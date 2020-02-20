The 2020 Winter Northeast Regional 4-H Shooting Sports Workshop, Saratoga County 4-H Training Center, 556 Middle Line Road, Ballston Spa. The New York, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and Vermont 4-H Shooting Sports Programs' Annual Winter Workshop certifies volunteer leaders as 4-H Shooting Sports Instructors. The workshop features the following disciplines (based on a minimum enrollment of 5 participants): Pistol, Archery, Coordinator, Hunting, Muzzle Loading, Rifle, and Shotgun. Adults will be certified to teach the applicable disciplines to youth participating in formal 4-H Shooting Sports Programs and 4-H Camps. Each state maintains its own standards for certification. Certification standards may exceed those established by the National 4-H Shooting Sports Committee. Participants will be able to complete requirements in only one discipline. All equipment will be supplied. This Workshop and Instructors adhere to all National 4-H Shooting Sports curriculum standards. Form Code 1501 for NYS Participants.A major focus of the Workshop will be on 4-H club Development and elements of the 4-H STEM program. The Workshop is for adults currently involved in 4-H Shooting Sports as well as those interested in becoming instructors. teen Leaders are also welcome and will be recognized as Junior Leader in this project area. Our foal is to involve people who are interested in teaching youth how to shoot safely through the principles of 4-H Shooting Sports as well as help them learn about our natural environment. This workshop will certify that individuals are trained to be an Instructor. Local counties are responsible for approving you as a 4-H Volunteer PRIOR to participating in the Workshop training. A minimum of 14 hours of training the 4-H way - "Learning by Doing"The registration fee is $110 for 4-H Volunteers and 4-H Camp Staff. All other costs are supported through the efforts for the New York State 4-H Shooting Sports committee and our donors. Registration includes materials and on-site meals. Lodging is on your own; however, some overnight accommodations may be available for those traveling from out of the area (please check with us). County/ regional teams are the first priority. We will be holding an informal fun auction with proceeds used towards the cost of the Workshop. We encourage participants and counties to bring one or more auction items. REGISTRATION IS DUE BY FEBRUARY 8, 2020