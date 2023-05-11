Although every day is a day to celebrate a loving, compassionate, endearing mother, this weekend locals will be celebrating the triumph of mothers in a variety of ways.

If anyone is in search for an event to spend time with a mother, grandmother, or beyond, here are some ideas of events within Saratoga, Warren, and Washington counties she may enjoy.

Mother’s Day run

SARATOGA SPRINGS — More than 1,000 runners and walkers are expected to participate Sunday in the 11th Kelly’s Angels Mother-Lovin’ 5K Run/Walk at Saratoga Spa State Park.

Kelly’s Angels is the all-volunteer Capital Region charity that brings joy and smiles to local children who have lost a parent or principal caregiver to cancer and to families who are fighting serious illnesses.

Founded by WNYT-TV NewsChannel 13’s Mark Mulholland in memory of his wife Kelly who died at 37, Kelly’s Angels provides fun grants to children, college scholarships to graduating high school seniors and financial support to families struggling with a life-threatening illness.

This year, Kelly’s Angels launched Hugs for Ukraine to support families with children from Ukraine who have relocated to the Capital Region due to the war in their homeland. Kelly’s Angels, Inc., is a nonprofit and all donations are tax deductible under IRS guidelines.

This year’s Mother-Lovin’ 5K begins with registration from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., a kids’ fun run at 8:45 a.m. and the run/walk at 9:15 a.m.

An awards ceremony will be held at 10:15 a.m. The event will be based at a new location in Saratoga Spa State Park, the Hathorn Pavilion. Free parking will be available in the Saratoga Performing Arts Center lot off Route 50.

Registration for the run/walk is still open. Visit https://www.kellysangelsinc.org/mother-lovin-day-5k for more information.

‘You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown’

SALEM — This weekend is the last chance to join Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang on a heartwarming journey of self-discovery.

The show is directed by Megan Stacey with music direction by Iris Rogers and choreography by Kyle West.

Performances of “You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown” will take place on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets ranging in price from $15 to $36 are on sale at FortSalem.com, by calling the Fort Salem Theater box office at 518-854-9200 or online at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35567/production/1136442.

Zonta Crafts & Curiosities Faire

GLENS FALLS — Join the Zonta Club of Glens Falls this weekend as they will host its 63rd Annual Zonta Craft & Curiosities Faire.

Vendors and crafters from all over the region will be selling their wares during the event. There will be food, fun, and entertainment for all.

Contact zontaclubofglensfalls@gmail.com with questions or visit https://www.zontaclubofglensfalls.org/country-craft-faire.

ZZ Top Tribute Band at Slickfin

FORT EDWARD — Sharp Dressed Band will pay homage to ZZ Top and present an electrifying tribute performance at Slickfin Brewing Co. on Friday.

The event will take place at 7 p.m. at 147 Broadway in Fort Edward.

Known for their signature look of sharp suits, hats, and sunglasses, Sharp Dressed Band has been wowing audiences with ZZ Top’s iconic bluesy rock hits including “Gimme All Your Lovin’,” “Sharp Dressed Man,” and “La Grange,” as well as deep cuts and fan favorites.

Advance tickets are $10 and day of show tickets are $15. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at Eventbrite. For more information, please call 518-223-0264.

Mother’s Day at Moreau State Park

GANESVOORT — Friends of Moreau Lake State Park will be hosting a family hike at 2 p.m. All ages and abilities are welcome to join in. The pace and path will be determined by the group at the time of the hike. Reservations are required at least 24 hours in advance. The cost is $5 for adults (18+) and $1 per child, payable by cash or check at the office upon your arrival. To reserve your spot call or text 518-917-2174.