This weekend, communities will come together across the lower Adirondacks for events such as the Lake George Country Living Festival, American Society of Dowsers 61st Conference and Convention, and more.

Lake George Country Living Festival

LAKE GEORGE — This Saturday and Sunday, vendors will be at Shepard Park with a country booth feel.

The Lake George Country Living Festival will have items generally found in the country such as crafts, yarn, wool products, clothing made from natural fiber, cowboy boots, leather products, pet essentials, jams, sauces, baked goods, art, and more.

The Sorters will also be performing live music on both days. The festival will be open on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Find more information at www.lakegeorgefestivals.com.

American Society of Dowsers

QUEENSBURY — Everyone is welcome to the largest gathering of esoteric teachers, classes, presentations, and workshops at SUNY Adirondack Friday through Sunday with the American Society of Dowsers 61st Conference and Convention.

The American Society of Dowsers is a nonprofit corporation founded in Vermont in 1961 to disseminate knowledge of dowsing — water witching, discovery of lost articles or persons, and related parapsychological phenomena — development of its skills, and recognition for its achievements.

Every year, the ASD hosts a conference and convention that brings together leading experts, teachers, and practitioners on everything from water dowsing to lines between historic structures, space clearing to stone circles, and labyrinths to evolving consciousness and subtle energies.

All presentations and speakers at the 2023 ASD Conference will be an hour long. This year’s keynote speaker is Gale West.

For more information, visit americansocietyofdowsers.wildapricot.org/Convention-2023.

Community Block Party

GLENS FALLS — Join the City of Glens Falls for a completely free, fun evening for the whole family.

In City Park on Friday, there will be snow cones, cotton candy, inflatables, pony rides, petting zoo, games, hot dogs, face painting, balloon animals, and much more.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. and is sponsored by New Hope Community Church.

Flea market at Shirt Factory

GLENS FALLS — Check out an open air flea market with individuals and dealers selling antiques, vintage, collectibles, oddities, curious finds, and more this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Feeder Canal Alliance fun event

GLENS FALLS — Don’t miss the Feeder Canal Alliance’s Community Fun Event at Haviland Cove Park in Glens Falls on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This free, family-friendly event includes free lemonade and snack goody bags while supplies last, and meeting and learning about drumming from members of the Amorak Youth Drumming Group.

Activities for kids include rock painting, coloring their own canal boat and “building” an outline of a canal boat.

Grab a copy of the new Feeder Canal & Towpath Trail Map, learn about the virtual canoe and kayak race kicking off this Saturday.

Visit to the Past & Step Back in Time History programs though the Conkling Center and SUNY Adirondack Continuing Ed program. For questions, call 518-792-5363 or email Info@FeederCanal.org.

2023 Whitehall Festival

WHITEHALL — Enjoy the beauty of Whitehall in the summer during this cherished tradition, which draws around 2,000 people.

At 2 p.m. the festival featuring a wide variety of talented craft vendors and delicious food trucks, games, family fun and music will kick off.

Events include the famous Cake Booth at 6 p.m., the High Peaks Bluegrass Band from 6:30 to 8:30 or the fireworks at 9 p.m.

For more information, visit the Whitehall Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.

Flag Day Celebration and plant sale

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Join the Historical Society of Moreau and South Glens Falls for their Spring Plant Sale on Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon. Choose from annuals and perennials at great prices.

At 7 p.m., celebrate Flag Day with a special ceremony, followed by the first Washington County Band concert of the season. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket, and enjoy music on their grounds.