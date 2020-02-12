Jeffrey Gaines at the Strand Theatre , 7:30-9 p.m., The Strand Theatre, 210 Main St., Hudson Falls. Jeffrey Gaines has been heralded for his soul-searching lyrics and his powerful live performances.With only his voice and a guitar for accompaniment, Jeffrey Gaines has earned a reputation as a captivating performer, entertaining audiences everywhere he goes.$20 general admission, $15 seniors and students. Tickets are available at The Strand Box office located at 210 Main St, Hudson Falls, NY or online at brownpapertickets.com .For more information please call 518-832-3484 or go to mystrandtheatre.org .

Valentine's Day Weekend at ADK Winery, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Adirondack Winery, 285 Canada St, Lake George. Valentine's Day Weekend Bring your Valentine to Adirondack Winery all weekend for an experience you will never forget! Our fun and romantic wine tasting options will be on full display all weekend long and our Ultimate Wine Tasting for 2 will feature wine-infused hot chocolate, wine-infused cupcakes and more, all for just $35! This event will take place on from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16 and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17.Plus, Lake George comes alive for Winter Carnival every weekend in February, and the festivities, including cook-offs, ATV races, polar plunges, dog shows, fireworks and more, are happening directly across the street from our Tasting Room! Make a date of it all Saturday or Sunday!You can also warm up at the Tasting Room with a wine tasting! And you'll be served a free sample of our Love Potion No. 9 wine cocktail on your way in the door! Pre-sale tickets are not required, but you can order an Ultimate Wine Tasting for 2 voucher in advance at adkwinery.com/tastings.Reservations for groups smaller than 8 are not required. Learn more about this and other upcoming events at adkwinery.com/events.