GLENS FALLS – As part of its continuing mission to pair the community and artisans together, The Shirt Factory hosted the “Spring is Sweet, Maple in April” event Saturday.

“These days, there’s not a lot that everybody can agree on, but one thing people can agree on is good food,” said Eric Unkauf, owner of The Shirt Factory.

In March, the business hosted the “Winter Melt” spicy food event, and on Saturday, it was the “Spring is Sweet” maple in April event.

“Part of what those are doing is they’re typically charitable events,” Unkauf said.

The spicy food event raised around $650 for Community Action, and the maple event brought in around $700 for High Peaks Hospice.

“Always we try and work with a smaller, local charity that maybe doesn’t have the exposure and/or the fundraising capabilities internally,” he said.

“Not only raise some money for them, but to just kind of build some awareness in the community of what they are and what they do.”

Stars of the event Saturday included Maple Valley Farm and Rusty Bucket Maple Farm.

“As maple producers we’re kind of stewards of our trees, we look out for them like our own kids basically,” said Timothy Monica, co-owner of Maple Valley Farm, a fifth generation maple farmer.

Monica and his family are carrying on the multi-generational tradition of tapping local maple trees and producing fresh, upstate maple products.

On the other side of the courtyard, Gavin Gamache, owner of Rusty Bucket Maple Farm and his family, said they are relatively new to the maple game, but are still dedicated to a first class, local product.

“Pretty much it goes right from the heat, right to a bottle,” Gamache said. “It doesn’t have the same Vermont taste, not to knock Vermont.”

Food and craft vendors from all over the region lined the parking area of the Shirt Factory, some with special maple twists to their offering.

In 2017, Unkauf said the facility started hosting “food events” as a means to engage more with the community and bring in vendors that might not necessarily have a presence in the area.

“What really became kind of quickly apparent was, it wasn’t just an event, it was something that helped build a sense of community,” he said.

What started as a small gathering of food vendors in the courtyard of the converted clothing manufacturer, has become the Thursday Market and Food Truck Corral, a summer staple for the area.

“The first year we made up, like, I think maybe four 12-foot long picnic tables for people to sit at,” Unkauf said. “Now we’re up to 30 or 36.”

The event has become such a success that Unkauf said he’d added pre-market and post-market events such as “Winter Melt” and “Spring is Sweet,” to meet the community desire.

Unkauf said all the events are meant to be fun, low-key community celebrations that harken back to simpler times, and won’t break the bank.

“I’ve got six kids myself, and I can remember it felt like you had to take out a lone sometimes when you went places,” he said with a laugh. “The idea here is putting on a good event, not just for the public, but putting on a good event for the vendors.”

The Thursday Market and Food Truck Corral season kicks off May 18 and runs through Sept. 14.

For more information about The Shirt Factory, call 518-502-1450, or visit www.facebook.com/shirtfactory.