With Earth Day being celebrated internationally on Saturday, events have been planned around the lower Adirondacks.

In effort to keep the Earth spinning and keep climate change at bay, municipalities will be cleaning up their communities, educating residents the importance of having a smaller carbon footprint, and beyond.

Glens Falls 3rd Annual Earth Day

GLENS FALLS — Bring the whole family to Glens Falls City Park for a fun and enriching Earth Day event.

The day will be packed with interactive sustainability-related activities, informative commentary from notable climate-speakers, an electronics recycling drop-off, and table displays from regional climate advocacy groups, environmental organizations, and local sustainably minded businesses.

And for the first time, there will be electric vehicle (EV) displays, as well as an Earth Day themed raffle featuring eco-friendly and climate conscious items donated by local businesses.

The official opening and operation of the Glens Falls Urban Agricultural Pilot of an indoor hydroponic farm will take place. Three guided tours of the farm at 22 Ridge Street above the Farmacy Restaurant will be offered 10 a.m., 10:45 a.m., and 12:15 p.m.

There will also be exhibitor booths from organizations like Adirondack Mountain Club and Adirondack Watershed Institute.

Feeder Canal Alliance

HUDSON FALLS — The Feeder Canal Alliance (FCA) will host a cleanup along the historic Glens Falls Feeder Canal and Towpath Trail on Earth Day, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Participants can register online at www.ptny.org.

Volunteers should meet up Murray Park at 273 Main St., Hudson Falls, behind Jack & Jill Ice Cream. The cleanup will occur along the trail in both Warren and Washington Counties and volunteers are encouraged to bring work gloves and a rake.

For more information about this clean-sweep event, please contact FCA’s Executive Director, Pattie Simone at 518-792-5363 or via email at Director@feedercanal.org.

Boy Scouts walk in South Glens Falls

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Boy Scouts Troop 99, staff, volunteers, local businesses, and sponsors will walk the Village of South Glens Falls removing trash and helping to beautify the community.

Volunteers and sponsors needed and those interested in lending a hand can contact Cheryl or Cindy at 518-792-6007 or cheryl@moreaucommunitycenter.org for more information.

Community clean up in Hebron

HEBRON — Join neighbors, friends, and volunteers of Hebron to help make a difference this Earth Day. Choose a roadside or streamside and collect debris around your community.

The town of Hebron will offer gloves and trash bags at the Hebron Highway Department located at 660 Chamberlin Mills Road and BkC will be at the state line Route 313 rest area with bags.

Help ensure the riverfront roadside is free of debris along this scenic stretch. Pick up a voucher for a Battenkill Ice Cream Cone and post your efforts.

Cambridge Food Co-op clean up

CAMBRIDGE — Tidy up the road for Earth Day by joining the Cambridge Food Co-op on Saturday with a trash pickup along the co-op’s adopted section of County Route 59. The Co-op adopted the road a few years ago and twice a year they encourage members to get out and help keep the roadside free of litter.

Participants will meet at the Co-op at 9 a.m. on Saturday before carpooling and caravaning to sections along the road. The rain date will be on Sunday.

The Co-op will provide helpers with orange vests and trash bags. Volunteers should plan to wear bright colors and layer for the weather and bring their own gloves, snacks, and water.

Registration is helpful, so that the organizers can plan to have enough vests. Participants must be 12 years of age or older.

Visit Cambridge Co-op website for a link to the event and registration or call 518-677-5731 or email mcinbass@gmail.com.

Spring on the Farmm

ARGYLE — Celebrate Spring at the Farm on Earth Day at 4J Farmm in Argyle.

Meet the horses & have a lead-line ride, hold baby chicks, pet a bunny, and visit the farm animals all on the farm. Participate in a scavenger hunt to learn about how the farm “reuse/recycle/repurpose,”

There will be garden compost from J Farmm’s aged manure pile, buckets and truckloads will be available. Help fill a horse trailer with recyclables by bringing cans & bottles to recycle and support the Saddle Sisters Drill Team.

Admission is free and questions can be answered by calling 518-791-9811.