Saratoga National Historical Park to be featured on Fox history show

STILLWATER — Saratoga National Historical Park will be featured on a new episode of FOX Nation’s "What Made America Great" with Brian Kilmeade.

The FOX & Friends co-host visited the local park, better known as Saratoga Battlefield, to film the show last fall.

“It’s such a valuable part of America,” Kilmeade said after touring the park and its sites.

Being at this historical site was better than he imagined, Kimeade said, commenting on the wide open space along the river, and the incredible victory that took place there. “I could read about it. I could even watch some stuff online, but there’s something about seeing it,” he said, “It was just fantastic.”

While at Saratoga Battlefield, Kilmeade spoke with park ranger Eric Schnitzer, who shared some information about the 1777 Battles of Saratoga.

Kilmeade called Schnitzer and the rest of the staff an A+ tour team. “They not only know their stuff, they can communicate it extremely well,” he said, adding that talking with motivated and dedicated experts who have a sense of mission to spread the word about the Battles of Saratoga made for an effective piece and a good show.