Event to recognize improvements to Global War on Terrorism monument in Crandall Park

GLENS FALLS — A small recognition ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Global War on Terrorism monument in Crandall Park.

The monument was unveiled at a ceremony in November 2018.

Since 2018, there has been an addition of a sidewalk that leads up to and around the monument, placement of benches so visitors can sit and reflect, and planting of shrubbery, according to Belinda Cole, co-director of the GWOT Monument organization.

New York State Veterans of Foreign Wars Commander Michael Hoag, a native of South Glens Falls, will give a brief history of the park's monuments, followed by Glens Falls VFW Post 2475 Commander Jon Michael, an Afghanistan veteran, offering a few words.

The public is invited to attend.

