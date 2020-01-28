Saratoga National Historical Park to be featured on Fox history show

STILLWATER — Saratoga National Historical Park will be featured on a new episode of FOX Nation’s "What Made America Great" with Brian Kilmeade.
The FOX & Friends co-host visited the local park, better known as Saratoga Battlefield, to film the show last fall.
“It’s such a valuable part of America,” Kilmeade said after touring the park and its sites.
Being at this historical site was better than he imagined, Kimeade said, commenting on the wide open space along the river, and the incredible victory that took place there. “I could read about it. I could even watch some stuff online, but there’s something about seeing it,” he said, “It was just fantastic.”
While at Saratoga Battlefield, Kilmeade spoke with park ranger Eric Schnitzer, who shared some information about the 1777 Battles of Saratoga.
Kilmeade called Schnitzer and the rest of the staff an A+ tour team. “They not only know their stuff, they can communicate it extremely well,” he said, adding that talking with motivated and dedicated experts who have a sense of mission to spread the word about the Battles of Saratoga made for an effective piece and a good show.
Schnitzer and his fellow history buffs at Saratoga National Historical Park are excited to see the end result.
“Saratoga National Historical Park is thrilled to be featured on a national program dedicated to showcasing great moments in America’s history,” Schnitzer said. “Working with Mr. Kilmeade and his team on this project was very enjoyable. I look forward to seeing the episode they created!”
The episode, titled “Liberty’s Turning Point,” is available now on FOX News Channel’s subscription based streaming service FOX Nation as part of "What Made America Great’s" fourth season.
The episode description reads: “The Battles of Saratoga, fought on the grounds of the Saratoga National Historical Park in Saratoga County, New York, were a turning point in the Revolutionary War. Kilmeade walks through the events of the key American victory alongside Park Ranger Eric Schnitzer, who explains how the first-ever surrender by the British Army convinced the French to become an ally of the United States, changing world history forever.”
During the five-episode season, Kilmeade will be joined by special guests in the field to reveal the hidden history and ongoing controversies behind some of America’s most iconic locations, including Sagamore Hill, Fort Sumter and the World War II Memorial. Another upstate New York site featured in this season is George Washington’s Revolutionary War Headquarters in Newburgh.
The purpose of What Made America Great is to share short documentaries on “great moments in American history that separate us from other nations, made us the country we are,” said Kilmeade, who has now hosted a total of 25 episodes.
With “Liberty’s Turning Point,” Kilmeade aims to show American viewers the importance of the Battles of Saratoga, known as the turning point of the American Revolution.
“Most people know the Battle of Saratoga, they’ll know the race track, but they don’t know exactly why,” he said. “My hope is that every day people watch these features, they’ll know something a little bit more, something more vivid about our background and our history that makes people appreciate our history more.”
He also hopes the episode will entice some viewers to visit Saratoga National Historical Park, and the entire Saratoga region, themselves.
“I think this region is the best city in upstate New York by far,” Kilmeade said of Saratoga Springs and its surrounding areas.