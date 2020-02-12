Thursday
For the Kids
Tours for Tots is a morning program to be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 13, and 27 for guardians and children ages 3 to 5. To be held at The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls, Tours for Tots will explore the Museum's permanent collection or exhibitions with age-appropriate gallery and art-making activities introducing young children to big ideas in art. Different topics are explored each week by use of art materials, books, and play. Suggested donation.
Pre-School Story Time, to be held from 10:15-10:45 a.m. every Thursday at the Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. Join us for interactive stories and songs for ages 3-5. Siblings are welcome. Drop in. No sign up required.
After School Arts and Crafts, to be held from 3:45-4:45 p.m. every Thursday at the Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. After School Arts and Crafts is for kids in 1st grade and up. Stop by for a new art project each week! Drop in. No sign up required.
Music and Arts
The Sweet Remains, held from 7:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, at The Park Theater, 14 Park St., Glens Falls. The Sweet Remains is an unusual band on today's music scene headed by three gifted singer-songwriters, each of whom contribute to the writing and three-part harmonies that define the band's sound. Driven by strong lyrical and melodic writing, their songs easily appeal to fans of modern folk rockers like Jason Mraz, Ray Lamontagne and John Mayer. However, it is their lush harmonies, that distinguish tSR from the throngs of guitar-toting troubadors and harken back to super-groups of the 60's and 70's like CSN, the Eagles, Simon & Garfunkel. General Admission.
Francisco Goya: The Caprichos Etchings and Aquatints, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., at The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Francisco Goya (1746–1828) used the privilege provided him as portraitist of the monarchy and aristocracy to create a series of etchings critiquing Spanish life at the end of the eighteenth century. With them, Goya took aim at what he saw as backward thinking, a church that hunted heretics, peasant superstitions, and the upper class's brutal treatment of the poor. Goya is considered the first Modern artist for his innovative painting techniques and social commentary. General admission is $12, seniors (60+) $10, free for children, free with ID for students, active military and family or veterans. Our hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Closed Mondays and National Holidays.
Workshops
Farmland Access Workshops: Farmland Leasing, held 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Saratoga County, 50 West High St., Ballston Spa. In this Farmland Leasing workshop you will learn about farmland conservation and funding opportunities. Please RSVP via e-mail to nvf5@cornell.edu. This free event is presented by Saratoga PLAN in partnership with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Saratoga County.
Childbirth Preparation Series to be held from 7-9 p.m. at Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. Childbirth Preparation is a three-class series designed to educate expectant parents on their options during pregnancy, labor, and delivery. We will discuss having a healthy pregnancy, the work of labor and birth, coping with labor, options for medications and other interventions, being an active participant in your care, the role of the birth partner, and the first 48 hours after birth. The series will include discussions, films, hands-on opportunities, and a tour of Saratoga Hospital's Labor & Delivery Unit. Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450, or register online at www.saratogahospital.org/classes. Please register only one person per couple. We offer discounts for active/retired military, hospital employees, and Medicaid. We also offer 15% off education packages when you register for three or more classes. Contact communityed@saratogahospital.org with any questions.
Lecture
Dox Thrash, Black Life, and the Carborundum Mezzotint, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Years before the Civil Rights Movement forced white Americans to see the disparities between white and black America, Dox Thrash (1893–1965) brought to the nation an inside look at the plight of blacks living in a country divided by segregation. This exhibition examines the artist's portrayals of life in rural Georgia, urban Philadelphia, and World War II, and those chronicling the development of black artists and society as the walls of segregation began to crumble. General admission is $12, seniors (60+) $10, free for children, free with ID for students, active military and family or Veterans. Closed Mondays and National Holidays.
Friday
For the Kids
Art Crawl, 10:30-11 a.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Art Crawl is held each month at The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls from 10:30-11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, for babies and their caregivers to play and learn in the Museum. Each program includes an activity designed especially for little ones with an art material exploration and play. Free, but donations are appreciated.
Little Ones Yoga, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., World Awareness Children's Museum, 89 Warren St., Glens Falls. Join us on Friday, Feb. 14th at 11:30am for Little Ones Yoga! Led by guest teacher Neha Golwala, little ones will develop proper posture, better balance, and self-awareness in this fun, child-friendly practice. This yoga workshop is best suited for children 5 years old and younger, but all ages are welcome to attend! This program is free with admission, though donations are gladly accepted.
Social
Valentine's Day — Eat, Paint, Sip, 4-9 p.m., The Park Theater , 14 Park St., Glens Falls . Valentine's "Eat, Paint, Sip", which singles, couples or BFFs can enjoy. Tickets include food (see below), a glass of wine, and a fun, instructed painting activity, inspired by Gustav Klimt's The Kiss. All art materials (and aprons) are supplied.There are two separate events to choose from:4-6pm, for the savory snackers. Tickets include a delicious buffet of Doc's chef-prepared appetizers, a glass of wine, and the painting event.7-9pm, for the sweet tooths. Tickets include a Design-your-own Ice Cream Sundae Bar, where you can be as creative with your food as with your work on canvas. As above, it includes a glass of wine and full art instruction.Doc's Restaurant will be open as usual for the evening with both a la carte and special Valentine prix fixe menus available. Reservations are highly recommended. Please call now: 518-792-1150.
Eagle Watch, 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Grab a pair of binoculars and a join park educator on her Bald Eagle survey.Moreau Lake State Park's section of the Hudson is home to wintering bald eagles. It is important for us to monitor their population and health, please come and help us!Registration is necessary, please call 518-793-0511. $1 for 62+ and children, $2 for everyone else.
Bingo, 7-9:30 p.m., American Legion Post No. 574, 72 Pearl St., Hudson Falls. Bingo to be held every Friday until June 30, 2020 at the American Legion Post No. 574, 72 Pearl St., Hudson Falls. Doors open at 5 p.m., game sheet sales start at 5:45 p.m., admission is $3. Extra regular sheets are $1 for three games on a sheet; $4 for 12 games on a sheet. Extra game sheets $1 each. Total payout weekly of over $2,000. A total of 14 games. 50/50 tickets by the SAL and concession available by the Legion Auxiliary.
Music and Arts
Docent Tours, 1-3 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Join a Hyde docent for a tour of the Museum's permanent collection or exhibitions. Free with Museum admission. Call 518-792-1761, ext. 350, to confirm availability.
Marking Memories, 2-3 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Marking Memories held once a month at The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls from 2-3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, in-home caregivers and individuals with dementia, early stages of Alzheimer's, and other cognitive challenges can participate in a free Museum visit program. A Museum educator will lead a conversation about an individual work of art and lead an art-making activity that encourages social interaction and communication. Free. RSVP by contacting Keri Dudek at kdudek@hydecollection.org or 518-792-1761, ext. 317.
Jeffrey Gaines at the Strand Theatre, 7:30-9 p.m., The Strand Theatre, 210 Main St., Hudson Falls. Jeffrey Gaines has been heralded for his soul-searching lyrics and his powerful live performances.With only his voice and a guitar for accompaniment, Jeffrey Gaines has earned a reputation as a captivating performer, entertaining audiences everywhere he goes.$20 general admission, $15 seniors and students. Tickets are available at The Strand Box office located at 210 Main St, Hudson Falls, NY or online at brownpapertickets.com.For more information please call 518-832-3484 or go to mystrandtheatre.org.
Valentine's Day Weekend at ADK Winery, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Adirondack Winery, 285 Canada St, Lake George. Valentine's Day Weekend Bring your Valentine to Adirondack Winery all weekend for an experience you will never forget! Our fun and romantic wine tasting options will be on full display all weekend long and our Ultimate Wine Tasting for 2 will feature wine-infused hot chocolate, wine-infused cupcakes and more, all for just $35! This event will take place on from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16 and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17.Plus, Lake George comes alive for Winter Carnival every weekend in February, and the festivities, including cook-offs, ATV races, polar plunges, dog shows, fireworks and more, are happening directly across the street from our Tasting Room! Make a date of it all Saturday or Sunday!You can also warm up at the Tasting Room with a wine tasting! And you'll be served a free sample of our Love Potion No. 9 wine cocktail on your way in the door! Pre-sale tickets are not required, but you can order an Ultimate Wine Tasting for 2 voucher in advance at adkwinery.com/tastings.Reservations for groups smaller than 8 are not required. Learn more about this and other upcoming events at adkwinery.com/events.
Saturday
Social
Fly-In Breakfast Featuring: "STAG-1: The U.S. Navy's Secret Drone Project in WWII, 8:30-10:30 a.m., Empire State Aerosciences Museum, 250 Rudy Chase Dr., Glenville. Fly-In Breakfast Featuring "STAG-1: The U.S. Navy's Secret Drone Project in WWII. The Empire State Aerosciences Museum, 250 Rudy Chase Dr., Glenville, will host its monthly all you can eat breakfast on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 8:30–10:30 a.m. Enjoy an assortment of pancakes, French toast, eggs, sausage, potatoes, juice, coffee, tea and more. Open to the public.Join us at 10 a.m. as World War II researcher Donna Esposito speaks on "STAG-1: The US Navy's Secret Drone Project in WWII." An unmanned aircraft with a history dating back to the years before the Second World War. Learn how the discovery of a naval officer's dog tags revealed the little-known story of a top-secret drone squadron that flew missions against the Japanese in the South Pacific during World War II. The effort to return the dog tags to the officer's family uncovered personal photographs and films, as well as a mystery of three missing-in-action pilots and a surprising coincidence. Fly-In if you would like. Pilots: Tower Frequency 121.3; Ground 121.9. Land at Schenectady County Airport and taxi to Richmor Aviation North. Tell them you are going to ESAM.
Eagle Watch, 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Grab a pair of binoculars and a join park educator on her weekly Bald Eagle survey. Moreau Lake State Park's section of the Hudson is home to wintering bald eagles. It is important for us to monitor their population and health, please come and help us! Registration is necessary, please call 518-793-0511. $1 for 62+ and children, $2 for everyone else.
Anniversary Celebration, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Antiques Market Place, 650 State Route 149, Lake George . The Antiques Market Place will host an Anniversary Celebration on Presidents' Weekend. The 20 dealer shop is located at 650 State Route 149, Lake George, at the intersection of Route 149 and Bay Road. There will be storewide discounts and homemade refreshments. Antiques Market Place offers an eclectic selection of antiques from the 18th century through mid-century modern. There are affordable items for the beginning buyer and higher end pieces for the advanced collector. AMP carries a large selection of Adirondack items, advertising, jewelry, paintings, military, fishing, local ephemera, books, toys, fine porcelain, pottery, quilts, textiles, furniture and kitchen items. Take a break from the Lake George Winter Carnival and enjoy browsing this warm and welcoming spacious shop. A online reviewer says "One of the most fun antiques stores I've been in. Quirky and varied selection of stuff. Friendly people." The event is free and open to the public. For more information call 518-798-0010.
Wine Carnival Weekends at ADK Winery!, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Adirondack Winery, 285 Canada St., Lake George. See beautiful Lake George like you never have before and stop in at Adirondack Winery while you're there for a weekend full of fun and games — and wine!With Winter Carnival in full swing across the street in Shepard Park (where, weather permitting, you can walk on the gorgeous, frozen Lake George) join us for Wine Carnival at the Lake George Tasting Room! Warm up while playing wine & winter related games every weekend in February. You can win cool prizes too — up to a FREE case of wine!Spin the prize wheel, play the games on our menu, have fun outdoors with Giant Jenga and ring toss and did we mention: Enjoy free popcorn while you're there!No ticket purchase necessary, however you can purchase tastings ahead of time online at adkwinery.com/tastings!Tell us you're interested and go to adkwinery.com/events to learn more about this and other upcoming events at ADK Winery!
LEGO Lovers, 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library , 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. The third Saturday of every month we will have a Lego Challenge to solve. All ages are welcome. Drop in. No sign up required. We have Duplos and Mega Blocks for younger children.
Music and Arts
Deja Vu Jazz, Swing Jazz Combo, 3-6 p.m., SPoT Coffee, 221 Glen St., Glens Falls. Spot Coffee: Come join us every Saturday and be entertained by the music of Billie Holiday, Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington and many others from the Golden Era of New York Jazz from 1935 to 1960. Featuring vocalist Bea Roman, Lew Petteys on tenor sax, Phil Brink on Trombone and Neil Giammatteo on trumpet and flugelhorn. For more information, please call 518-584-9094.
North Country Jazz Project, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Tannery Pond Community Center, 228 Main St., North Creek. Presented by Tannery Pond Center. The North Country Jazz Project is a group of musicians from the Glens Falls and southern Adirondacks who have worked professionally in the music business throughout their careers. The group focuses on big band arrangements from a wide spectrum of music, including swing, bebop, fusion, Latin, funk, and Motown. For more information and tickets visit www.tannerypondcenter.org.
Aperture/Paris Photo International Photobook Exhibition, The Canfield Gallery, 528 East Arlington Road, Arlington. The 2019 Paris Photo-Aperture Foundation PhotoBook Awards Shortlist presents the world's most notable photobooks of the past year, assembled by the Aperture Foundation in cooperation with the international photography fair Paris Photo. Aperture is the pre-eminent American journal of fine art photography, and the Photobook is one of the most dynamic genres in the contemporary art world, powered by the recent explosion of online digital publishing, enabling artists to produce highly creative and personal book designs.The exhibit is comprised of 35 individual books nominated by a distinguished jury of art and photography curators, critics and publishers and celebrated at a gala reception in Paris in November. Books in the exhibit are from across the United States and many foreign countries including Italy, Uruguay, China, Bolivia, Ukraine, Brazil, England, Poland and the Netherlands. The exhibit presents the books laid out on tables, allowing visitors to turn the pages and view each book in its entirety. The subject matter is diverse and provocative and reflects the culture and social fabric of the many countries represented.The exhibit runs from February 15 to April 15. An opening reception will be help on February 15 from 3:00 to 5:00 pm.The gallery is closed on Sundays and Mondays.
Open Studio, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls. Join Artist-in-Residence Elizabeth Zunon in the Art Studio to celebrate the artwork of Dox Thrash. Participants will create images inspired by Thrash's mastery of form, line, and shadow. A different technique will be explored at each of three monthly sessions led by Zunon. $15 for members; $20 for non-members. RSVP by contacting Sue at 518-792-1761, ext. 350, or frontofhouse@hydecollection.org.
Dirty Harri's Tribute to George Harrison, 7:30-9 p.m., The Strand Theatre, 210 Main St., Hudson Falls. Annual tribute to George Harrison by the Dirty Harri's.Cost is $10 general admission. For more information, please call 518-832-3484 or go to mystrandtheatre.org.Tickets available at the Strand Theatre, located at 210 Main St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839.
10th Annual Youth Visions Art Exhibit, 12:30-4:30 p.m., North Country Arts Gallery, 71 Lawrence St., Glens Falls. Featuring the art of high school students in the Warren, Washington, Hamilton, and Essex County school districts. Youth Visions recognizes the artistic accomplishments of 9th– 12th grade students in the areas of drawing, mixed media, painting, jewelry, sculpture, pottery, photography and digital works of art. Reception: March 7For more info, email: info@northcountryarts.org
Health
An Intro to Warm Water Aquatic Exercise, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Regional Therapy Center -malta, 8 Medical Park Dr Ste 101, Malta. Warm Water Aquatic Exercise is an introduction class for beginners who may have difficulty getting out of a chair, walking, experiencing joint stiffness and muscle soreness, or pain in your back, hips, or knees.Please join us on from 9 a.m.-noon, Saturday,Feb. 15 for this free introductory class in warm water aquatic exercise. Learn some easy exercises in the warm water to increase your flexibility, strength, and overall ability to move with less pain.Each class will include pool orientation, instruction in easy, fun warm water exercises, and an opportunity to ask questions. No swimming skills required, but please bring a bathing suit, towel, and water shoes/sandals to wear on the pool deck.Classes will meet at 9:00 a.m., 10:00 a.m., and 11:00 a.m. You must sign up for a specific time. Please register by calling 518-580-2450, or register online at https://www.saratogahospital.org/Event/an-intro-to-warm-water-aquatic-exercise-02-15-20.
Workshops
16 Hour On-the-Job Training Course for Security Guards, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. This is a 16 hour course, taken over two days, which must be completed within 90 days of employment as a security guard. The course provides the student with detailed information about the duties and responsibilities of a security guard. Topics include the role of the security guard, legal powers and limitations, emergency situations, communications and public relations, access control, ethics and conduct, incident command system, and terrorism.The passing of an examination is required for successful completion of this course. Prerequisite is successful completion of 01PAT 8 Hour Pre-Assignment Training Course for Security Guards (license in hand) AND an employment offer as a security guard.Bring your security guard license and $160.00 cash payment. Registration is for both Day 1 and Day 2 of the course. To register, please call Community Education at 518-580-2450.
Highland Quilt Guild, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Highland Quilt Guild, Argyle Methodist Church, Sheridan Avenue (Route 40), Argyle. The Highland Quilt Guild will meet at the Argyle Methodist Church on Sheridan Avenue (Route 40). Coffee time will begin at 9 a.m. followed by our business meeting. A donated in-house service quilt will be raffled off to a member in attendance. After our business meeting, Adirondack Quilts will present a program on making rag quilts featuring their AccuQuilt cutting system. Please bring name tag, coffee mug, monetary donation for food pantries, completed Fort Hudson blocks, and show and tell items. If you are attending the program,bring sewing machine, workshop supplies and a bag lunch if you wish.
Sunday
For the Kids
Sensory Friendly Morning, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., World Awareness Children's Museum, 89 Warren St., Glens Falls. Sensory Friendly Mornings are a time for families with children who have sensory sensitivities or are on the Autism Spectrum to visit the Museum for an experience catered to their needs. We'll dim the lights, turn off our exhibit sounds, and provide sensory equipment as necessary (head phones, weighted vests, and fidget toys). We will also have a certified Special Education teacher on site to provide specialized programming and act as a resource for parents and caretakers. This program is free for families with children who have sensory sensitivities or are on the Autism Spectrum.Thank you to our Anonymous Donor for sponsoring February's Sensory Friendly Morning.
Music and Arts
Docent Tours, 1-3 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Join a Hyde docent for a tour of the Museum's permanent collection or exhibitions. Free with Museum admission. Call 518-792-1761, ext. 350, to confirm availability.
Professor Louie and The Crowmatix, 3-4:30 p.m., The Strand Theatre, 210 Main St., Hudson Falls. Professor Louie and The Crowmatix repertoire includes rock 'n' roll, blues, gospel and American roots music. In 2010, their CD "Whispering Pines" was nominated for five Grammys and their CD "Wings On Fire" has won rave reviews.Cost is $15 general admission. Tickets available at the Strand Box Office. For more information, please call 518-832-3484 or go to mystrandtheatre.org.
Live Music Sundays at Losaw's, 4-6 p.m., Losaw's Diner, 154 Main St., Hudson Falls. Join us at Losaw's Diner for dinner and a show.We welcome talented acoustic guitarist Dennis, whose music's quiet nature creates a relaxing atmosphere to accompany your meal.Dennis has performed at Little Theater on the Farm and the Fort Edward Canal Street Marketplace.Losaw's Diner is located at 154 Main St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839. For more information please call 518-409-8343.
Social
Monday
For the Kids
Read to Ellie and Willow, Reading Therapy Dogs!, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Children's Department of Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. Read to Ellie and Willow, reading therapy dogs who visit every Monday, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. FREE! Call the Children's Department at 518-792-6508 ext. 4 to reserve your time slot!
Music and Arts
Through the Eyes, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., NCA 2nd Floor Gallery, City Hall, 42 Ridge St., Glens Falls. Recent art works by Anthony Richichi at North Country Arts 2nd Floor Gallery located in City Hall, 42 Ridge St. Glens Falls. Opening Reception: Friday Feb. 21, 5 to 7 p.m.Admission is free, refreshments will be served.
Social
Easy Nature Hike, 1-3 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. It's winter break! Bring your kids out to this easy nature hike around the back pond led by our wonderful friends' member. Please call to reserve your spot, 518-793-0511. Cost is $1 per child.
Tuesday
For the Kids
Kid's Craft, 1-2 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Come join us for a free snake and turtle craft led by our friend's group. Call the park office to register for this event, 518-793-0511.
Slithering Snakes, 2-3 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. After you are done making your snake and turtle craft stay for our snake program. Don't fear these wonderful misunderstood creatures. Come learn about the three different snakes that we take care of in our nature center and how they better our environment. Please call the park office to register for this event, 518-793-0511. Cost is $1 per child.
Children's Workshop, The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. This February break, send your child on an artistic journey! The Children's Workshop will explore the art of Francisco Goya and Dox Thrash, as the children learn about printmaking, comic book design, and illustrative arts. The workshop has a morning session from 10 am to 12:30 pm for children ages 5 to 8, and an afternoon session from 2 to 4:30 pm for ages 9 and older. Children can attend one day or the whole week. Inspired by The Hyde's winter exhibitions, Francisco Goya: The Caprichos and Aquatints and Dox Thrash, Black Life, and the Carborundum Mezzotint, the workshop will challenge participants with story-telling, problem-solving, and creative thought.Registration is $20 for members and $25 for non-members for one day; $60 for members and $80 for non-members for the week. To reserve a spot, call Sue at 518-792-1761, ext. 350, or email frontofhouse@hydecollection.org.
Winter Break at Caldwell-Lake George Library, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Caldwell-Lake George Library, 336 Canada St., Lake George. Solve the mystery at the Caldwell-Lake George Library during winter break! Amateur Archeologists in grades 2-6 are invited to explore artifacts from the Chapman Museum. Examine the clues to discover the purpose of each artifact. A fun, hands on activity! This event is free, but space is limited. Registration required by Feb. 15th. Call 668-2528 to register.
Music and Arts
Champlain Valley Chorale to Resume Rehearsals, 7-9 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1045 Wicker Street, Ticonderoga. Champlain Valley Chorale announces resumption of rehearsals for its upcoming Spring concerts. Weekly rehearsals are scheduled for each Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church, Wicker St., Ticonderoga, beginning Feb. 11, and continuing to the concert presentations in June.New singers in all sections are welcomed, and no audition is necessary. For further information, please contact Bob Elling at 585-2173.
ESAM: Special "Winter Break" Programs, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Empire State Aerosciences Museum, 250 Rudy Chase drive, Glenville. Special "Winter Break" Programs at 250 Rudy Chase Dr., Glenville, NY. The Empire State Aerosciences Museum will again be open during the winter break from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, Feb. 18-21 Join us for an exciting week, during which we'll offer classes and tours. Classes will be offered each day. Tuesday's topic will be the History of Aviation, Wednesday, Space Flight, Thursday, Forces of Flight, How Planes Fly, and Flight Simulators, Friday's topic will be Flight Simulators. Classes are included with discounted admission. In addition, enjoy our one-of-a-kind exhibits and tremendous collection of historic aircraft. Have fun and learn about planes! The museum is located along Route 50 in Glenville at the Schenectady Airport. For more information call: (518) 377-2191 or email: esam.office@gmail.com.
Teen Craft Night, 5-9 p.m., Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen Street, Glens Falls. Crandall Public Library Teen Center is hosting a Craft Night making "stained glass" with puffy paint in the Teen Center. Info: 518-792-6508, ext.7.Library Assistant Jessica Farrell will be demonstrating. No prior sign up required, just come in and join the fun!
Health
Breast Cancer Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mollie Wilmot Radiation Oncology Center, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. To Life!, in partnership with the Mollie Wilmot Radiation Oncology Center at Saratoga Hospital, offers a monthly support group for women affected by breast cancer, as well as interested family members and caregivers.Join us and become connected with other women. Share your story, listen to others, form new and lasting friendships. Group meetings include enjoyable activities onsite and offsite, as well as guest speakers.For more information, please call Jennifer Baldwin, MSW, at 518-886-5648.
Infant Care Class (2 Classes), 6-9 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. Expectant and adoptive parents are invited to join us and learn about a variety of care topics, including newborn characteristics and behaviors, hospital routines, daily care and bathing, diapering, swaddling, feeding issues, crying, and colic. We will also discuss health and safety information, including SIDS risk factors. Car seat safety training will be provided by a nationally-certified Child Passenger Safety Instructor.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450, or register online at www.saratogahospital.org/classes. Please register only one person per couple.We offer discounts for active/retired military, hospital employees, and Medicaid. We also offer 15% off education packages when you register for three or more classes. Contact communityed@saratogahospital.org with any questions.
Other
Southern Adirondack Library System Board of Trustees Meeting, 1-2 p.m., Southern Adirondack Library System, 22 Whitney Place, Saratoga Springs. The regular meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Southern Adirondack Library System at the System.
Wednesday
For the Kids
Little Ones Sensory Exploration, 10:15-10:45 a.m., Hudson Falls Free Library , 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. An opportunity for kids to explore with their senses through play. Ages 3-5. Drop in. No sign up required.
Baby Lap Time, 2:30-2:50 p.m., Crandall Public Library, Children's Department, 250 Glen St., Glens Falls. The program includes music, songs, sharing interactive rhymes, simple board books and more.For infants who are not yet walking and their caregivers. No siblings, please.Registration required; sign up at Crandall Public Library's Childrens Desk, or call 518-792-6508, ext 4.
Book Buzz: "Masterpiece", 3:45-4:45 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library , 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. Join our book club and read a different book every month. We will order the books in advance and have them available behind the upstairs circulation desk. Just ask the clerk and they will get it for you. We are reading "Masterpiece" for the month of February. Grades 4-8. Drop in. No sign up required. (just the book.)
Music and Arts
Free for Seniors, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Free admission for ages 60 and older.
Sketch Studio, 1-2 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. Are you looking for something to do over Winter Break?Join us for an opportunity to learn from a real life artist! David Snyder is an accomplished caricature artist and illustrator. He will be here at the Hudson Falls Free Library to teach us how to illustrate fantasy creatures. Ages 8-14 (other ages are welcome to attend as well). There is no need to sign up.
Artful Afternoons - Wednesdays, 2:30-4:30 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. An afternoon drop-in art program for guardians and children ages 6 to 12. Begin by examining a work from the Museum's permanent collection or exhibitions, then visit the Art Studio to put your discoveries into action. A different topic is explored each week. Suggested donation.
Workshops
Social
Nature Center Open, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Our nature center is typically closed during the winter months, but today we are having it open for people to roam around. Bored of sitting at home in the winter? Make sure to stop by anytime. We have our taxidermy room with all native animals. Don't forget to check out the other room with our snakes and turtles.
Gangsters in Paradise-Saratoga from Prohibition to Kefauver, 6:30-8 p.m., Crandall Public LIbrary: Holden Room, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. For true crime fans as well as local history buffs; join us as we welcome author Greg Veitch who will share recently released second book, A Gangster's Paradise- Saratoga from Prohibition to Kefauver.
Black History Month Event, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Caldwell-Lake George Library, 336 Canada St., Lake George. The Caldwell-Lake George Library is celebrating Black History Month with a pictorial presentation and lecture by local photographer Cliff Oliver, detailing "The story of John Henry". John Henry was a steel driving man, having learned his trade as a slave on the Virginia Railroad. At the end of the Civil War, John Henry settled in Whitehall, NY, where he opened a blacksmith shop and married into the most prestigious black family north of New York City. His wife Emma, kept one of the only two known, intact Black Victorian Photo Albums. Those photos will be on display at the library. A lecture and reception will be held. This event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. For further information contact the library at 518-668-2528.
Health
Cardiac Care Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. Recovering from a cardiac event is a continuous process that often requires significant lifestyle changes. In order to provide ongoing guidance for you during this time, the cardiovascular team at Saratoga Hospital will host a monthly group to answer your post-care questions and offer information on healthy eating, exercising, and mental wellness to support your transition to a new daily routine.For more information, please call 518-580-2400.
Grief Support Group, 6-7 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. Grief Support Group knows that time alone does not heal all wounds and grief needs to be expressed and witnessed to become manageable. This adult-only group provides a safe, private place to talk about the loss of a loved one without judgment and without fear of being a burden. Join us and find comfort in knowing you are not alone. Registration is required. We will meet from 6-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5. For more information, call Jean Malone, LMHC, at 518-886-5210. This group is sponsored by Saratoga Hospital Patient Cancer Funds.