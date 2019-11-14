Go calendar

Social

Repair Cafe, 12-3 p.m., Saratoga Springs Public Library, 49 Henry St., Saratoga Springs. Repair Cafe invites you to join us from noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 in the Harry Dutcher Community Room. Sustainable Saratoga and the Saratoga Springs Public Library are hosting another Repair Café which is a free community event with the goals of repairing broken objects to extend their life, keeping things out of landfills, and fostering an appreciation for the art of repairing things.Various volunteer repair coaches will be available to help you repair your broken items free of charge. Tools and basic materials will also be on hand. People visiting the Repair Café will bring along their broken items from home. Lamps, clocks, hair dryers, clothes and textile (repairs & minor alterations), dolls, small kitchen appliances, jewelry, wooden toys and small furniture. Most things are welcome and can more than likely be repaired with the help of a knowledgeable Repair Café coach. We cannot guarantee we can fix everything, but we are pretty sure you will have a good time interacting with your neighbors!Bring what you can carry (limit of 2 items), and let a repair coach help you fix it. Please know that you are encouraged to actively participate in fixing your item and you must remain present during the repairs.If you are handy and would like to be a repair coach, please email wendy@sustainablesaratoga.org for more information.For more information, including more details on what types of things we can likely help you fix, please visit http://www.sustainablesaratoga.org/projects/zero-waste/repair-cafe-saratoga-springs/ or learn more about the Repair Café Foundation at www.repaircafe.org.