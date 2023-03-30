As more spring-like weather moves into the lower Adirondack region, more events are begin to be added to weekends including the 12th annual Glens Falls Brewfest on Saturday. There will also be copious musicals and shows to attend.

Glens Falls Brewfest

GLENS FALLS — The 12th Annual Glens Falls Brewfest will be held at the Cool Insuring Arena on Saturday.

More than 15 local breweries will take part in the tasting festival. As participants make their way through the arena, they will be able to hear live music from Dirt Cheap.

All proceeds will go to benefit the Adirondack Theatre Festival and Feeder Canal Alliance, two local nonprofits that help the region.

Doors will open at 3:30 p.m. and some of the breweries that will be there are Adirondack Winery, Mean Max Brew Works, Common Roots Brewing Company, Slickfin Brewing and many more.

Tickets in advance are $50 or $60 at the door on day of event. Designated driver tickets are $15 in advance and at the door.

For the most up-to-date information, visit https://www.facebook.com/Glensfallsbrewfest.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls High School Theatre Ensemble will perform The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee over the weekend.

The plot is about an eclectic group of seven mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of potentially made-up words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming “ding” of the bell that signals a spelling mistake.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee features audience participation.

Performances are on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for students and can be purchased online at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/71486.

The Spot at Mean Max

GLENS FALLS — Local band “The Spot” will be performing from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Mean Max in Glens Falls as a part of an April Fools celebration.

The show is free and couples can enjoy a few drinks and some live music from the funky indie jam band.

“Into the Woods”

CHESTERTOWN — For the first time in three years, North Warren Central School is offering a full-stage musical production of “Into the Woods Jr.” The school has a new musical director and a revived theater program that will be on display for the first time March 31.

Shows will be on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. with a matinee on Saturday at 2 p.m. The admission is free, but donations are more than welcome at the door.

“Jesus Christ Superstar”

GLENS FALLS — The Charles R. Wood Theater will have two showings of “Jesus Christ Superstar” this weekend.

Within three years of its debut in September 1970, it had spawned a Broadway and West End phenomenon, a London cast album and a box-office smash Hollywood film, and influenced many different rock operas that were to follow in its wake.

“Jesus Christ Superstar” is a sung-through rock opera with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice.

Loosely based on the Gospels’ accounts of the Passion, the work interprets the psychology of Jesus and other characters, with much of the plot centered on Judas, who is dissatisfied with the direction in which Jesus is steering his disciples.

Contemporary attitudes, sensibilities and slang pervade the rock opera’s lyrics, and ironic allusions to modern life are scattered throughout the depiction of political events.

The shows will be at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Although Friday’s show has already sold out, tickets are available for Saturday night as well as a matinee at 1 p.m. for $20 and can be purchased online at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35085/production/1152339?performanceId=11238317.

Comedy after Dark

GLENS FALLS — On the final Friday of each month, The Park Presents: Comedy After Dark showcases a headliner along with a feature act, a host, and a guest comedian to make up nearly two hours of entertainment.

This Friday, Adam Mamawala, a stand-up comedian, actor and podcaster based out of New York City, will take the stage.

He has appeared on Comedy Central, MTV, BET, and SiriusXM, and both of his albums, “Statistically More Relatable” and “One of the Good Ones” debuted at number one on the iTunes Comedy Charts.

Mamawala has been a freelance contributor to “Saturday Night Live’s” Weekend Update and Someecards and currently co-hosts podcasts Away Games and HORSE, as recently featured in The New York Times.

Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. with the show starting promptly at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $22 to $25 and can be purchased in advance online at https://www.venuepilot.co/events/68238/orders/new.

ADK Tabletop Day

GLENS FALLS — Adirondacon will host the Adirondack Tabletop Day on Saturday in the front rooms of the Charles R Wood Theater.

The event features 12 hours of tabletop gaming and is billed as a lighter version of the fall convention. There will be a schedule of board games, roleplaying games, card games, and more. There will also be plenty of tables for open gaming — borrow a title from the hundreds they’ll have in the lending library, or even bring your own games.

The main sponsors this year are Coopers Cave Games and Go Play With Your Food. Tickets will be sold through the Wood Theater Box Office only.

Badges will then be assigned through Tabletop.Events within 48 hours of confirmation of purchase. People will need a badge for game signups.

The event will also raise money for a selected charity — North Shore Animal League-Adirondack Cat Rescue.

All Badge holders can show their badge at Go Play With Your Food Gaming Tavern on Saturday or Sunday for a 10% discount. Restrictions apply.