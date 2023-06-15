Although the clouds have been hanging over Glens Falls with off and on rain this week, the rain won’t stop the events happing in the area this weekend. From the 52nd Annual LARAC June Arts Festival to the Lake George Garlic and Peppers Festival this weekend, outdoor summer events are nearly in full swing.

52nd Annual LARAC June Arts Festival

GLENS FALLS — The LARAC June Arts Festival is the largest juried art show in the Adirondack Region with over 100 participating artists from around the country.

LARAC’s Annual June Arts Festival is one of the premier summer events in the southern Adirondack Region, drawing crowds of over 15,000 each year. The show is free to all and will begin Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m.

The Festival features 130 exhibitors offering shoppers a variety of products such as jewelry, home items, food items, fine art, textiles, garden decorations, etc.

The event takes place rain or shine, located in downtown Glens Falls’ City Park. The festival also includes nonprofit booths, food concessions and live entertainment by local musicians.

Bon Jovi Tribute at The Strand

HUDSON FALLS — This Friday, Bon Jovi tribute band “Raise Your Hands will hit the stage at The Strand Theatre.

The five-piece, professional band covers both the hits and deep catalog tracks. Tickets are available at the Strand Box Office and accept cash or check.

Tickets can also be purchases online at Eventbrite. For more information call the Strand Box Office at 518-832-3484.

Whipple City Festival

GREENWICH — The Greater Greenwich Chamber of Commerce announced the 31st annual Whipple City Festival will take place Friday and Saturday in the historical village of Greenwich.

Festivities for 2023 include a parade, 5K & 10K races, a variety of food, beer, cider, and wine, commercial and informational vendors.

Whipple City Festival will once again take place over two days, starting in Mowry Park on Friday evening and on Main Street in the downtown area throughout the day on Saturday.

Proceeds from the community festival allow the Greenwich chamber to sponsor other community events throughout the year, which bring people to our area to support local businesses.

The revenue also allows the Greenwich Chamber of Commerce to administer services for chamber members, provide advertising and serve as a source of information to the public on member businesses.

Fine more information about the festival at www.whipplecityfestival.com.

Hickory Hike 4 Kids

WARRENSBURG — The Hickory Legacy Foundation will have a daylong celebration and fundraiser to benefit the return of youth skiing at the Hickory Ski Center in winter 2024.

“Hickory Hike 4 Kids” will feature a first-ever community hike up the recently renovated hiking trails on the mountain; an outdoor BBQ picnic featuring local food, beer, and wine, family games including disc golf and a rocking local band.

Hike participants for the round trip hike to the top will begin at 11 a.m. Alternative hike routes will also be available for other ability levels.

Admission for non-hikers to join lunch, activities, and music is $10 online or $15 the day of the event.

The Hickory Ski Center and The Hickory Legacy Foundation have made renovations and upgrades to the Warrensburg mountain over the past three years.

Most recently Hickory opened the 3 Sisters Café, renovated the Johnny B’s Lounge, which is available for events, and cleared 15 miles of trails for all levels of hikers. This summer will also welcome an 18-hole professional level disc golf course on Hickory.

“Hickory Hike 4 Kids” will be the foundation’s first major public fundraiser. The event will raise funds for lift operations for the lower part of Hickory starting 2024 — so that the mountain can return to being a place for local and regional children to learn how to ski.

Whiskey River Band in Whitehall

WHITEHALL — Bring a lawn chair and enjoy free music from the Whiskey River Band from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the beautiful banks of the Champlain Canal at Skenesborough Waterfront Park and Amphitheater.

Loud & Proud: An Evening of Drag

SALEM — This June, the Fort Salem Theater Cabaret Room is ready to get loud and proud as they welcome back some of the public’s favorite queens for An Evening of Drag.

This is an adult event with language, lip syncing, and low brow humor. Tipping is welcomed. Featuring Beneva Fruitville, Ms. Kitten Kaboodle, Petty Kash, and Jiann Romano.

There will be two shows, one starting at 7:30 p.m. and another at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $37 and can be purchased online at ci.ovationtix.com/35567/production/1162298.

Lake George Garlic and Pepper Festival

LAKE GEORGE — Check out the Lake George Garlic & Pepper Festival will be this Saturday and Sunday at the Charles R. Wood Festival Park. Event hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Vendors will have a garlic and pepper themed decorated booths. There will be items for purchase that can be eaten at home such as jams, hot sauces, baked goods, garlic art, crafts that have garlic and pepper in design, garlic farmers, and more.

The event will have food attractions, with exciting food tents, vendors, and entertainment.

Glens Falls Hospital Aloha 5k and 1 Mile Fun Walk

GLENS FALLS — Rain or shine, there will be fun for the family with a 5K in support of Amanda’s House at Glens Falls Hospital. The race will kick off from the Pavilion at Haviland Cove Park in Glens Falls and run along the beautiful and historic Feeder Canal.

Runners and walkers are asked to change into beach-inspired outfits while listening to beach tunes as they take on the off-street course and welcome in summer.

Stick around after the race for the awards celebration afterwards with music, kid’s activities, photo opportunities, refreshments and more.

Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. and the race will start at 9 a.m. Come dressed ready to Hula in your best Hawaiian gear.

To register or for more information, please contact C. Britton at 518-926-5969 or cbritton@glensfallshosp.org.

Juneteenth Commemoration

LAKE LUZERNE — This Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Kinnear Museum of Local History on Main Street, Lake Luzerne, will commemorate Juneteenth, our country’s newest federal holiday.

Juneteenth is also known as Black Emancipation Day. On June 19, 1865, General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, where enslaved African Americans had been continuing to fight rebels.

The Civil War had ended the previous April after General Robert E. Lee surrendered to Ulysses S. Grant at Appomattox Courthouse. In those times of limited communications, the news of the war’s end had been slow to spread.

The federal government sent troops to Texas to enforce our nation’s policies.

Over 200,000 African Americans had joined the union forces to fight for freedom and to save the union. All of the veterans, those that survived a war that tore the country apart, returned home to rebuild lives and communities.

A reminder of these returning soldiers was in Lake Luzerne and Hadley through a branch of the G.A.R, the Grand Army of the Republic, which worked to assist all veterans and their families. The membership list of local residents who belonged to this organization and other related documents can be found in Lake Luzerne’s town records.

The Underground Railroad had a presence in Corinth, Hadley, and Lake Luzerne and a brief recount of those activities will be included in the event.

Writer and artist Shellie Kovaleski and artist Caitlin Ducharme will present activities for families honoring the diversity and strength of our country and region.

Children’s art activities and discussion will focus on the remembrance of the “Black Emancipation Day” including the presence of the Underground Railway in Edinburg, Lake Luzerne, Hadley and other sites in Warren and Saratoga counties.

Refreshments will be served including strawberry. The event is open to all and is a family-friendly event, taking place at the Kinnear Museum of Local History.

Partial funding for this event is through the Stewart’s Holiday Match grant.

For more information, please contact Maureen Jones, program co-chair, at maureenjones12846@yahoo.com or at 518-654-7731.