HUDSON FALLS – NY Blues Hall of Fame bluesman Mark Tolstrup and Texas singer Jill Burnham will appear for a one-day-matinee at 3 p.m. March 19 at the Strand Theater located at 210 Main St, Hudson Falls.

Based in upstate New York, Tolstrup and Burnham meld their vision and talent for a taste of New Orleans meets Austin, the theater said in a press release. Their original songs deal with both the hard realities of life and the joys of being alive.

Tolstrup and Burnham won the 2022 the Capital Region Thomas Edison Awards “Blues Artist of the Year.” They are the winners of the Capital Region Blues Network competition and were finalists in the International Blues Challenge in Memphis May, 2022.

Tickets are $10, and are available at the Strand Box Office; cash or check only.

Prior to the concert, Tolstrup will host a guitar workshop at 1 p.m.

In this workshop Mark will showcase some of the fundamentals of his iconic American musical style. Tickets for the workshop are $10.

For more information, visit www.mystrandtheatre.org.