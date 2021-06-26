Eovaldi strong, Red Sox run win streak to 5 over Yanks, 4-2

BOSTON — Nathan Eovaldi pitched neatly into the eighth inning, Adam Ottavino escaped a pair of late jams and the Boston Red Sox held off the New York Yankees 4-2 on Saturday night, improving to 5-0 this season against their longtime rivals.

Boston will now look to post its second sweep of the Yankees this year in Sunday's series finale.

It was a bounce-back night for Eovaldi (8-4), who was coming off his shortest outing of 2021 in which he last just four innings at Kansas City.

He was more composed at Fenway Park, keeping his fastball in the high 90s while allowing one run off seven hits, issuing no walks and striking out six over 7 2/3 innings.

Eovaldi exited after DJ LeMahieu's homer made it 4-1 in the eighth. After Hirokazu Sawamura came on and issued three walks to load the bases with two outs, Ottavino got Luke Voit to ground out to end the threat.

Ottavino made his own trouble in the ninth, and LeMahieu hit an RBI single with two outs. But with two on, Ottavino struck out Aaron Judge for his fifth save in eight chances.

Jordan Montgomery (3-2) took the loss, allowing three runs off eight hits, walking two and striking out five.