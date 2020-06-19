EPA completes transfer of portion of access road to former dewatering plant site

FORT EDARRD — The Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday announced that it has completed its transfer of a portion of the access road to the former dewatering plant facility to the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency, helping clear the way for a plastics company to locate at the site.

The property was used when General Electric was dredging a 40-mile section of the upper Hudson River to remove PCBs. The EPA owned a portion of the road is known as Lock 8 Way, which extends from near the former processing facility in the town of Fort Edward, north into the town of Kingsbury, where it ends near the intersection with Route 196, according to a news release.

That dredging project was finished in 2015 and the dewatering site decommissioned the following year. The owner of the dewatering plant property, WCC LLC, transferred it to the Fort Edward Local Property Development Corporation. However, EPA still owned most of the access road. The small portions of the road that were owned by others have also been transferred to the WWIDA.

The EPA worked with the WWIDA and the New York State Canal Corp to facilitate the transfer. Two other properties, a wharf and marina owned by EPA and used in the cleanup, are planned to be transferred to the Canal Corp, according to a news release.