, 8-10 p.m., The Park Theater, 14 Park St., Glens Falls. Comedy After Dark at The Park includes a feature act, a host, and a guest comedian to make up nearly two hours of comedy entertainment, complete with a cash bar! Patrons are encouraged to buy tickets in advance to guarantee seating at the show. Lineup subject to change.Dave Hill is a comedian, writer, musician, actor, radio host, and man-about-town originally from Cleveland, Ohio but now living in New York City.Hill has made appearances on NPR, Comedy Central, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Inside Amy Schumer, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, Comedy Knockout, and The Jim Gaffigan Show while currently touring the US and Canada with his book "Parking The Moose" (Random House/Penguin).This show contains mature content.
Chili Dinner, 6-8 p.m., Gansevoort Volunteer Fire Department, 1870 Rte 32N, Gansevoort. Join us for our annual chili dinner fundraiser. This year we will have a presentation by NYS DEC Wildlife Technician Kate Ritzko. She will talk about "Bats of New York" and their current status of health and their contributions to the environment. The dinner is held at the Gansevoort Volunteer Fire Dept. Please call the park office to register for the event at 518-793-0511. $8 per person, children 10 and younger are free.
Bingo, 7-9:30 p.m., American Legion Post No. 574, 72 Pearl St., Hudson Falls. Bingo to be held every Friday until June 30, 2020 at the American Legion Post No. 574, 72 Pearl St., Hudson Falls. Doors open at 5 p.m., game sheet sales start at 5:45 p.m., admission is $3. Extra regular sheets are $1 for three games on a sheet; $4 for 12 games on a sheet. Extra game sheets $1 each. Total payout weekly of over $2,000. A total of 14 games. 50/50 tickets by the SAL and concession available by the Legion Auxiliary.
Comedy Night at the Strand Theatre — Hosted by Jay LaFarr, 8-9:30 p.m., The Strand Theatre, 210 Main St., Hudson Falls. Comedy Night at the Strand Theatre to be hosted by Jay LaFarr. Laugh the winter blues away with Comedy Night at the Strand Theatre. Comedians include Jay LaFarr, Dan Guerin, Cody Montayne, and Mikael Gregg.General admission is $15.Tickets are available at the Strand Box office or online at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4525783.For more information please call 518-832-3484 or go to www.mystrandtheatre.org.
Saturday
Lectures
The Fascinating Life of Dr. Robert Bruce Inverarity, 2-3 p.m., New York State Military Museum, 61 Lake Ave., Saratoga Springs. The Fascinating Life of Dr. Robert Bruce Inverarity From his new book, "Ghost Fleet Awakened: Lake George's Sunken Bateaux of 1758," underwater archaeologist Joseph Zarzynski chronicles the life and career of Dr. Robert Inverarity from his days as a US Navy illustrator and camouflage specialist to his innovative maritime archaeological expeditions on Lake George.
Workshops
Saturday Workshop Series- Acting for Dancers, 1:30-3 p.m., School of the Arts at the National Museum of Dance, 99 South Broadway, Saratoga Springs. Don't miss this opportunity to take part of the first of our Saturday Workshop Series 2020!Explore Acting, Improvisation and Dance with Anny DeGange Holgate! Open for students ages 12 & up. $55 for the series. Drop in $20. Register today!Anny DeGange Holgate is an Alumnus of the The Juilliard School, Former member of The Martha Graham Dance Company and performer with the companies of Kazuko Hirabayashi, Hannah Kahn, Raymond Johnson, and the American Dance Festival Repertory Company. Anny's Broadway musical credits include Evita, Rosa, Raggedy Ann, and Les Miserables. She has performed operatic roles in New York City Opera, The Cleveland Opera, and Opera for a New City. She is currently a professional actress with iTheatre Saratoga/The Creative Place International and Lake Theater.
Music and Arts
Deja Vu Jazz, Swing Jazz Combo, 3-6 p.m., SPoT Coffee, 221 Glen St., Glens Falls. Spot Coffee: Come join us every Saturday and be entertained by the music of Billie Holiday, Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington and many others from the Golden Era of New York Jazz from 1935 to 1960. Featuring vocalist Bea Roman, Lew Petteys on tenor sax, Phil Brink on Trombone and Neil Giammatteo on trumpet and flugelhorn. For more information, please call 518-584-9094.
An Evening with Billy Joel by River of Dreams, 8-10 p.m., The Park Theater, 14 Park Street, Glens Falls. An Evening with Billy Joel by River of Dreams. Jon Cozolino captures the spirit of Billy Joel, both in look and performance. Join him along with his five piece band this Leap Day at The Park.This concert is not eligible for Park Premiere Package. General Admission.
Social
Annual Clam Chowder Luncheons, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Hudson Falls United Methodist Church, 227 Main St., Hudson Falls. Come join us every Wednesday for our Annual Lenten Chowder Lunches.Take out is available, please call 518-747-6832 before 11 a.m.) Featuring three kinds of soup, sandwiches and many delicious homemade desserts!
A Taste of Italy Leap Year Dinner, 4:30-6 p.m., Queensbury United Methodist Church , 460 Aviation Road, Queensbury . A Taste of Italy Leap Year Dinner appetito! Queensbury United Methodist Church hosts an Italian-themed dinner with open seating in the fellowship hall. The menu will include pasta and meatballs, garlic bread, tossed salad, dessert and beverage. The cost is $10 for adults and $6 for children 10 and younger. Takeout meals are available. No reservations needed.
Karaoke, 6-10 p.m., American Legion Post No. 574, 72 Pearl St., Hudson Falls.
Sunday
Music and Arts
Francisco Goya: The Caprichos Etchings and Aquatints, The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls. Francisco Goya will be featured at the Wood and Whitney-Renz Galleries until March 31. We will be presenting The Caprichos Etchings and Aquatints of Francisco Goya. From 1746–1828 he used the privilege provided him as portraitist of the monarchy and aristocracy, to create a series of etchings critiquing Spanish life at the end of the eighteenth century. With them, Goya took aim at what he saw as backward thinking, a church that hunted heretics, peasant superstitions, and the upper class's brutal treatment of the poor. Goya is considered the first Modern artist, for his innovative painting techniques and social commentary.General Admission is $12, Seniors 60+ is $10, free for children, free with ID for students, and active military and family of veterans. Our hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.Tuesday to Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. We are closed Mondays and national holidays.Francisco Goya y Lucientes, (Spanish, 1746–1828), El Sueño de la Razon Produce Monstruos [The Sleep of Reason Produces Monsters], 1799, etching and aquatint, 8 3/4 x 5 15/16 in.
Dox Thrash, Black Life, and the Carborundum Mezzotint, The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Dox Thrash, Black Life, and the Carborundum Mezzotint to be held at The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls Wood and Hoopes Galleries until Sunday, March 22.Years before the Civil Rights Movement forced white Americans to see the disparities between white and black America, Dox Thrash (1893–1965) gave the nation an inside look at the plight of blacks, living in a country divided by segregation. This exhibition examines the artist's portrayals of life in rural Georgia, urban Philadelphia, and World War II, and those chronicling the development of black artists and society, as the walls of segregation began to crumble.General Admission is $12, seniors 60+ $10, free for children, students with ID and active military and family of veterans. Our hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. We are closed Mondays and National Holidays.Dox Thrash, American (1893-1965), Chromatic Tunes, ca. 1938, watercolor, 30 x 22 in., signed in recto WPA *Lent by the Everhart Museum of Natural History, Science & Art, Scranton, PA, courtesy of Dolan/Maxwell.
Singing for Suffrage with Peggy Lynn and Dan Duggan, 3-5 p.m., Tannery Pond Community Center, 228 Main St., North Creek. Singing for Suffrage with Peggy Lynn and Dan Duggan, presented by Tannery Pond Center, 228 Main St., North Creek. A theatrical folk music program produced and performed by Peggy Lynn and Dan Duggan, telling the story of women's suffrage through song, from the first Women's Rights Convention in Seneca Falls in 1848 to the ratification of the 19th amendment to the US Constitution in 1920. For more information and tickets visit www.tannerypondcenter.org.
Docent Tours at The Hyde Collection, now on Friday and Sunday, 1-3 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Docent Tours will be held Friday's and Sunday's at 1 and 2 p.m. on March 1, 6, 8, 13, 15, 20, 22, 27, and 29. Join a Hyde Docent, for a tour of the Museum's permanent collection or exhibitions located at 161 Warren St., Glens Falls.The tours are free with Museum admission. Call Sue MacKenzie at 518-792-1761, ext. 350, to confirm availability.
Hyde Collection Benefit Rock Show, 2:30-5:30 p.m., The Strand Theatre, 210 Main St., Hudson Falls. Benefit Rock Show The Hyde Collection is teaming up with Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls for its first ever benefit rock concert. The afternoon will feature two of the region's favorite bands, The Switch and Blue Moon Band, a cash bar, refreshments and more. A portion of the proceeds will provide support for your local non-profit art museum, The Hyde Collection. So, join us at the Strand Theatre, 210 Main St., Hudson Falls. For more information call us at 518-832-3484 or visit us online at https://www.mystrandtheater.org/.Tickets: $10 (Cash or Check only at Box Office) Online Ticket link. Doors open with cash bar at 1:30 p.m., Theater opens at 2:15 and the Concert begins at 3 p.m.Founded in 2011 The Switch is a blues and funk band combining four seasoned Upstate NY musicians. Their first album, "Slim Pickins" (2017), was recorded in Nashville by legendary producer Peter Young. Two years later, they recorded a live album at the historic Strand Theatre. Both albums showcase the high-energy, soulful funkiness that makes them unique compared to most Rock 'n' Roll bands. The musicians are Evan Malone on vocals, Tyler Calzada on drums, James Wood on bass, and Johnny Saris on guitar.The Blue Moon Band was formed in 2008 by two friends, Bill Cambell and Jason Saris. Both veterans of other bands, Bill and Jason found other local musicians who shared their love of music and didn't want to play the "Same old songs". Based out of the Lake George area The Blue Moon Band is a classic rock, blues and funk band playing covers, original songs and original interpretations. Blue Moon prides its self on an eclectic mix of music you will call the "Sound track of your life." With six pieces, Bill Cambell [guitar and vocals], Jason Saris [guitar and vocals], Les Lappel [bass and vocals], Tom Alfonso [Drums and vocals], Kris Gage [percussion and vocals] and Everette Ramos [percussion and harp] the Blue Moon Band offers a wider variety of musical styles. From Santana to Elvis, Green Day to Jimi Hendrix, James Brown to Radio Head, and everything in between Blue Moon has something for everyone.You can visit us at Hyde Event page https://www.hydecollection.org/event/hyde-collection-rock-concert/ or Facebook Event https://www.facebook.com/events/217083376120086/?notif_t=plan_user_joined&notif_id=1581023015214084
Workshops
Monday
Music and Arts
For the Kids
Read to Ellie and Willow, Reading Therapy Dogs!, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Children's Department of Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. Read to Ellie and Willow, reading therapy dogs who visit every Monday, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. FREE! Call the Children's Department at 518-792-6508 ext. 4 to reserve your time slot!
Workshops
Breastfeeding Basics, 6-8:30 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. Join us to learn all about breastfeeding with Kelly Duheme, IBCLC. We will discuss breastfeeding techniques and positions, benefits for both mom and baby, what to expect in the early days, and how your baby's feeding needs may change over time. Learn to read your baby's hunger cues. Attending this class before your baby arrives can help prepare you for a smooth start on your breastfeeding journey.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450, or register online. Please register only one person per couple.We offer discounts for active/retired military, hospital employees, and Medicaid. we also offer 15% off education packages when you register for three or more classes. Contact communityed@saratogahospital.org with any questions.
Bariatric Weight Loss Support Group, 6-8 p.m., Embassy Suites, 86 Congress St., Saratoga Springs. This group offers information and support for people throughout all phases of their weight-loss program, and is open to all individuals, including those considering surgical options.There are different speakers and topics each month. Visit www.saratogabariatriccenter.com for more information.
Social
Monthly Meeting of Bolton Coalition, 4-6 p.m., Mary Beth Mylott, 15 Pioneer Village Road,, PO Box 600, Bolton Landing. Monthly Meeting of Bolton Coalition is a group of citizens concerned about regional and national issues and supports moderate and progressive Democratic candidates in the Bolton community. Meetings are held regularly to organize support for candidates running for public office. Community members are welcome to join. Call 914-610-4184 for more information.
Tuesday
Music and Arts
Through the Eyes, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., NCA 2nd Floor Gallery, City Hall, 42 Ridge St., Glens Falls. Recent art works by Anthony Richichi at North Country Arts 2nd Floor Gallery located in City Hall, 42 Ridge St. Glens Falls. Opening Reception: Friday Feb. 21, 5 to 7 p.m.Admission is free, refreshments will be served.
Workshops
Health
Dining with Diabetes, 10:20 a.m.-12 p.m., St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 1 Grove St., Schuylerville. A three class program for people with Diabetes or Prediabetes and their family members. Participants will learn how to fit carbohydrates into a healthy menu, effectively use food labels, choose meals when eating out and adopt other healthy habits through healthy eating.The program is FREE and is being sponsored by the Schuylerville Lions Club. Presented by Diane Whitten, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Saratoga County. Registration is required by calling 518-885-8995
Prenatal Yoga (6 Classes), 6-7:15 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. In six 75-minute classes, instructors will guide you through postures which may decrease common pregnancy discomforts, such as back pain, sciatica, carpal tunnel, swelling, anxiety, and fatigue, in addition to stretching and toning muscles used during labor and delivery. Instructors will focus on meditation, breathing, relaxation, and visualization in preparation for childbirth. Class is suitable for women at any pregnancy stage. Yoga experience is not necessary. Bring a mat, pillow, and blanket to each class.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450, or register online at www.saratogahospital.org/classes. A note from your healthcare provider indicating permission to participate is required.We offer discounts for active/retired military, hospital employees, and Medicaid. We also offer 15% off education packages when you register for three or more classes. Contact communityed@saratogahospital.org with any questions.
Social
Champlain Valley Chorale to Resume Rehearsals, 7-9 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1045 Wicker Street, Ticonderoga. Champlain Valley Chorale announces resumption of rehearsals for its upcoming Spring concerts. Weekly rehearsals are scheduled for each Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church, Wicker St., Ticonderoga, beginning Feb. 11, and continuing to the concert presentations in June.New singers in all sections are welcomed, and no audition is necessary. For further information, please contact Bob Elling at 585-2173.
Wednesday
Arts and Music
Artful Afternoons, 2:30-4:30 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Artful Afternoons is an afternoon drop-in art program for guardians and children, ages 6 to 12. We will begin by examining art from the Museum's permanent collection or exhibitions, then visit the Art Studio to put your discoveries into action. A different topic is explored from 2:30-4:30 p.m. each Wednesday in March at The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. This event is free, but donations are appreciated.
Free for Seniors - Wednesdays at The Hyde Collection, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Free Admission for Seniors at the Hyde Museum, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. on Wednesdays, March 4, 11, 18, 25.Free admission to the Museum and Galleries, for ages 60 and older.
Workshops
Lecture with Cynthia Hawkins, PhD, Director of Galleries at SUNY Geneseo, 2-3:30 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Cynthia Hawkins, PhD, will be the guest speaker for a presentation inspired by Dox Thrash, Black Life, and the Carborundum Mezzotint hosted by The Hyde Museum, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls from 2-3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4. Ms. Hawkins is the Director of Galleries at SUNY Geneseo and received her PhD in American Studies and Philosophy from the University of Buffalo. This presentation is made possible by Humanities New York with support from the National Endowment for the Humanities.This lecture is free with museum admission. RSVP by contacting Sue MacKenzie at 518-792-1761, ext. 350, or frontofhouse@hydecollection.org.
Grief Support Group, 6-7 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. Grief Support Group knows that time alone does not heal all wounds and grief needs to be expressed and witnessed to become manageable. This adult-only group provides a safe, private place to talk about the loss of a loved one without judgment and without fear of being a burden. Join us and find comfort in knowing you are not alone. Registration is required. We will meet from 6-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5. For more information, call Jean Malone, LMHC, at 518-886-5210. This group is sponsored by Saratoga Hospital Patient Cancer Funds.
Childbirth Preparation Series (3 Classes), 7-9 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. Childbirth Preparation is a three-class series designed to educate expectant parents on their options during pregnancy, labor, and delivery. We will discuss having a healthy pregnancy, the work of labor and birth, coping with labor, options for medications and other interventions, being an active participant in your care, the role of the birth partner, and the first 48 hours after birth. The series will include discussions, films, hands-on opportunities, and a tour of Saratoga Hospital's Labor & Delivery Unit.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450, or register online at www.saratogahospital.org/classes. Please register only one person per coupleWe offer discounts for active/retired military, hospital employees, and Medicaid. We also offer 15% off education packages when you register for three or more classes. Contact communityed@saratogahospital.org with any questions.
Social
LARAC Dodgeball and Bounce Fundraiser, 3-7 p.m., 235 Corinth Road, Queensbury. LARAC Dodgeball and Bounce Fundraiser Dodge, duck, dip, dive, and dodge! LARAC will be hosting its 1st Annual Dodgeball Tournament and Bounce Fundraiser from 3-7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, at the Queensbury SkyZone, 235 Corinth Road, Queensbury. Join us for some family friendly fun! Admission is $15 for adults and children and includes 4 hours of unlimited jump, dodgeball, games, and prizes throughout the event. Adult dodgeball starts at 5:30 p.m. All proceeds benefit LARAC.