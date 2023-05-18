Spring is in the air and many events this weekend will reflect that. From the Glens Falls Pet Fest to the local United Way's 100th anniversary celebrations, there's something for everyone to get outside and see this weekend, along with some indoor entertainment options, as well.

Community scavenger hunt

GLENS FALL — In honor of Tri-County United Way’s century-long commitment to the communities of Warren, Washington and Northern Saratoga counties for 100 years, Mayor Bill Collins of the City of Glens Falls has declared Saturday as Tri-County United Way Day, and some local events are planned to mark the occasion.

In celebration of the organization’s milestone anniversary, Tri-County United Way is hosting family friendly community scavenger hunt on Saturday, sponsored by Glens Falls National Bank. It takes place throughout the city from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Throughout the event participants will be given virtual tips and clues. To participate, register on the Tri-County United Way’s website at www.tricountyunitedway.org. Registration is $50 per device for teams of one to four players.

Registration closes at noon Friday. It includes an event T-shirt for each player and the chance to win prizes supporting local businesses.

After the hunt, United Way will host a community celebration in City Park from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Activities include live children’s entertainment, food trucks, fair food, music and more.

Pet Fest returns

GLENS FALLS — The public is invited to bring their well-behaved, friendly and properly leashed pets to Saturday's Pet Fest, a pet-themed event at Glens Falls City Park.

Pet Fest kicks off with the start of the Dogs Got Talent Contest. This competition will showcase the obedience, intelligence and talent of the participating dogs. There will be a Puppy Parade at 11:30 a.m., led by the winners of the talent contest, around the perimeter of City Park.

Vendors offering goods and services will set up. There will also be a Dogs Day Q&A at noon to help educate pet owners and those considering adoption on any need-to-know information.

Among the vendors will be a Lure Course provided by Dog Lovers Days, which allows your dog to run through the course to test their skills. Pictures of your dog will be available for purchase and will be part of the criteria for the Dogs Got Talent Contest.

Spring Fling Festival

QUEENSBURY — The Car Shoppe will be hosting the first Spring Fling Festival on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

Admission is free and there will be pony rides and farm animals provided by Adirondack Dreamcatcher Farm, bounce houses, dunk tank, cornhole tournament, free face painting, a golf simulator, candle making and sand art, live radio broadcasting, a magician, food trucks, local business vendors, free samples, live music raffle baskets and a 50/50 raffle.

The rain date is Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. and all of the proceeds will benefit the Adirondack Vets House.

For more information visit https://fb.me/e/UABX4JWP.

'River of Dreams'

SALEM — Fort Salem Theater will present "River of Dreams," a musical tribute to Billy Joel, on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

"River of Dreams" features many of Billy Joel's greatest hits, including "Uptown Girl," "Piano Man," and "New York State of Mind," performed by John Cozolino, who is nationally known as one of the best Billy Joel tribute performers. Cozolino leads a five-piece band.

"We're thrilled to bring 'River of Dreams' to the stage at Fort Salem Theater," said Executive and Artistic Director Kyle West in a press release. "Billy Joel's music has been a part of the American soundtrack for decades, and this show celebrates that legacy in a way that local music fans are going to love."

Tickets, ranging from $27 to $36, are available now at fortsalem.com or by calling the box office at (518) 854-9200.

Spring dance recital

HUDSON FALLS — The Guiding Steps Dance Studio Spring Recital will be at the Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls for two shows this weekend.

On Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. the studio’s 27th Spring Recital will present “We Can Work It Out.”

The recital will recognize and honor different jobs and careers through dance. Dancers from ages 3 to 25 will pay tribute to soldiers, doctors and nurses, firemen, waitresses and more.

Tickets are $15 and will be available at the door.