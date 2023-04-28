Events this weekend in the local area will be bringing the heat to Glens Falls. The annual Glens Falls Wing Fest will begin at noon on Saturday. Visitors to the city will leave full and some businesses will leave a winner with the title of best wings.

Wing Fest

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Collaborative will host its annual Wing Fest event on Saturday in downtown Glens Falls.

Tasting will take place from noon to 3 p.m. throughout downtown and an awards ceremony for the best wings in multiple categories will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the bandstand in City Park.

Participating restaurants located in the downtown area will serve from their storefronts and restaurants from outside the city will be set up at locations along Glen, Ridge and Maple streets. Voting will take place online at glensfallscollaborative.com and will close at 3 p.m.

QR codes for voting will be displayed around town.

In addition to best wing competition, the second annual Michael DuBray Inferno Wing Eating Competition will take place at 2 p.m. on Glen Street.

Competitors will pay a registration fee of $25, which will go into a Michael DuBray Scholarship Fund. The winner will receive a trophy and bragging rights.

The contest honors Michael DuBray, also known as DeeJay DuBray, who helped found the event and served as its chair and champion for many years.

Recognizing Gold Star Mothers

HUDSON FALLS — The Strand Theatre will host the memorial ceremony for the American Gold Star Mothers Recognition with live music will be provided by the Lake George Community Band.

The event is free and light refreshments and cake will be provided.

American Gold Star Mothers was established in 1928 in Washington, D.C. with just 25 mothers. A Gold Star Mother’s child died while serving in the military.

The mission of these moms is to take care of their fellow Gold Star Mothers and veterans, all while promoting the education and history of the organization.

This national organization recognizes that the return home for veterans presents numerous challenges, not always visible.

The annual American Gold Star Mothers Convention is being held in Lake George.

Tour of the Battenkill

The Tour of the Battenkill bicycle race will take place on Saturday beginning at the Washington County Fairgrounds.

The “Queen of the Classics” offers some of the best gravel riding in the country across covered bridges, scenic views, and over 5,000 feet of elevation gain.

There are three routes to choose from including the legendary 75.7 mile “Gran Fodo,” the 45 mile “Medio Fondo,” and the 24.2-mile “Piccolo Fondo.”

After the race, there will be a free beer garden for those of age, live music, and food.

Get more info and register at https://tourofthebattenkill.com/.

Washington County Fiber Tour

Since the early 1800s, Washington County has been a welcoming home for wool and other fiber production. During each day of the tour, you can visit alpacas, bunnies, goats, sheep and lambs, llamas, and more on the farm; and meet the farmers and their families.

The self-guided tour of 10 farms fiber mills is free and open to the public. Farms are open both days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted on the event’s official website.

Many of the tour’s fiber farmers exhibit their animals and products nationally, where they have won major awards at events like the Eastern States Exposition, the New York State Sheep and Wool Festival, the New England area North American Cashmere Goat Show, the Empire Alpaca Extravaganza, and the Southern Adirondack Fiber Festival.

Enjoy the unique opportunity to learn from farmers throughout the county as they introduce participants to their livestock and answer questions about their animals and the myriad uses of the fibers that they produce.

The Fiber Tour also offers the chance for visitors to learn about the fiber arts and to try their hand at a new craft technique. Most farms offer educational demonstrations and fun workshops throughout the weekend, showcasing a variety of fiber arts suitable for children and adults.

The Fiber Tour takes place rain or shine and visitors should dress for the weather. The following farms will be taking part in the event:

Dancing Ewe Farm, Granville

Dandy Gander Farm, North Granville

Simple Pleasures Farm, Hebron

Quarry Ridge Alpacas, Salem

Fiber Kingdom, Salem

Caer Luna Farm, Cambridge

Battenkill Carding & Spinning Mill, Greenwich

Wedding Hill Farm, Greenwich

Alpacas of Haven Hill, Greenwich

4 E’s Farm, Cambridge

Eagle Eye Lane, Eagle Bridge

For more information and a map of the participating farms, visit https://www.washingtoncountyfibertour.org/.

Tree ID and Search for EAB

QUEENSBURY — Celebrate Arbor Day with an easy, low-key guided Arbor Day weekend walk along the Feeder Canal and discover how to identify local trees by their buds, branching structure, bark and other characteristics.

Those who attend will also learn about the Emerald Ash Borer and how to spot the interloper, and if found what to do about it.

The group will meet at Hudson River Overlook Park at the Feeder Dam in Queensbury for a 90-minute guided walk starting at the Feeder Canal Park Trailhead and along the Feeder Canal.

The walk starts at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday and is a rain or shine event so remember to dress for the weather.

Independent Bookstore Day at The Shirt Factory

GLENS FALLS — Independent Bookstore Day is Saturday and locals can celebrate with other local independent bookstores at The Shirt Factory. Black Walnut Books, Beldame Books, and Ghosts Books will be open with a fun scavenger hunt, a basket giveaway, new releases and more.