If you have a hole burning in your pocket or an itch to shop sustainably this weekend, then the lower Adirondacks is the place to be. With the rainy weather starting to trail off, communities are hauling out their homes of clothing, décor and more.

If you’re maxed out on home décor, there’s still plenty to keep busy with such as the opening night of “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” at the Fort Salem Theater.

Lake George Community Garage Sale

LAKE GEORGE — Residents of the town and village of Lake George will once again set up their merchandise for the Community Garage Sale.

Bargain hunters can pick up a garage sale map at Fort William Henry, Shady Business on the west side of Canada Street, or at the Lake George United Methodist Church on Montcalm Street.

Registered sellers are not required to hold sales on both days. Proceeds for the garage sale benefit the CR Wood Cancer Center.

Great Granville Yard Sale Weekend

GRANVILLE — Mark your calendar and clean out your closet, attic, and garage. Whether you’re a seller or a buyer, you don’t want to miss the Great Granville Yard Sale Weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

Throughout Granville, yard sales will be set up at homes in the community. To find some of the locations and https://fb.me/e/4LvhUbCtj.

Washington County Antique Fair

EASTON — The spring edition of the Washington County Antique Fair will kick off on Saturday.

The event hosts an average of over 220 vendors from around the United States and Canada. Dealers bring their treasured antiques, collectibles, and crafts.

With a total of two shows the first weekend of May and August, the May show occurs the weekend before the big Brimfield Antique Flea Market shows in Brimfield, Mass. Many items will appear for sale here for the first time at any show.

The August shows occur during the height of the Saratoga Springs racing season, attracting many potential buyers and sellers.

Admission is $5, $4 for seniors, and kids 14 years or younger get in for free. All passes are for one day. The fair will be open Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fishing Derby

GLENS FALLS — Join the Glens Falls Rotary Club for its annual Fishing Derby on Saturday.

The derby is open to children ages 3 to 15, registration starts at 8:30 a.m., and fishing begins at 9 a.m.

‘You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown’

SALEM — Get ready to join Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang on a heartwarming journey of self-discovery.

“You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown” kicks off Friday and will run through May 14 at Fort Salem. In this fun-for-the-whole family song and dance spectacular, Charlie Brown and the entire Peanuts gang explore life’s great questions as they play baseball, struggle with homework, swoon over their crushes and celebrate the joy of friendship.

The show is directed by Megan Stacey with music direction by Iris Rogers and choreography by Kyle West.

Performances will take place on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets ranging in price from $15 to $36 are on sale at FortSalem.com, by calling the Fort Salem Theater box office at 518-854-9200 or online at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35567/production/1136442.

New audiences for old songs

GLENS FALLS — The Folklife Center of Crandall Library will host a free workshop for musicians, singers, and everyone else to explore the traditional ballads and folk songs kept alive by the Cleveland family of Hudson Falls and Brant Lake.

Come hear the ballads, learn about the collection, and present your own versions. Guest presenters are Colleen Cleveland, 5th generation ballad singer, and Dave Ruch, musician and teacher artist.

The workshop will be held in the Christine L. McDonald Community Room of Crandall Library from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Fort Ticonderoga opening

FORT TICONDEROGA — This year, Fort Ticonderoga debuts a new chapter in its story. Discover innovative storytelling on a grand scale with guided tours, witness thrilling weapons demonstrations, explore endless outdoor activities, and see the British-occupied fort in the years just before the American Revolution.

Each day in 2023, follow the story of 1760, as British and American Provincial soldiers make one last push into the heart of French Canada. See Fort Ticonderoga’s garrison of British regular soldiers, guarding this supply and naval base along Lake Champlain.

Fort Ticonderoga is open to visitors Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; the last ticket sold at 4:30 p.m.

There will be a schedule of set times and locations for tours, demonstrations, and programs upon entry to Fort Ticonderoga. The property, including Mount Defiance, is closed on Mondays.

The event scheduled for this Saturday will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and tickets are $27 for adults, $25 for seniors, $13 for kids. Find more information at https://www.fortticonderoga.org/event/daily-programs-exploration/2023-05-06/.

Gratefully Dylan

HUDSON FALLS — Join the Strand Theatre on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. as members of Dead cover band Halfstep, Acoustic Circus and Uncle Juan’s Band team up for a unique collaboration that will explore the musical relationship between two of the most influential figures in American music: Jerry Garcia and Bob Dylan.

This special concert event will feature a range of covers from The Dead’s extensive catalog, as well as some of Dylan’s most iconic songs.

Tickets $15 general admission. Tickets are available at the Strand Box Office; cash or check only. For more information, please call Strand Box Office 518-832-3484.