More spring events have been popping up across the region to offer a range of activities, keeping communities occupied over the weekend.

Spring is Sweet, April Maple

GLENS FALLS — The Shirt Factory will be featuring maple products beyond tapped trees this Saturday by hosting its Spring is Sweet, April Maple event.

From maple wood to maple syrup, there are so many reasons to celebrate the sweet maple tree. There will be specialty dishes using maple, small batch food vendors and local crafters with so many reasons to celebrate the following of the spring sap in the maple trees.

This event will benefit High Peaks Hospice and will be a hybrid event. The year-round shops and some of the vendors will be set up inside the building.

The rest of the vendors and food trucks wills et up in the Cooper Street Parking Lot.

For more information online at www.facebook.com/shirtfactory.

Rummage sale

FORT EDWARD — Fort Edward Rescue Squad will host a spring rummage sale throughout the weekend. Food and drinks will be available for purchase during the sale, provided by the Auxiliary.

The Fort Edward Rescue Squad received donations for the sale until March 26 from community member. Donations included and were not limited to: home decor, household items, kitchenware, furniture, tools, outside items, clothing, toys, etc.

The sale will open on Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Questions can be directed to Nicole Richardson 518-260-3328, Bobbie-Jo Cutter 518-480-8556 or email bobbiejoennulat@yahoo.com.

5-10K Walk

HUDSON FALLS — A 5 to 10K walk event will be hosted by Empire State Capital Volkssporters on Saturday.

Hudson Falls is a village of 8,000 people located on the east side of the Hudson River, a short distance away from Glens Falls.

Originally a small sleepy village known as Sandy Hill, Hudson Falls grew in size and importance in the 1930’s and the entire length is now a 14 mile walk and bike trail along the old tow path.

Part of the walk will be on the tow path.

The route will also be on city streets passing the historic coal silos built in 1906 using cement blocks built by Griffin Lumber. Each silo held a different grade of coal.

An interesting example of adaptive reuse is the fact that the silos can now be used for public meeting space. Another must see is the Five Combines, known as the five step stair locks of the Feeder Canal.

The route finishes in the small historic district of the village green, bordered by late Victorian commercial buildings, including the newly restored Strand Theater.

Along the route walkers will pass an amazing patch of blooming squills on Pearl Street. Choose either a 5K or 10K route. All walkers must sign in and pay the $3.00 walk fee between 10 and 11:30 a.m. and finish the walk by 1:30 p.m.

For more details contact walkescv@walkescv.org

Shu’s 30th Anniversary

GLENS FALLS — This year local band Shu will celebrate their 30th anniversary of their band that became a family for the five members, and for the thousands of free-spirited and groovy peeps of all ages who have stuck with them on the long, strange trip.

They will be marking the occasion with a concert at The Park Theater in the band’s hometown of Glens Falls. At the show, they will also debut a brand new EP.

The EP is the band’s first studio recording since 2007.

Since 1993, Shu has been molding the sounds of the universe into something to which drunken hippies can dance. A sort of hybrid ska/rock/funk/jam group who incessantly toured the 1990’s college circuit, Shu still makes appearances on the stages of Upstate NY a few times per year.

The first 50 people at the show will get Shu guitar pics and free a download code for the new album.

Doors for the show will open at 7:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.venuepilot.co/events/68930/orders/new.

Journey of The Tarot

HUDSON FALLS — On Sunday afternoon, tarot guide, Lori Mershon, will navigate participants in the journey of The Fool.

Tarot is a set of playing cards, traditionally a pack of 78 with five suits, used for fortune-telling, especially in Europe in certain games. The suits are typically swords, cups, coins or pentacles, batons or wands, and a permanent suit of trump.

Through the 21 Major Arcana cards beginning with innocence (The Fool) and following the cycles and rites of passage throughout life where participants ultimately find their place in the world.

Each person holds in hand a unique set of tarot cards that represent innate talents, abilities, strengths, vulnerabilities, privileges and challenges.

This lifetime hand represents our natural personality, the one shown to the world and often the one we don’t.

It is $30 to partake and questions can be answered by calling 518-812-7414. The event will be hosted and held at Evolve-Z on Maple Street in Hudson Falls from 1 to 4 p.m.