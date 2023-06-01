Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

This weekend there will be bike rallies in both Warrensburg and Lake George, City Park in Glens Falls will host the Lower Adirondack PRIDE Festival, and a Steely Dan tribute band will hit The Strand Theater’s stage in Hudson Falls.

Americade in Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — Beach Road will be closed down on Friday as part of the Americade Motorcycle Rally’s Street Party in Lake George. There will be stunt shows, street entertainers, a daily custom bike show, food trucks and more. Headquarters of the celebration is at the Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center at 48 Canada St. To find a complete list of events, visit https://fb.me/e/2TZ2zs0Db.

Cambridge Balloon Festival

CAMBRIDGE — The 21st annual Cambridge Balloon Festival will be held this weekend at Cambridge Central School.

The hot air balloon festival is free to the public. In addition to balloon launches, there also will be carnival rides and craft and food vendors. In addition, on Friday there will be a block party at Railroad Park, followed by fireworks at Mansion Park behind Cambridge Village Market.

Saturday will start with early balloon launches that will continue throughout the day. Other events and organizations that will be present are the Cambridge Lions Auto Show, the Cambridge Flying Club, craft fairs, a carnival, and more.

Railroad Park will be serving up BBQ pulled pork with brioche roll, coleslaw, potato salad & dessert all for $15. Saturday night balloon launches will be followed by the moonglow, which starts at 6 p.m. at Cambridge Central School.

Warrensburg Bike Rally

WARRENSBURG — Celebrating the 21st year, the Warrensburg Bike Rally will continue this weekend at the Warren County Fairgrounds.

The rally started on May 27 and goes through June 6. Admission is free.

Glens Falls Pride Festival

GLENS FALLS — Lower Adirondack PRIDE will take over City Park from noon to 4 p.m., as June is LGBT Pride Month.

The event is free and open to the public. One of the activities will be a drag show at 1:15 p.m. featuring Lady Adjacent, Ms. Kitten Kaboodle, Tianna Romano, Lynn Guinie, Merina LePearl, Xavier Chaos and Anita Bump.

A march around the block kicks off directly after the opening ceremonies at noon. There will be vendors and music in the park throughout the celebration advocating for support of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“We are delighted to be bringing the festival downtown this year,” Cam Cardinale, president of Lower Adirondack Pride said. “It’s empowering to LGBTQIA+ individuals to occupy public space we are so often excluded from. Visibility is crucial to fighting shame and social stigma in the face of threats and violence.”

Biker Bash in Fort Ann

FORT ANN — Boar’s Nest Bar and Grill will host a Biker Bash this weekend starting on Thursday with a dance party.

Lorrie and Wayne’s beginner country line dance lessons and dance party will start at 7 p.m.

On Friday, the bar and grill will open at 2 p.m. and host Kayla’s Kitchen Food Truck with live music from the band, Nobody Special at 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Participants will also be able to take part in cornhole.

Kayla’s Kitchen Food Truck will be back on Saturday starting at 12 p.m. Dysfunction Junction will hit the stage at 8 p.m., followed by a keg tossing competition, and a wet T-shirt contest will be held at 9 p.m.

Rhubarb Festival

WARRENSBURG — The 13th annual Rhubarb Festival at the Warrensburg Riverfront Farmers Market will be held on Friday from 3 to 6 p.m.

Beautification representatives are looking for cut rhubarb and rhubarb plants to sell. Representatives will dig up the plants if needed and can pick up donations.

People can also sell food or plants at the festival.

For more information, contact Teresa Whalen at 518-466-5497 or email at taawhalen@yahoo.com.

Steely Dan tribute band

HUDSON FALLS — This Friday, The Strand Theatre will welcome Reelin’ in the Years’ celebration of the timeless music of Steely Dan.

Bandleader and drummer Jerry Marotta has recorded and toured with Peter Gabriel, Paul McCartney, Elvis Costello, Hall & Oates, Sarah McLachlan, Indigo Girls and more.

Marotta splits his time between Marotta Brothers, Security Project, with Trey Gunn & Happy Rhodes, Anthony Rapp, and The Fragile Fate.

Tickets are available at the Strand Box Office. Only cash or check is accepted. They can also be purchased online at Brown Paper Tickets. For more information, call the Strand Box Office at 518-832-3484.

Walk for WAIT

QUEENSBURY — The Walk for WAIT House will raise awareness and essential funds for the local youth in crisis WAIT House serves.

It is scheduled for Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Hovey Pond Park in Queensbury and the walk is designed to be inclusive.

“WAIT House’s walk isn’t about winning. It’s about getting out and moving in support of homeless youth in our area,” said Jason McLaughlin, executive director for WAIT House.

The event is low-key with walkers making their way around the pond path as many times as they’d like and at their own pace.

There are six medals to be awarded for the cutest pet, most fun team, best team, most fun walker, best dressed and most spirit. Winners will be announced at the race based on the amount of money they raised and attendee cheers.

Registration for the Walk for WAIT House is $25 per person and included is a fee for a T-shirt.

For additional information on this event and to register for the Walk for WAIT House, visit hycwaithouse.org/events, the WAIT House Facebook page, or call 518-879-6233.

All proceeds will help support homeless youth in the community.

Across the Pond at Little Theater on the Farm

FORT EDWARD — Little Theater on the Farm will presents Beatles tribute band, Across the Pond on Sunday.

Across The Pond is a group of musicians paying tribute to the music of the Beatles, staying focused on the style and music of the Beatles and not the impersonation of the Beatles themselves.

For admission, there is a recommended donation of $12 for adults, $9 for students and seniors 60 and older. There will be a 50/50 raffle available as well as refreshments. For more information, call 518-747-3421.

‘Pray in the Bay’

The Lakeside Regional Church of Hague is hosting a Pray in the Bay cruise at the Lake George Steamship Co. on Sunday. Tickets are $15 for adults and kids 12 and under are free. Text 518-217-6932 to secure tickets.