Greenfield couple seeks museum space for 'X-Files' collection

Finding bona fide props is all about connections and networking, Thornton said.

“It’s all about trust,” he said.

“Then you can screen-match things,” Anthony said, meaning you can compare the prop you bought to the one on the screen in the episode in which it appeared.

“Some of our sources wish not to be named. We don’t ask why, we just respect that request,” she said.

There is no official “X-Files” store where verified props and costumes can be bought, Thornton said — you have to track down the people who ended up with the stuff, something they have done quite successfully.

Their house is more storeroom than living space, from the pinball machine in the kitchen to the posters on the walls, the “blood-stained” samurai sword on top of a display case in the living room and the alien arm inside the case.

Upstairs, a room that could have been a bedroom is packed with “X-Files” figurines along with more props, like the smashed-in face of an officer, crushed by a character who was super-fast, and plastic guts used during an autopsy scene.