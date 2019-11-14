Go calendar

Thursday
Music and arts
Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Region, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Region Hoopes, Feibes & Schmitt, and Rotunda galleries through Dec. 4. In this year’s Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Region, guest juror Victoria Palermo interprets submissions and develops an exhibition that responds to the issue of environmental change. As one of the nation’s longest-running regional juried exhibition, AMHR features the works of artists living within 100 miles of Albany. Palermo presents an exhibition that depicts ideals of landscape — past, present, and of the artists’ imaginings; examines the impact of environmental degradation; and asks what can be done about it. Museum Hours: Open Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m., and closed Mondays.
Picasso, Braque, & Léger: 20th Century Modern Masters, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Picasso, Braque, & Léger: Twentieth Century Modern Masters explores the three Modern masters’ shared love of the printed word. An exhibition of more than eighty prints by Pablo Picasso, Georges Braque, and Fernand Léger examines their relationships with Contemporary writers, playwrights, and poets, and the artists’ dedication to creating imagery that interpreted modern texts. Organized by Contemporary and Modern Print Exhibitions, and sponsored by Marvin & Company, P.C.; Mr. and Mrs. Karl E. Seitz; Silverwood Home & Galleries; and Dr. Shirley Ann Jackson. Museum Hours: Open Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m., and closed Mondays. Fernand Léger (French 1881-1955), Fêtes de la Faim (Day of Hunger), 1949, lithograph in black with three colors, 13 x 9 5/8 in., Anonymous Loan © Artist Rights Society (ARS), New York.
For the kids
After School Arts and Crafts, from 3:45-4:45 p.m., every Thursday at Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. Come join us for various arts and crafts after school. Kids in 1st grade and up can stop by for a new art project every week. Drop in. No sign up required.
Pre-School Story Time and Arts & Crafts, join us from 10:15-10:45 a.m., Thursdays at the Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls for youth and family programs. Pre-School story time 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday mornings. Arts and crafts 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. Thursday afternoons. (Closed Thanksgiving Day Nov. 28).
Tours for Tots, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, and 21 at The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. A morning program for guardians and children ages 3 to 5. Explore the museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions with age-appropriate gallery and art-making activities, introducing young children to big ideas in art. Different topics are explored each week by use of art materials, books and play. Suggested donation.
Social
All you can eat Backyard BBQ + Karaoke, 5-11 p.m., Downtown Social, 190 Glen St., Glens Falls every Thursday from 5-8 p.m. Adults $15.95, Kids under 10 $7.95. Karaoke Party from 9-11 p.m. $3 Bud Light drafts, $4 Green Tea shots, $5 Draft Beer and wine!
Clothing Ministry, 6-8 p.m., Queensbury United Methodist Church, 460 Aviation Road, Queensbury. 2nd Life Wearhouse of Queensbury United Methodist Church offers amazing new-to-you adult clothes for $2 and kids clothes for $1. Open every Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon. Run by volunteers and donations. For our community, by our community.
Moreau Overlook Loop Hike, 1-4 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Moreau Lake State Park, this hike is one of our most strenuous here at Moreau. We will be hiking about 1 mile up to the beautiful view of Moreau Lake. This is a steep and rocky hike. On the way down we will make a loop hiking over to the old overlook. Bring plenty of water and a snack or lunch to eat. Registration is required with 24 hours advanced notice, please call 518-793-0511. Please meet and pay at the park office, $1 for 62+ and children, $2 for everyone else. Rating is expert.
Red Oak Ridge Hike, 10 a.m.-noon at Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort though challenging is about 2.5 miles round trip. You will be climbing about half way up the mountain range and walking through some special places our educator will point out and stop by to enjoy. Please bring water on this hike. Registration is necessary with 24 hours advanced notice, please call 518-793-0511. Program fees apply. Rating is moderate.
Health
Childbirth Preparation Series, 7-9 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. This class will take place over four evenings. You may bring a labor support partner. Please register only one person per couple. Childbirth Preparation is a four-class series designed to educate expectant parents on their options during pregnancy, labor, and delivery. We will discuss having a healthy pregnancy, the work of labor and birth, coping with labor, options for medications and other interventions, being an active participant in your care, the role of the birth partner, and the first 48 hours after birth. The series will include discussions, films, hands-on opportunities, networking with other expecting couples, and a tour of Saratoga Hospital’s Labor & Delivery Unit. Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450 or visit http://saratogahospital.org/classes/.
Skin Cancer Screening, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Mollie Wilmot Radiation Oncology Center, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States as 1 in 5 adults will be diagnosed in their lifetime. But when detected early, skin cancer (including melanoma) is highly treatable. Saratoga Hospital, in collaboration with Saratoga Dermatology and Medical Spa, will host a free skin cancer screening at the Mollie Wilmot Radiation Oncology Center. Space is limited, and appointments are required. To register, please call Jillian at 518-583-8459.
Workshop
Glens Falls Toastmasters Club Meetings, 7-8:30 p.m., Crandall Public Library, 221 Glen St., Glens Falls. Toastmasters: New members wanted! Funny name, awesome group! Did you know there is a Toastmasters group right here in Glens Falls? We meet twice a month at the Crandall Library. Don’t know what Toastmasters is? Well, you’re missing out! We are a group for people that want to practice communication skills including public speaking and leadership, to develop and improve lifelong skills that will help you in your career, your personal endeavors, and your relationships. You will make new friends, develop new skills, and learn something new and interesting at every single meeting! The Toastmasters encourage you to arrive around 6:45 p.m. so you can look over our meeting agenda and some of our members can welcome you and explain the meeting format. For more information on the Glens Falls Club (North Country Toastmasters Club 6295) visit https://northcountry.toastmastersclubs.org. Questions? Email our VP of Membership at vpm-6295@toastmastersclubs.org.
Friday
Music and arts
Docent Tours at the Hyde, 1-3 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Docent tours at the Hyde from 1 and 2 p.m., Friday and Saturday. Join a Hyde docent for a tour of the Museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions. Free with Museum admission. Call 518-792-1761, ext. 350, to confirm availability.
For the kids
Read to the Therapy Dog, Anku! 3:30-4:30 p.m., Children’s Department, Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. Read to Anku, our new reading therapy dog this Friday, Nov. 15, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Anku, a Bernedoodle, has a few time slots available for children to read to him. Call 518-792-6508 ext 4, or stop by the Children’s Desk on the second floor of Crandall Public Library to schedule your time with Anku. In addition to Anku, we have 7 other reading therapy dogs who visit weekdays after school, as well as one dog who visits monthly on Saturday afternoons.
Social
26th Annual Friends of Bancroft Library invites you to a Wreath Sale, from 6 a.m.-4 p.m., at Bacroft Library, 181 South Main St., Salem. It’s that time of year again when you can decorate your home in holiday cheer and support your local library at the same time. Funds benefit the Bancroft Library and its’ programs. With the hard work and help of The Wreath Shop we are able to offer 2 decorating options this year. A wreath with burgundy or red ribbon for $26 or a Kissing Ball with burgundy or red ribbon for $30. Orders are due by Nov. 15. Pick-up time will take place on Sunday, Dec. 1 from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. in front of the Bancroft Library and Proudfit Hall. Please feel free to contact Meg Adams at 518-791-0530 or Wendy Hunter at 518-728-1886 if you have questions or need a different pick-up option.
Bingo, 7-9:30 p.m., American Legion Post No. 574, 72 Pearl St., Hudson Falls. BINGO Every Friday until the end of 2019 at the American Legion Post No. 574, 72 Pearl St., Hudson Falls. Doors open at 5 p.m., game sheet sales start at 5:45 p.m., admission is $3. Extra regular sheets are $1 for three games on a sheet; $4 for 12 games on a sheet. Extra game sheets $1 each. Total payout weekly of over $2,000. A total of 14 games. 50/50 tickets by the SAL and concession available by the Legion Auxiliary.
Happy Hour + The Capital Trend Dinner Show, 7-9 p.m., Downtown Social, 190 Glen St., Glens Falls . Let Loose Happy Hour 3-6 p.m. at the bar $2 off draft beer and wine. The Capital Trend will be providing Jazz music and your other favorite social ballroom favorites during the hours of 6-9 p.m. (dinner show) and a party set at 9:30 p.m. at the Downtown Social.
Here and Now Tour with The Memory Café, 1-3 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Here and Now Tour with The Memory Café From 1-3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, The Hyde teams with Caregiver Support Initiative to present Memory Café, which provides a gathering place for friends with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia, and their caregivers and families to relax and enjoy social events, refreshments, and entertainment. RSVP by calling Stacey Barcomb with The Memory Café at 518-832-4992.
Mud Pond Hike, 10 a.m.-noon, Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. This hike is a relatively flat hike. We will start off on the nature trail and head out to Mud Pond. There we will see some beaver lodges and maybe some other fun wildlife. This hike is relatively easy, at about 2.5 miles round trip. Reservations are necessary with 24 hours advanced notice, please call 518-793-0511. Please stop at the park office to pay for the event. Rating is beginner.
Murder Mystery Tour, 6-8 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Murder Mystery Tour is back by popular demand, at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, Art in the Public Eye is returning to The Hyde with a new script to offer a mysterious themed adventure of Hyde House. Engage with curious characters inspired by the artists and artworks of the Museum to examine who is truthful and who is hiding something. $15 for members and $20 for non-members. Register by contacting Kayla at 518-792-1761, ext. 310, or adminassist@hydecollection.org.
Zonta Club of Glens Falls Centennial Celebration, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Hiland Park Country Club, 195 Haviland Ave., Queensbury. Zonta International is pleased to invite you to a cocktail dinner reception to celebrate their Centennial Anniversary. As part of this very special celebration we will be recognizing women in our community for their outstanding contributions in support of women’s initiatives. We are pleased to announce our award recipients! Jeanne Noordsy, Beverly Saunders, Dr. Kathleen Braico, Nadia Giumarra.
Saturday
Music and arts
Deja Vu Jazz, Swing Jazz Combo, 3-6 p.m., SPoT Coffee, 221 Glen St., Glens Falls. Spot Coffee: Come join us every Saturday and be entertained by the music of Billie Holiday, Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington and many others from the Golden Era of New York Jazz from 1935 to 1960. Featuring vocalist Bea Roman, Lew Petteys on tenor sax, Phil Brink on Trombone and Neil iammatteo on trumpet and flugelhorn. For more information, please call (518) 584-9094.
Docent Tours at the Hyde, 1-3 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Docent tours at the Hyde from 1 and 2 p.m., Friday and Saturday. Join a Hyde docent for a tour of the Museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions. Free with Museum admission. Call 518-792-1761, ext. 350, to confirm availability.
Durham County Poets in Concert, 7:30-10 p.m., Tannery Pond Community Center, 228 Main St., North Creek. Durham County Poets in Concert Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m. The Durham County Poets are a lively and soulful group, writing and performing an eclectic blend of blues and folk, with tinges of gospel and swing tossed in for good measure. They are five seasoned musicians, all of whom are songwriters, who work individually and collaboratively in composing their music.Venue: Tannery Pond Community Center, 228 Main St., North Creek, NY. Phone: 518-251-2505 x 128.Tickets $20 at the door / $15 in advance. Free admission for youth.For advance price tickets, visit the TPC box office, call (518) 251-2505 x128, or visit https://tannerypondcenter.org/ to purchase online.
Highland Quilt Guild, 9-11:30 a.m., Argyle Methodist Church, Sheridan Avenue. (Route 40), Argyle. The Highland Quilt Guild will meet Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Argyle Methodist Church on Sheridan Avenue (Route 40), Argyle. Coffee time will begin at 9 a.m. followed by our business meeting at 9:30 a.m. Join us to discuss upcoming events including our December holiday meeting and party. The program following our November business meeting is a Holiday Chicken Pin Cushion. The cost of the kit and class is $5. Please bring name tag, coffee mug, show and tell items and sewing supplies for the workshop.
“Holiday Greeting Card” Workshop, 12-2 p.m., Caldwell-Lake George Library, 336 Canada St., Lake George. “Holiday Greeting Card” Workshop invites you to get a head start on your holiday cards by making some personalized cards of your own! Join us at the Caldwell-Lake George Library on Nov. 16 from noon-2 p.m. for a “Holiday Card Making” class using rubber stamps and other paper crafting tools. With instruction by crafter Paula Barclay, you will learn techniques for making your own homemade greeting cards to give to someone special. This event is free and materials will be provided. Preregistration is required. Contact the library at 518-668-2528 to register.
Mixed Media Mashup, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Mixed Media Mashup is an art technique embraced by modern masters like Picasso and adopted by contemporary artists as reflected in the Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Region display. There are so many different methods to work in mixed media, it can become overwhelming for any creative venture. Join Museum Educator Jenny Hutchinson in the Art Studio from 10:30 a.m.–1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, to remove the guesswork and create a unique artwork combining printmaking, painting, and drawing all in one image. Registration is $15 for members, and $20 for non-members. Register by contacting Kayla at 518-792-1761, ext. 310, or adminassist@hydecollection.org.
Upstate Model Railroaders Train, Hobby, and Crafts Expo, 10 a.m.-4:05 p.m., Upstate Model Railroaders, 22 Hudson Falls Road, Glens Falls. Upstate Model Railroaders present their Annual Train Hobby and Craft show on a new date this year, Saturday, Nov. 16, from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. in the Chase Sports Expo located at 22 Hudson Falls Road, South Glens Falls. Vendors selling model railroad and hobby merchandise, and handmade crafts will make for a shopping experience sure to please the entire family. There will be bounce houses for the kids, model railroad layouts in multiple scales, RC planes and cars, and a white elephant table. The club layout rooms will be open for visitors. Admission is $6 for adults, children under 12 free. For more information, contact us either via our website, http://www.upstatemodelrailroaders.com or by phone 518-832-3511 or 528-683-3656. This event is sponsored in part by financial advisor Carl Cedrone and Freedom Machines. All proceeds go to benefit the non profit organization Upstate Model Railroaders.
WWAARC Craft and Vendor Fair, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., WWAARC, 436 Quaker Road, Queensbury. WWAARC Craft and Vendor Fair invites you to join us from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16 for a day filled with vendors, delicious food, and raffles. Admission is free! Start your holiday shopping here!
For the kids
LEGO Lovers, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. LEGO Lovers meet on the third Saturday of every month from 11 a.m.-noon. We will have a Lego Challenge to solve. All ages are welcome. Just drop in as there is no sign up required. We have Duplo’s and Mega Blocks for younger children.
MOOSICAL & MORE!, 10-10:30 a.m., Crandall Public Library, Children’s Department, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. Musical books, songs and movement activities are on the agenda for families with children ranging in age from infants through 6 years; (older siblings are welcome, too). New Time! Moosical will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m. every Saturday! Drop in, no sign up required.
Read to Humphrey, the therapy dog!, 2-3 p.m., Children’s Department of Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. Read to Humphrey, our therapy dog who visits the Children’s Department of Crandall Public Library on Saturday, Nov. 16 from 2-3 p.m. Please stop by the Children’s Desk or call 518-792-6508 ext 4 to schedule your time to visit and read to Humphrey!
Social
Barbeque, 12-7 p.m., Fort Edward Fire Department, 114 Broadway, Fort Edward from noon until we’re sold out on Saturday, Nov. 16 join us at the Fort Edward Fire Department for 1/4 chicken, country style spare ribs, cole slaw, baked potato, corn on the cob and cupcakes. Eat in or for take outs call 518 747 5127.
Holiday Open House, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Antiques Market Place, 650 State Route 149, Lake George. Holiday Open House is hosted by Antiques Market Place on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 16 and 17, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. There will be lots of homemade sweet and savory treats to eat with a special display of antique toys and vintage holiday decorations. Plus a storewide sale of 15% off everything. For more information call 518-798-0010 or online at www.antiques-market-place.com. The event is free.
Repair Cafe, 12-3 p.m., Saratoga Springs Public Library, 49 Henry St., Saratoga Springs. Repair Cafe invites you to join us from noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 in the Harry Dutcher Community Room. Sustainable Saratoga and the Saratoga Springs Public Library are hosting another Repair Café which is a free community event with the goals of repairing broken objects to extend their life, keeping things out of landfills, and fostering an appreciation for the art of repairing things.Various volunteer repair coaches will be available to help you repair your broken items free of charge. Tools and basic materials will also be on hand. People visiting the Repair Café will bring along their broken items from home. Lamps, clocks, hair dryers, clothes and textile (repairs & minor alterations), dolls, small kitchen appliances, jewelry, wooden toys and small furniture. Most things are welcome and can more than likely be repaired with the help of a knowledgeable Repair Café coach. We cannot guarantee we can fix everything, but we are pretty sure you will have a good time interacting with your neighbors!Bring what you can carry (limit of 2 items), and let a repair coach help you fix it. Please know that you are encouraged to actively participate in fixing your item and you must remain present during the repairs.If you are handy and would like to be a repair coach, please email wendy@sustainablesaratoga.org for more information.For more information, including more details on what types of things we can likely help you fix, please visit http://www.sustainablesaratoga.org/projects/zero-waste/repair-cafe-saratoga-springs/ or learn more about the Repair Café Foundation at www.repaircafe.org.
Yoga at River Street Plaza, 8:30-9:30 a.m., River Street Plaza, 89 River St, Warrensburg. Sasaphras Yoga join us to stretch, focus, and align every Saturday morning from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Begin your day with a little peace and connection. All levels are welcome! This class meets on the second floor of The River Street Plaza, 89 River St., Warrensburg. Fee is $10. Please note that there will be no class Saturday, Oct. 26 or Saturday, Nov. 30.
Workshops
16 Hour On-the-Job Training Course for Security Guards, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. This course takes place over two consecutive Saturdays. To register, call 518-580-2450.This is a 16 hour course, taken over two days, which must be completed within 90 days of employment as a security guard. The course provides the student with detailed information on the duties and responsibilities of a security guard. Topics include the role of the security guard, legal powers and limitations, emergency situations, communications and public relations, access control, ethics and conduct, incident command system, and terrorism.Please bring your security guard license and $160.00 cash payment. Registration is for both Day 1 and Day 2 of this course.The passing of an examination is required for successful completion of this course.
Breast Health Symposium, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Embassy Suites, 86 Congress St., Saratoga Springs. Breast Health Symposium 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Nov. 16 at Embassy Suites. In the United States, about 1 in 8 women will develop invasive breast cancer in her lifetime. The days and weeks after diagnosis can be overwhelming as you wade through treatment options and determine what will work best for you and your loved ones, but at Saratoga Hospital, we are proud to offer a diverse team of physicians and healthcare professional who are dedicated to helping you navigate all phases of your journey. Oncologist, radiologists, social workers, patients and survivors, nurse navigators, and other experts work together to create unique care plans so patients receive individualized, steadfast support from diagnosis through survivorship. Join us for breakfast and an informational symposium hosted by a multidisciplinary team of experts to learn more about the hallmarks of cancer care at Saratoga Hospital: collaboration, compassion, and the patient connection. Registration is required! Please call 518-580-2450, or register online at www.saratogahospital.org/classes/.
Fly-In Breakfast Featuring Professor Barbara Jones, 8:30-10:30 a.m., Empire State Aerosciences Museum, 250 Rudy Chase Drive, Glenville. Fly-In Breakfast from 8:30-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, at The Empire State Aerosciences Museum will be hosting its monthly all you can eat breakfast. Enjoy pancakes, French toast, eggs, sausage, potatoes, juice, coffee, tea and more! Join us at 10 a.m. as Pilot Barbara Jones, Professor of Aviation Science at Schenectady County Community College speaks on “Meeting the Pilot Needs of the Aviation Industry”. Jones graduated from Daniel Webster College in New Hampshire with a degree in Aviation Management/Flight Operations and has worked in many facets of the aviation industry throughout her career. She has received numerous Certificates of Appreciation as Coach/Advisor to the SCCC Aviation Club and hosted NIFA SAFECON Regional Flight Competitions for a number of years. Jones also won Coach of the Year in 2008 for the National Intercollegiate Flying Association. Open to the public. Fly-In if you would like. Pilots: Tower Frequency 121.3; Ground 121.9. Land at Schenectady County Airport and taxi to Richmor Aviation North. Tell them you are going to ESAM.
Sunday
Workshop
Detox and Retox: Yoga at the ADK Pub & Brewery, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Adirondack Pub & Brewery, 33 Canada St., Lake George. Detox and Retox with us at Adirondack Pub & Brewery. Combine your love of yoga with your passion for great craft beer! An hour long yoga class followed with beer sampling and a free pint in the pub. All levels welcome. Must be 21 to drink. Pre-registration is encouraged as space is limited. This event occurs every week on Sunday until the last Sunday in November. Contact Stephanie or visit our website for more information and upcoming classes. Email/ text, or call 518-796-2587.
Monday
Music and arts
Baklava & Books, 3-4 p.m., World Awareness Children’s Museum, 89 Warren St., Glens Falls. Baklava & Books Visit the World Awareness Children’s Museum on Monday, Nov. 18 at 3 p.m. as we learn about Greece! We’ll sample Baklava together (Baklava contains nuts), read a story about Greece, and do a Greece-themed craft! This program is free with admission and open to all ages.
For the kids
Infant Care Class, 6-9 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. This class takes places over two evenings. You may bring a labor support partner. Please register only one person per couple.Expectant and adoptive parents are invited to join us and learn about a variety of care topics, including newborn characteristics and behaviors, hospital routines, daily care and bathing, diapering, swaddling, feeding issues, crying, and colic. We will also discuss health and safety information, including SIDS risk factors. Car seat safety training will be provided by a nationally-certified Child Passenger Safety Instructor.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450 or visit http://saratogahospital.org/classes/.
Health
Caregiving and the Holidays, 10-11:30 a.m., Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. Caregiving and the Holidays is a workshop that will discuss how caregivers can manage stress throughout the holiday season. On Monday, Nov. 18 from 10-11:30 a.m. all attendees will receive a free copy of Chicken Soup for the Soul: Living with Alzheimer’s and Other Dementias.
Tuesday
For the kids
Caregiving and the Holidays, 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., The Senior Center Of The Kingsbury & Fort Edward Area, INC., 78 Oak St., Hudson Falls. Caregiving and the Holidays is a workshop that will discuss how caregivers can manage stress throughout the holiday season. On Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. all attendees will receive a free copy of Chicken Soup for the Soul: Living with Alzheimer’s and Other Dementias.
Pre-School Story Time, join us every Tuesday from 3:30 to 4 p.m. at the Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls for interactive stories and songs. Ages 3-5, siblings welcome. Drop in, no sign up required.
Social
Eastern Ridge Hike, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Eastern Ridge Hike We will be starting this long, roughly 5-mile hike at the Spring Overlook parking area. We will hike the Eastern Ridge trail all the way to where it meets the Cottage Park Trail. We will connect onto the Western Ridge trail making a big loop. This will be about a 5.5-6-mile hike. Please bring plenty of water, snacks and a lunch. Reservations are required with 24-hour advanced notice, please call our office at 518-793-0511. You will meet and pay at the park office. The rating is advanced to expert.
NaNoWriMo, 5-8 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. NaNoWriMo/Writer’s Group schedule at the Hudson Falls Free Library, from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 12, 19, and 26, with Poetry on the Hudson poetry readers group invited.
Taco + Trivia Tuesday, Downtown Social, 190 Glen St., Glens Falls. $3 TACOS and $6 MARGARITAS ALL DAY! Does it really get any better?! (no, oh wait, it does ;) Live Trivia starting at 7 p.m.! See you there!
Workshops
Breast Cancer Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mollie Wilmot Radiation Oncology Center, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. To Life!, in partnership with the Mollie Wilmot Radiation Oncology Center of Saratoga Hospital, offers a monthly support group for women affected by breast cancer, as well as interested family members and caregivers.Join us and become connected with other women. Share your story, listen to others, form new and lasting friendships. Group meetings include enjoyable activities onsite and offsite, as well as guest speakers.For more information, please call Jennifer Baldwin at 518-886-5648.
Infant Care Class, 6-9 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. This class takes places over two evenings. You may bring a labor support partner. Please register only one person per couple.Expectant and adoptive parents are invited to join us and learn about a variety of care topics, including newborn characteristics and behaviors, hospital routines, daily care and bathing, diapering, swaddling, feeding issues, crying, and colic. We will also discuss health and safety information, including SIDS risk factors. Car seat safety training will be provided by a nationally-certified Child Passenger Safety Instructor.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450 or visit http://saratogahospital.org/classes/.
Community
Southern Adirondack Library System Board of Trustees Meeting, 1-2 p.m., Southern Adirondack Library System, 22 Whitney Place, Saratoga Springs. Southern Adirondack Library System Board of Trustees regular meeting will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the System.
Wednesday
Music and arts
An Evening With Author Anne Easter Smith, 6:30-8 p.m., Crandall Public Library -Community Room, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. An Evening With Author Anne Easter Smith will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 20, from 6:30-8 p.m. to discuss her latest book, This Son of York. It is the exciting culmination of her successful YORK series with Richard as protagonist.
Artful Afternoons, 2:30-4:30 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Artful Afternoons: An afternoon drop-in art program for guardians and children ages 6 to 12. From 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 13, and 20. We will begin by examining a work from the Museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions, then visit the Art Studio to put your discoveries into action. A different topic is explored each week. Suggested donation.
Artside Chats at The Hyde Collection, 10:30-11:30 a.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Artside Chats to be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 13 and 20 at The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Explore Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Region for a gallery discussion beside the artworks with the best interpreters, the artists! Each week, different artists will join a Hyde Collection staff member for moderated discussions about their artwork. Free with Museum admission.
Free Senior Wednesday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Free for seniors every Wednesday until Nov. 27, The Hyde Collection offers free admission to seniors ages 60 and older.
For the Kids
Baby Lap Time, 2:30-2:50 p.m. on Wednesday afternoons join us in the Children’s Department at Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen St., for fun stories, rhymes, songs and playtime with your baby! This activity is for infants who are not yet walking; no siblings please. Sign up at the Children’s Department at Crandall Public Library or call 518-792-6508, ext. 4.
Dance Classes for Kids, 3:50-5 p.m., Adirondack Dance Artistry, Hudson River Music Hall, 10 Maple St., Hudson Falls. Adirondack Dance Artistry is a dance studio offering dance classes to children, teens and adults located in and around the greater Glens Falls Region. Our popular Pre-ballet & Creative Movement dance class for children ages 3-5, runs every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. at our studio location inside Hudson River Music Hall, 10 Maple St., Hudson Falls. The fall semester runs from Sept. 18—Dec. 20. Pre-ballet and Creative Movement dance class is an activity-oriented and interactive dance class where children find fun in learning the correlation between music and movement. Our professional dance instructors use engaging techniques including imagery, pantomime, props, games and obstacle courses to help each child explore ballet, funk, hip-hop and tap dance styles. Within a differentiated learning atmosphere, each class builds upon a routine schedule. As children progress, basic dance positions and movements are introduced. Parents may sign-up via our website or contact us to schedule a trial class, no commitment necessary. Join our Dance Artistry today! Please visit our website, adkdancearts.com for more information. You may contact us via phone, text or email: (518) 460-5567, adirondackdanceartistry@gmail.com.
PlayStation Game Night, 1/2 Priced Supper entrees from 5-11 p.m., Downtown Social, 190 Glen St., Glens Falls. PlayStation Game Night — Join us every Wednesday for Karaoke, Big Screen PlayStation VR, Pictionary Air, Corn Hole, Flip Cup and more! From 8-11 p.m. $3 Bud Light drafts, $4 green tea shots, $5 draft beer and wine. Supper entrees 1/2 price from 5-9 p.m.
Health
Cardiac Care Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. Recovering from a cardiac event is a continuous process that often requires significant lifestyle changes. In order to provide ongoing guidance for you during this time, the cardiovascular team at Saratoga Hospital will host a monthly group to answer your post-care questions and offer information on healthy eating, exercising, and mental wellness to support your transition to a new daily routine.For more information, please call 518-580-2400. Registration is not required.
Caregiving and the Holidays, 2-3:30 p.m., Caregiver Support Initiative, 357 Bay Road, Queensbury. Caregiving and the Holidays is a workshop that will discuss how caregivers can manage stress throughout the holiday season. On Wednesday, Nov. 20 from 10-11:30 a.m. all attendees will receive a free copy of Chicken Soup for the Soul: Living with Alzheimer’s and Other Dementias.
Family Wellness Forum—Right Under Your Nose, 5:30-7 p.m., South Glens Falls Senior High School, 42 Merritt Road, South Glens Falls. Family Wellness Forum—Right Under Your Nose On Wednesday, Nov. 20 from 5:30-7 p.m. parents can tour a mock teen bedroom for clues to determine whether their child might be experimenting with or using drugs, alcohol or vape products. Room décor, hidden compartments and items to conceal use are located throughout the room. Stay for an informative presentation on current drug, alcohol and vaping trends among our youth.
Prenatal Yoga, 6-7:15 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. This class will take place over six evenings. A note from your healthcare provider indicating permission to participate is required.In six 75-minute classes, instructors will guide you through postures which may decrease common pregnancy discomforts, such as back pain, sciatica, carpal tunnel, swelling, anxiety, and fatigue, in addition to stretching and toning muscles used during labor and delivery. Instructors will also focus on meditation, breathing, relaxation, and visualization in preparation for childbirth.Class is suitable for women at any pregnancy stage. Yoga experience is not necessary. Bring a mat, pillow, and blanket to each class.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450 or visit http://saratogahospital.org/classes/.
Smart Recovery meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 120 West Ave., Saratoga Springs. Smart Recovery meeting for people dealing with any type of addiction.