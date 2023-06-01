Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

QUEENSBURY — All Abilities Productions, an all-inclusive theatrical company, will hold its grand opening on Saturday, across from Peter Harris in Aviation Mall.

Aviation Mall said in a news release on Wednesday that there will be a ribbon cutting, prize drawings and refreshments from noon to 3 p.m.

Andy O’Rourke, owner of All Abilities Productions, said in a news release that he started the company so that people like himself would have the opportunity to do something they enjoy without restrictions.

O’Rourke had a stroke in-utero and was born with cerebral palsy. He found his passion for theater and the creative arts while in high school. As he pursued his passion after high school, he found that the theatrical arts in this area were not typically all-inclusive.

That propelled him to create All Abilities Productions in 2022. The company will also offer concert series and theatrical productions for people to showcase their talents.

All Abilities Productions was created to foster growth for people of all abilities on-stage and off-stage. The company’s motto is, “where inclusivity and creativity meet.”

Its mission is to form a community that includes and accepts people from all walks of life regardless of disability — mental or physical, race, religion, sexual orientation, and age.

All Abilities Productions works with other nonprofit organizations to provide educational programs, such as all-inclusive dance programs, playwriting classes, improv acting classes, art therapy and more.

“We are very excited to work with Andy and his team as they bring this all-inclusive theatrical company to Aviation Mall. We are confident they will be extremely successful and supported by our community,” said James Griffith, general manager of Aviation Mall.

In addition, various community organizations will be present at the event with informational displays including Southern Adirondack Independent Living, the Warren County Office for the Aging, Maria College’s Occupational Therapy Department and Off The Track Occupational Therapy.

For more information, contact Andy O’Rourke at andy@allabilitiesny.org or Carol Durant at carol@allabilitiesny.org.