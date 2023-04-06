Loads of Easter egg hunts, brunches, and dinners are scheduled across the lower Adirondacks this weekend.

Kids will be able to grab a basket and collect plastic eggs, or apples at Hicks Orchard, full of goodies in a bunch of municipalities. If a family is looking to make a day of hunting Easter eggs, here are the details for hunts across Warren, Washington, and Saratoga counties.

Easter egg hunts

Hicks Orchard in Granville will add a twist to their hunt by supplementing plastic eggs for colorful foil-wrapped apples. There will also be free candy treats to all the children participating. Hicks will be wrapping kid-sized apples with pastel-colored foil and hiding them in the orchard. The event is an environmentally friendly alternative to plastic eggs. And, apples are good for you. The hunts will have staggered “go” times based on children’s ages, with the youngest going first. To get tickets, visit https://www.hicksorchard.com/.

The Glens Falls Family YMCA will host its annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. The YMCA is located at 600 Glen St. and will open its doors at 9:30 a.m. for registration. The event is free to the public.

A community egg hunt will be hosted by Pine Knolls Alliance Church in South Glens Falls from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Kids, specifically toddlers through 5th grade, will have the opportunity to hunt for candy-filled eggs and enjoy crafts and games. On the children’s ministry Facebook page for PKA, it was reported that over 1,500 eggs had been stuffed on Thursday by volunteers of the Reilleys’ Small Group.

Hebron: Pember Nature Preserve at 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., and 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Thurman: Nettle Meadow Farm from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Warrensburg: Warrensburg Rec Field at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Egg dying

FORT ANN — Walker’s Farm, Home & Tack in Fort Ann will have egg coloring for kids this Saturday. There is no charge for this event and all supplies are provided.

Call 800-480-5223 for more information.

Easter brunch buffet

LAKE GEORGE — Enjoy an Easter brunch buffet in the Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center’s ballroom. Seating times are at 11 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m., 2:15 p.m., and 2:30 p.m.

The buffet will feature a ham carving station, traditional breakfast buffet items, entrees, a smoked salmon platter, fruit display, assorted quiches, and an arrangement of sweet and savory desserts.

Adult tickets are $49.99 and $23.99 for kids ages 6 to 11, plus tax & gratuity. Deposits are being taken for seats for $10 in advance online. Visit the Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center’s Facebook page for more details.

FEFD Easter breakfast

FORT EDWARD — On Sunday, the Fort Edward Fire Department will have an Easter breakfast, doubling as a fundraiser for the department.

On the menu the will be pancakes, bacon, home fries, sausage biscuits and gravy, toast, and coffee or orange juice.

Tickets will be $12 and $5 for kids under 8. Take out options are available and the Easter bunny may stop by.

Welcome Home, Johnny

GLENS FALLS — The Charles R. Wood Theater will have a staged reading of the new play “Welcome Home, Johnny” after a weeklong workshop with the playwright, Robert Clohessy (Blue Bloods, The Avengers, Boardwalk Empire, Oz).

Actors will be on a modest set, in costume with movements. Though not a fully staged production, these performances are a step above a standard reading to allow audiences to become immersed in the story.

Following each staged reading will be a talk-back with the playwright, director, producer and cast to get feedback from participants. Feedback will help develop the script for an upcoming World Premiere Production of “Welcome Home, Johnny.”

The play is based in the Castle Hill Projects of the Bronx, 1969; Robby anticipates his eldest brother Johnny’s return from Vietnam. The story follows the Moran Family, led by John, the tough-as-nails father and police officer.

In Johnny’s absence, the Morans do their best to continue life as they know it. Welcome Home, Johnny is an intimate look at life and family during an era of uncertainty and change.

Readings will be on Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online for $10 at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35085/production/1154414?performanceId=11250597.

Brunch at the Queensbury Hotel

GLENS FALLS — The Queensbury Hotel’s Easter breakfast will be on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the hotel’s Adirondack Ballroom.

The buffet will feature an omelet station, two carving stations, breakfast specialties, entrees, gourmet accompaniments, and an array of desserts and sweet treats.

Adult tickets are $59.95 and children ages 6 to 11 are $26.95.

Easter at Radici Kitchen & Bar

GLENS FALLS — Radici Kitchen & Bar has planned an Easter breakfast for Sunday.

The menu is an array of dishes including a choice of potato leek or arugula salad to start, then entrée options of crab cake benedict, brown sugar waffle, potato latke and smoked salmon, cheeseburger, steak and eggs, lobster pot pie, pastrami hash, or grilled chicken salad.

There’s also a kids menu for those 12 and under of buttermilk fried chicken, a traditional breakfast of scrambled eggs, bacon, and toast, brown sugar waffle, and a croissant breakfast of scrambled eggs, ham, American cheese, and home fries.

The breakfast starts at 10:30 a.m. and tickets are $45 for adults and $20 for kids. Seats can be reserved through the restaurant’s website at https://radicikitchen.com/.

Easter Brunch at 1925 Barn

HUDSON FALLS — Fire Rock has partnered with The 1925 Barn to host Easter brunch this year. Having brunch at the 1925 Barn gives the business more space to accommodate more guests.

The menu will consist of an omelet station, NY strip roast, honey ham, bacon or sausage, biscuits an gravy, waffles, fruit salad, garden salad, broccoli salad, cinnamon rolls, dinner rolls, veggies, roasted red peppers, and desserts from Let’s Get Baked.

Songwriters’ Showcase

GLENS FALLS — The Park Theater’s Live & Local: Songwriters’ Showcase will take place on Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m.

The show will be hosted by performer, producer and engineer, Josh Morris. There will be acts from Reese Fulmer, Gabby Hammond, and Ray Agnew.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at https://www.venuepilot.co/events/66421/orders/new. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.